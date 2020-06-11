Khloe Kardashian ‘doesn’t care about the backlash’ she’s gotten about her new face

The Kardashian-Jenners have always lied about their plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures. At this point, they all want to look like Barbie dolls with no baby hairs and CGI animation with fake boobs, fake asses, fake waists and fake faces. Ten years ago, I never would have predicted that Khloe Kardashian would be the worst of the bunch. It all started with the Pinocchio Butt circa 2014. Suddenly, Khloe grew an absolutely enormous ass seemingly overnight, when her body type had been, before that moment, much different than Kim’s. Then all of the face tweaking started happening. Here we are in 2020 and Khloe is on her tenth face, easily. But Khloe wants us to know that she’s happy with the way she looks. Sure, Jan.
Khloé Kardashian is putting her happiness first! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star isn’t worried about what people think of her ever-changing look — and her recent photo transformation.
“Khloe doesn’t care about the backlash she’s been getting from fans saying she doesn’t look like herself in her recent photos,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.
The Good American cofounder, 35, is instead focused on how she feels in her own skin and not what internet trolls comment on her photos.
“She thinks she looks great,” the insider adds. “And actually [she] does not care what people think as long as she’s happy.”
There will be studies done, years from now, about the symptoms of a dying American empire, and this is one of the examples. Wealthy women like Khloe getting extensive surgery for their “Instagram faces” and then claiming that this is just what makes them feel good. It’s a form of body dysmorphia and it’s rampant through the KarJenners. Khloe does NOT like the way she looks. She’s never liked the way she looks. That’s why she’s gotten so much surgery, and it’s probably never going to stop for her or for Kim. It’s just sad.
Photos courtesy of Khloe’s social media.
Even saying she has a different face feels like an understatement.
I had to google her because I thought for sure I have the wrong sister in mind but no, the Khloe Kardashian from, say, ten years ago, was a different body with a different face. No resemblance at all between then and now. Not sure what else to say, this is alarming and sad.
When I think of the Kardashians/Jenners with their E X T R E M E face changes, I think of that dystopian YA series Uglies by Scott Westerfeld. That series needs an adaptation. So relevant.
Anyway, back on topic. I shudder to think how each of the Kardashian/Jenner’s babies (especially the little girls) will do in say 10-15 years. Will True, Dream and Stormy ALL get plastic surgery at young age??
@ADA – I love that series!! You’re right; it does need to be adapted.
Yes!! I was so hoping for for example Netflix to turn it into a TV series, but so far nothing.
@Ada unfortunately they surely will. Even reading comments on social media,actual adults are already rating which is the cutest kid(usually the girls) And sadly Khloes girl at two years old always gets the ‘not so cute ‘ comments. Smh
Heartbreaking! Looks aren’t everything, people…
I feel pretty bad for her and Kylie when it comes to this issue. Both were mercilessly mocked for years for not looking like their sisters. Khloé was called the ugly fat sister from the start, and people started in on Kylie when she was a pre-teen. Their were memes about Khloe’s nose and flat ass and Kylie’s thin lips and plainness for years before they started getting work done, and then as soon as they got that work done the same people turned right around and mocked them for ‘fixing’ all the things they’d been calling them ugly for before.
I know it’s not just the bullies and that the Kardashian’s and Kris in particular have their own dysfunctional relationship with beauty seperate from what people were saying about them, but it really feels like Khloe and Kylie were never going to win whatever they did. If they hadn’t gotten work done people would still just be attacking them daily for not looking like their sisters.
KUWTK popped up on Italian Netflix & Prime so I started watching it from the very first series. I was very curious to see what the fuss was all about, and also to see the growing phenomenon of the Kardashians as it was building up. I was SHOCKED to see how different the sisters were in 2007-2008 (throughout season 1-2). They were ALL gorgeous women with spectacular bodies (I think Kim already had breast enhancement surgery but apart from that, her face looked natural). They were similar but all had unique features and gorgeous thick dark hair. Khloe, whose storylines included her being bullied by her own family for being “as thick as an Amazon” was just fabulous too. It’s so sad to watch them slowly morph into these plastic-looking, cookie-cutter inflatable dolls. I noticed how Kim must have gotten her first lip fillers/nose job/botox somewhere between season 3 and 4 (she looked ridiculous even then, and it wasn’t nearly as bad as it has gotten now). And don’t even get me started on Kendall and KYLIE! Kyle was the cutest thing with her pale skin and freckles.. I can’t believe they did this to themselves, but I’m not surprised, judging by their extremely dysfunctional family dynamics and morals. I know it’s a reality show and most storylines were scripted but this is the way they chose the world to see them and know them, I’m pretty sure their petty fights and self-obsessed attitudes aren’t so far-fetched from the truth.
I just want to see paparazzi shots of the latest face.
It’s sad, but in fairness, if I had 120 million people telling me I’m ugly everyday, I’d have issues too. I liked her because she used to push back against it. I guess she got tired.
Almost all of Hollywood has had work done including beauties like Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek. They just did pre-social media, but yes, Khloes case is more extreme.
Having people fawn over your sister(s), and not you, cannot be easy. Beauty is currency, and when you’ve hot nothing but money and low self esteem what else is there to do?
“There will be studies done, years from now, about the symptoms of a dying American empire, and this is one of the examples.”
Hilarious, Kaiser!
I think those recent photos of Khlozilla are the product of photoshop and wishful thinking.
EXACTLY!!!! She does not look even close to that,which honestly to me :would make me more sad,we all saw Kylie outside recently she is very ‘plain’. I would rather she actually did go through all this trouble and ended up looking like that,instead it is all instagram trickery.
All the women that Tristan has had past relationships or has cheated with look NOTHING like her,that must also drive her crazy.
Khloe used to be my favorite one.
I thought she — like all of her sisters — was naturally beautiful. I know she got a lot of hatefulness about her body back in the day. She was basically relegated to the role of “the fat, pathetic sister” on KUWTK. When people make fun of you and point out your flaws constantly, I would imagine that takes quite a toll on your self-esteem and emotional health.
Now she’s just full-on sentient blowup doll, like most of her sisters (I think there’s still hope for Kourtney).