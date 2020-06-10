Dance fitness and cardio gym classes are more likely to spread covid than yoga, pilates

This news isn’t surprising, but it still bums me out. I love cardio dance classes and spinning. Since I’ve always worked from from home, going to the gym is one of the things I miss most during lockdown. Unfortunately those classes have been found to spread coronavirus much more than lower impact workouts like yoga and pilates. People Magazine reported on this recent contact tracing report out of South Korea, which linked over 100 cases to just one dance instructor workshop where 8 instructors got infected. Those instructors then went out into their communities to teach dance and spread the virus.
In a new report, researchers in South Korea were able to link 112 coronavirus cases with fitness dance classes taught at 12 different gyms throughout Cheonan, a city about 50 miles outside of the nation’s capital.
In a research letter published in journal Emerging Infectious Diseases, researchers wrote that they were able to trace all contacts back to a dance instructor workshop for “dance classes set to Latin rhythms,” which was held on February 15.
27 instructors attended the workshop, during which they “trained intensely for 4 hours” according to researchers. Although all were asymptomatic on the day of the workshop, 8 instructors later tested positive for the virus.
The instructors, who had mild symptoms, taught classes, which lasted about an hour and were held twice a week, for about a week after attending the workshop in February. They did not have contact with their students outside of class.
Before gyms began to close, 217 students were exposed to the virus, and 54 students went on to test positive for COVID-19.
Their findings led the researchers to warn against group exercise classes as the COVID-19 outbreak continues.
“Because of the increased possibility of infection through droplets, vigorous exercise in closely confined spaces should be avoided during the current outbreak, as should public gatherings, even in small groups,” they wrote.
The researchers said that there are several factors that may have played a part in the transmission of the virus, including “large class sizes, small spaces, and intensity of the workouts.”
“The moist, warm atmosphere in a sports facility coupled with turbulent air flow generated by intense physical exercise can cause more dense transmission of isolated droplets,” they wrote.
However, they did not report any confirmed coronavirus cases emerging from classes that had fewer than 5 participants. Additionally, there were no confirmed cases that resulted from pilates and yoga classes for between 7-8 students.
“We hypothesize that the lower intensity of Pilates and yoga did not cause the same transmission effects as those of the more intense fitness dance classes,” researchers wrote.
Of course this makes sense, and it’s the reality check I needed not to go back to spinning or dance classes. My local boutique gym closed only at the last minute when the governor ordered it and they opened up as soon as possible. Their rooms are very small and they definitely took a lot of risks. They’re holding classes online simultaneously, but I’m not likely to go back anyway. I might go to an occasional yoga or pilates class, but I’m not as enthusiastic about those. They’re filler classes to me. I love the Peloton app and have been doing their spin classes on my bike at home. I need to mix it up more though. My son keeps telling me that the second wave of the Spanish Flu was the most deadly, so we’re still going to be cautious. (We did protest but we wore masks and social distanced. That’s the only time we’ve been around people.) At least I’m saving money on expensive classes.
Update: This article only states that there were not “any confirmed cases that resulted from pilates and yoga classes for between 7-8 students,” not that it is risk-free and I do not want to suggest that it is. (Thanks Cerceau.)
Photos credit: Andrea Piacquadio via Pexels
I finally bought a peloton – I figured breathing heavily in a dark enclosed room spinning will not be safe for a long time.
I have a used Schwinn I got at Play it Again sports, I just do the Peloton workouts on my tv. They are way better than I expected but I still would not pay 2k for a bike with a display. If I need a new one I will get a Sunny off Amazon.
I get it. I’ve been using the peloton app with a bike I’d gotten off of amazon at the beginning of this. I really am motivated by the leaderboard and competition aspect so I decided to treat myself after graduating from grad school and having to cancel graduation, celebrations, and a summer of travel.
Watch me shelll out for a Peloton bike now too though. I can’t say I haven’t thought about it because I ended up loving the classes. That’s why they’re giving the classes away for free for three months. My bike works fine and I get a great workout for now. I don’t mind that I don’t know the exact settings. I understand why you bought one!
Congratulations on your graduation and hard work Imogene!
I’m officially shopping for a spin bike now, and it looks like it’s going to be hard to get anything delivered before Halloween. Dick’s Sporting Goods sent an email about fitness equipment on sale last weekend, but when I clicked on every spin bike, nothing was available in store or for delivery, so I’m not sure what the point of that advertisement was! My YMCA in Florida has been reopen with restrictions for a few weeks now, and you have to make a reservation online to get a spot in group classes. I’m usually at work when they open the sign-ups for the next day, so far I have a zero percent success rate, and after reading this, I guess that’s a good thing. The only nice thing about the situation is that the Y is providing us free access to Les Mills classes online for now.
We got a decent rowing machine from Amazon if that’s an option for you. Took about two weeks. Did not look into spin bikes.
Check out the Sunny bikes on Amazon. They are more expensive then they used to be (and full disclosure that is an affiliate link) but they’re available to ship now.
Thank you, I have looked at those. I would rather have something with a warranty better than three months, but that might be the only option. I will be sure to buy through your link if I do get one.
Thanks and also check Play it Again sports because they have used spin bikes from gyms sometimes if you’re open to that.
I have a Sunny bike, that I use with the Peleton app and I love it. It’s a really great bike. I do wish I knew my accurate resistance and output like on the peloton bike. And I did have to add a cadence monitor. But, it’s been a lifesaver while being home.
I would love to upgrade to a peloton at some point, but the price and having to pay $40 a month subscription bugs me.
When my gym closed they offered members a 60 day complimentary membership to Les Mills on Demand.’ That is what I’ve been doing since March. My gym opened back up on May 18 and started group fitness classes back on May 25th. They have put a lot of restrictions in place, only limiting a certain amount of people in the classes. The hour long classes are currently 45 minutes. I won’t be going back anytime soon and will continue to workout at home.
One of local YMCAs here just closed because several of the camp staff members tested positive.
Pilates is a life-saver to me – without the stretch and core work my body feels less good and it makes other exercise much harder. I would love to go back to the studio but just watching and following classes at home for the time being and trying to decide whether to go back in once gyms and studios open in my state. I don’t want to contribute to the spread. But man do I miss it.
I was going to Hot Yoga three times a week before this. The instructors have been offering online courses but it’s not the same. Even if the studio reopens, I don’t think I’ll be going back and that really bums me out.
I love the Peloton app classes. I loathe riding the bike. There is nothing in me that sees exercise as a competition – not with myself or in a group.
I don’t like this generalisation that Pilates/Yoga are safe. The study didn’t say anything about the style of yoga being practiced. Some styles of yoga, such as vinyasa flow and kundalini, can be vigorous and require a lot of deliberate, forceful breathwork, as well as lots of movement. I highly doubt they are as risk-free as is implied.
This is a good point and I will update with that.