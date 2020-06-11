Khloe Kardashian ‘doesn’t care about the backlash’ she’s gotten about her new face

The Kardashian-Jenners have always lied about their plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures. At this point, they all want to look like Barbie dolls with no baby hairs and CGI animation with fake boobs, fake asses, fake waists and fake faces. Ten years ago, I never would have predicted that Khloe Kardashian would be the worst of the bunch. It all started with the Pinocchio Butt circa 2014. Suddenly, Khloe grew an absolutely enormous ass seemingly overnight, when her body type had been, before that moment, much different than Kim’s. Then all of the face tweaking started happening. Here we are in 2020 and Khloe is on her tenth face, easily. But Khloe wants us to know that she’s happy with the way she looks. Sure, Jan.

Khloé Kardashian is putting her happiness first! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star isn’t worried about what people think of her ever-changing look — and her recent photo transformation. “Khloe doesn’t care about the backlash she’s been getting from fans saying she doesn’t look like herself in her recent photos,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. The Good American cofounder, 35, is instead focused on how she feels in her own skin and not what internet trolls comment on her photos. “She thinks she looks great,” the insider adds. “And actually [she] does not care what people think as long as she’s happy.”

[From Us Weekly]

There will be studies done, years from now, about the symptoms of a dying American empire, and this is one of the examples. Wealthy women like Khloe getting extensive surgery for their “Instagram faces” and then claiming that this is just what makes them feel good. It’s a form of body dysmorphia and it’s rampant through the KarJenners. Khloe does NOT like the way she looks. She’s never liked the way she looks. That’s why she’s gotten so much surgery, and it’s probably never going to stop for her or for Kim. It’s just sad.