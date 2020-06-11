Bon Appetit made a statement about all of the racist crap they’ve done over the years

The Bon Appetit controversy did not end with the resignation of editor-in-chief Adam Rapoport. If anything, the controversy with Rapoport – who was seen doing “brownface” in an old photo – just highlighted the racist nonsense which had been happening under his watch at Bon Appetit for years. Food person and BA chef Sohla el-Waylly was the one to break the dam – she used her IG Stories to talk about racial microaggressions within BA, and how she was not being paid to appear in BA videos, and she was paid less than her white colleagues, even though she’s better chef than them. As if we needed further evidence, someone did a montage of clips from BA videos where white chefs are constantly asking for Sohla’s help with everything:
the fact that sohla was hired at bon appetit for $50K/year and doesn’t get paid for video appearances like her white colleagues is digusting. anyways here’s a montage of her cooking circles around everyone at ba pic.twitter.com/uzZsRMGIwf
— sarah (@s_whip_) June 11, 2020
Holy yikes. And this goes along with what other people of color say about the environment at BA. Bon Appetit and Epicurious (both part of Conde Nast) know that the problem is bigger than Rapoport too. They released a joint statement about race and racism in their workplaces. I was just going to do an excerpt, but the whole statement is noteworthy:
We, the staffs of Bon Appétit and Epicurious, want to address our readers, contributors, and peers in light of Adam Rapoport’s resignation as editor in chief. The deeply offensive photo circulating of Adam is horrific on its own, but also speaks to the much broader and longstanding impact of racism at these brands.
We have been complicit with a culture we don’t agree with and are committed to change. Our mastheads have been far too white for far too long. As a result, the recipes, stories, and people we’ve highlighted have too often come from a white-centric viewpoint. At times we have treated non-white stories as “not newsworthy” or “trendy.” Other times we have appropriated, co-opted, and Columbused them. While we’ve hired more people of color, we have continued to tokenize many BIPOC staffers and contributors in our videos and on our pages. Many new BIPOC hires have been in entry-level positions with little power, and we will be looking to accelerate their career advancement and pay. Black staffers have been saddled with contributing racial education to our staffs and appearing in editorial and promotional photo shoots to make our brands seem more diverse. We haven’t properly learned from or taken ownership of our mistakes. But things are going to change.
We have been seriously discussing what change can look like at BA and Epi and what we need to do to make it an inclusive, just, and equitable place. To start, that means prioritizing people of color for the editor in chief candidate pool, implementing anti-racism training for our staff, and resolving any pay inequities that are found across all departments. It means dismantling the toxic, top-down culture that has hurt many members of our staff both past and present and supporting Condé Nast’s internal investigation to hold individual offenders accountable.
Furthermore, it is our editorial mission to better acknowledge, honor, and amplify BIPOC voices. We will seek and hire more freelancers of color across all platforms and invest in those relationships for the long run. Our coverage will center, rather than patronize, the contributions of marginalized people. We will do the work of building trust with our BIPOC contributors and launch multiple columns written by BIPOC on print and digital platforms. We will overhaul our recipe development process to address issues of ownership and appropriation. We will audit previously published articles and recipes to ensure proper crediting and contextualization. We will also create research protocols to vet the subjects of our coverage; there will be zero tolerance for racism, sexism, homophobia, or harassment in any form.
This is just the start. We want to be transparent, accountable, and active as we begin to dismantle racism at our brands.
[From Bon Appetit & Epicurious]
In the year of our lord Beyonce 2020, we have white folks finally admitting that they’ve been appropriating and co-opting other cultures’ food, using people of color as props and only giving white people power throughout their organizations. I mean, it’s a good joint statement, it’s thorough and all of that. But Jesus, is THIS the first time they’ve realized they have these problems? What happened in past years? How long have these issues been ignored?
View this post on Instagram
When @priyakrishna saw Minneapolis restaurant @trioplantbased post on its Instagram Story that it was closing down on May 28th to stand in solidarity with the Black community, she called owner Louis Hunter (@louis_otf) to see if he wanted to share his thoughts. He spoke to her about his cousin Philando Castile, who was killed by a police officer in 2016, and how he's working with other Black-owned restaurants in the city to help right now. "George Floyd was a brother of mine. We didn’t have the same mother or father, but he is still a brother of mine. I have a picture of me and Philando in the window of the restaurant, and now George Floyd’s name is written there as well." Head to the link in our profile for Louis’s account. 📸: @portraitsfrom6ft
How the hell do any of those other employees have jobs? They can’t do anything without Sohla’s assistance. Not mix, prepare, taste, cook, present…. Nothing! How embarrassing for all those many pretenders. The only chef in the room is Sohla.
Favorites are always given treatment not given to others. Depends if one is the favorite for the color of their skin or being a YES person.
I have mainlined BA content for years and if you follow the videos/site, the “faces” of BA are actually all very good at what they do (except for a couple of folks who… shall remain nameless… lol). But Sohla is SOMETHING ELSE. There’s a big difference between “I know how to do x technique” and “I know how to do x technique AND why we do it from a scientific standpoint”, with Sohla of course falling in the latter category. I followed her before her career at BA (which was rumoured to have ended due to inequality as well), I will follow her the ends of the gee dee EARTH.
Have you guys seen Diet Prada on IG? They had a huge call out on Vogue, and then on a bunch of stores (including Anthro). I think more and more people are realizing that we have a responsibility to put our money where our mouths are. Also-Sephora has taken the 15 Percent Pledge: brands are being asked to pledge 15% of their shelf space to black owned businesses. If you do a search you can sign their petition-they’re asking other companies like Target, Shop Bop and Whole Foods to do the same.
SOHLA IS THE ONLY PERSON WHO KNOWS HOW TO TEMPER CHOCOLATE OMG!!! I love Claire but literally every time there’s a chocolate episode, she needs Sohla’s help. Sohla for Editor in Chief!
To bem Fair, Claire can temper chocolate. She knows her shit but she dislikes tempering to the point she gets extra anxious about it. They even bought this expensive machine that tempers chocolate so that she dies not die from apoplexy.
The ones who are constantly elevated and use Sohla every Damm time are Brad, who is very weak at technique, and, to a lesser extent Chris, who like Claire knows his stuff but is nowhere near as infallible as they advertise.
You know what you call a person who everyone turns to for help when they don’t know what to do? A MANAGER. Pay her to reflect that!
On a side note, Epicurious once bought some content of mine for their magazine. It took FOREVER to get paid the tiny amount they offered – multiple phone calls, handed off to several different people over the course of several months, long after the issue had come and gone on the shelves.
Been in that position. I was the lowest paid.
The success of BA’s videos is as much due to the personalities and screen presence of the cooks they feature. As a fan of a number of editors such as Andy Baraghani, Molly Baz and Brad Leone, of course I had no idea of the compensation structure or how they were marginalizing people both on camera and off. I simply loved both the recipes they’ve made and how they present them!
That being said, Sohla is 100% deserving of her own videos, higher pay and higher profile because she is a *great* cook and I’m so glad she spoke up! We only know her personality less bc they don’t let her come to the forefront. I’m hopeful the new BA will be even stronger once they execute these changes both in front of and behind the camera. People will be watching for it.
I LOVE how Sohla referenced the crystalline structure of different milk chocolates. I want to buy her cookbook.
Also this definitely not the first time a bunch of white people are taking credit for a black woman’s work. I hope she gets a promotion/ better job.
And I really hope we are creating a world where misogynoir bullsh*t doesn’t happen anymore.
As I said on the other post about this, as much as I love Claire & Brad and the other chefs, Sohla is the most talented person in that kitchen. It just sucks it had to take all of this for changes to be made. I read they offered her more money this week, but it was still low and she felt it was insulting.
SO DID THEY PAY HER? Otherwise, STFU.
How? Literally, how does this happen? How was she not getting paid when other people were? Is it a contract issue? My brain just keeps spitting out does not compute.
Sohla has been one of the bright spots in BA content this past year. I also had the sense that she got “trotted out” for appearances a lot, like they were trying to show how diverse the kitchen was by having her help the “star”. I am disgusted to realize she was not being paid for this work, and this has opened up a lot of injustices behind the scenes that, frankly, I missed or didn’t consider due to my own biases. It takes a lot of guts to call out your boss and your workplace.