Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi, Kristen, Brett and Max all got fired by Bravo for racism

Yesterday we talked about the fact that Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were getting renewed attention for their blatant racism against former costar, Faith Stowers, who was a castmember for one season and was a guest on another. Both Stassi and Kristen issued “apologies,” with only Stassi’s being halfway adequate. I mentioned that both Jax Taylor and his now-wife, Brittany Cartwright, were racist and sh-tty to Faith too, however I forgot about the fax that two other Vanderpump Rules stars, Max Boyens, 27, and Brett Caprioni, 31, both tweeted the N-word back in 2012 in separate incidents on their personal Twitter accounts. How do people ever do that?! They were both over 18 at the time too. They apologized for that earlier this year when the tweets resurfaced. Lisa Vanderpump could have easily fired them, but she didn’t. In the Vanderpump Rules reunion, which aired yesterday, Lisa made excuses for Brett and Max saying “If I fired every one of you that have made mistakes… probably none of you would have a job” and “I have never seen any inkling of anything that would make me believe that that’s the beliefs they’re holding now,” she said. “And if I had, they wouldn’t be working for me.” This isn’t the first time she’s defended them. Go to Page Six for her past statements.

Anyway we don’t need Lisa Vanderpump to be the judge and jury of anyone, because Bravo finally stepped in and fired all four of these awful people.

“Vanderpump Rules” cast members Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute will not be returning to the Bravo reality show. The firings come after Faith Stowers, who appeared sporadically on the show a few seasons ago, revealed that Schroeder and Doute, original cast members, had taken what she said were racist actions against her. New cast members Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were also let go, after racist tweets from their past recirculated.

“Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to ‘Vanderpump Rules,’” a Bravo spokesperson told CNN.

CNN has contacted representatives for Schroeder and Doute for comment.

Stassi instagrammed a photo two years ago where she called her look “Nazi chic” and where she called Kristen’s look “Tupac chic.” She’s awful. Plus Stassi and Kristen bragged in 2018 on a podcast about calling the cops on Faith. Bravo knew they were doing this and they’re only firing them now after significant pressure. Do they not review the Twitter accounts of castmembers for crap like this before they hire them?

Is Bravo going to clean house on the rest of its shows too? Vanderpump Rules isn’t the only show with systemic racism and openly racist castmembers. Kim Zolciak’s ass needs to be fired too, at the very least. Plus LeAnne Locken on Real Housewives of Dallas was racist against another castmember earlier this year. Bravo isn’t going to do anything about them because that kind of abhorrent behavior brings ratings.

Faith has spoken to Page Six since these firings. She told them that “I feel so vindicated studios and production are able to see blatant racism and make these positive changes and… help with the fight forward.”

