Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi, Kristen, Brett and Max all got fired by Bravo for racism

Yesterday we talked about the fact that Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were getting renewed attention for their blatant racism against former costar, Faith Stowers, who was a castmember for one season and was a guest on another. Both Stassi and Kristen issued “apologies,” with only Stassi’s being halfway adequate. I mentioned that both Jax Taylor and his now-wife, Brittany Cartwright, were racist and sh-tty to Faith too, however I forgot about the fax that two other Vanderpump Rules stars, Max Boyens, 27, and Brett Caprioni, 31, both tweeted the N-word back in 2012 in separate incidents on their personal Twitter accounts. How do people ever do that?! They were both over 18 at the time too. They apologized for that earlier this year when the tweets resurfaced. Lisa Vanderpump could have easily fired them, but she didn’t. In the Vanderpump Rules reunion, which aired yesterday, Lisa made excuses for Brett and Max saying “If I fired every one of you that have made mistakes… probably none of you would have a job” and “I have never seen any inkling of anything that would make me believe that that’s the beliefs they’re holding now,” she said. “And if I had, they wouldn’t be working for me.” This isn’t the first time she’s defended them. Go to Page Six for her past statements.
Anyway we don’t need Lisa Vanderpump to be the judge and jury of anyone, because Bravo finally stepped in and fired all four of these awful people.
“Vanderpump Rules” cast members Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute will not be returning to the Bravo reality show.
The firings come after Faith Stowers, who appeared sporadically on the show a few seasons ago, revealed that Schroeder and Doute, original cast members, had taken what she said were racist actions against her. New cast members Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were also let go, after racist tweets from their past recirculated.
“Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to ‘Vanderpump Rules,’” a Bravo spokesperson told CNN.
CNN has contacted representatives for Schroeder and Doute for comment.
Stassi instagrammed a photo two years ago where she called her look “Nazi chic” and where she called Kristen’s look “Tupac chic.” She’s awful. Plus Stassi and Kristen bragged in 2018 on a podcast about calling the cops on Faith. Bravo knew they were doing this and they’re only firing them now after significant pressure. Do they not review the Twitter accounts of castmembers for crap like this before they hire them?
Is Bravo going to clean house on the rest of its shows too? Vanderpump Rules isn’t the only show with systemic racism and openly racist castmembers. Kim Zolciak’s ass needs to be fired too, at the very least. Plus LeAnne Locken on Real Housewives of Dallas was racist against another castmember earlier this year. Bravo isn’t going to do anything about them because that kind of abhorrent behavior brings ratings.
Faith has spoken to Page Six since these firings. She told them that “I feel so vindicated studios and production are able to see blatant racism and make these positive changes and… help with the fight forward.”
I love it when racist White people finally get punished for their sh*t because it happens so rarely.
Good !
I have no idea who any of these people are lol. But they certainly seem ridiculous and a huge waste of space and time.
Me neither.
They are a waste if time, and I don’t watch the show, either, but they make Bravo a lot of money with their stupidity, and that means that these morons influence a lot of people.
Slimy shows with slimy people.
FIRE JAX AND BRITTANY! Cannot believe those two kept their jobs after alllllllllll the insanely problematic things that they have said and done.
Yes to this! They have said and done awful things and Brittany pretends to be all sweet and innocent. The show is on its last legs, it wouldn’t surprise me at all if it was cancelled.
Fiire all of those vapid assholes.
Brittany complained how Faith never apologised for sleeping with Jax! The audacity! And she ended up marrying Jax – they deserve each other.
Couldnt happen to nicer people. I used to watch that show and Stassi Is Stasi. As in the SS. She’s a toxic horrible mean girl, sadistic and bullying and it’s long time for her comeuppance.
Kristin is typical of those cali conservative idiots, like the real housewives of orange county who are all asshole conservatives who vote republican and dont think coronavirus is real. She’s trashy, uneducated, and a drunk.
LOL good job, Bravo. Although, let’s be serious, it took all that public outrage to get it done.
They’re scared about losing money.
There are SO many racists out there who are now pretending to care about BLM because they’re beginning to realize that this movement isn’t going to die down. I’ve seen so many people who waited and said nothing and now all of a sudden they’re full of support. It’s very insincere and it is all about self preservation. Anna Wintour is one example. The creator of the clothing brand Reformation is another. The MTV Network, longtime exploiters of drug addiction and enablers of domestic violence, is now firing people over their racism. It is completely insincere lip service. There are SO many people who are being pointed out for being complicit or racist themselves and now they’re only making statements or taking action to save themselves and their brand.
Yeah, and people who point out their hypocrisy get beat down by the fan base who want to defend them “at least they’re trying”. No, they haven’t taken any responsibility for what they did isn’t he past so clearly they don’t think what they did was wrong. So have they changed, really?
I don’t watch this show, but good for Bravo. Now they need to get rid of Kathryn Dennis on Southern Charm.
Did the police actually get in touch with Faith? How far did this go?
Did the police ever press charges false accusation and wasting police time?
How were they to her to her face? Were there any incidences on set? She described it as ‘a lot’. I’d be curious if anything else went down because the Stassi and Kristen are making out as if it was just one ‘prank’.
These people are terrible!