Vanderpump Rules cast were racist to former Black castmember, Faith Stowers

I feel out of my depth covering the reality shows because I don’t watch Bravo and you always know so much more than I do. I know from our weekly Zoom meetings that a lot of you watch and love them though and I’m going to try to get up to speed and cover them more. The RHOBH spinoff, Vanderpump Rules, is incredibly white like a lot of the Bravo reality shows. It features the privileged a-holes who work at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant, Sur, in West Hollywood and has been on the air for eight seasons. Faith Stowers is a Black woman who was recurring on just one season, season 4, and was a guest on season 6. Two of the white lead cast on the show, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, called the cops on Faith, I guess as some kind of evil twisted “prank,” and tried to pin a series of robberies on her. Faith knows about it because Stassi and Kristen told the story on a podcast in 2018 like it was something they were proud of. This story is getting new traction because Faith recounted it last week in another interview. Both Stassi and Kristen have just apologized
to Faith publicly, finally, but only Stassi’s apology is decent. Kristen is doing one of those “I’m not racist” apologies.
On Sunday, both Schroeder, 31, and Doute, 37, posted lengthy statements on Instagram to address an incident that Stowers recently spoke about during a recent Instagram Live chat with Floribama Shore star Candace Rice.
Last week, Stowers, who appeared on seasons 4 and 6 of the Bravo series, recalled a time when Schroeder and Doute spotted a tabloid article about a black woman wanted for theft, and called the police to pin the crimes on her.
“There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady. It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people,” Stowers said during the June 2 conversation. “And they called the cops and said it was me. This is like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview.”
In 2018, Schroeder confirmed calling the cops about Stowers during an appearance on the Bitch Bible podcast. At the time, Doute tweeted a link to a news story about the woman at large at the time, writing, “hey tweeties, doesn’t this ex #pumprules thief look familiar? someone put her on mtv & gave her a platform for press. I didn’t wanna go there but I’m going there…”
Vanderpump Rules, which premiered in 2013, has come under fire from fans in the past for its predominantly white cast. Besides Stowers and Tina McDowelle, a recurring character in seasons 1 and 2, there have not been any black stars.
Regarding the tabloid article about a black woman wanted for theft, Stowers said during her Instagram Live chat that “it was just funny, because [Schroeder and Doute] thought it was me because it was a black woman with a weave,” later adding, “So they just assumed it would be me, and they called the cops on me. It didn’t work, so they were upset about that.”
So not only did these Karens use the cops like their own personal grudge squad (if you don’t want us to use Karen like that f*k you), Kristen tried to get all her followers to go after Faith too. These women are despicable and Kristen is even worse. Read her statement below, it includes the line “my actions were not racially driven.” She’s only apologizing now and she’s still insisting she’s not racist. She’s also using the passive voice instead of taking ownership, “something specifically that happened a few years ago with my former castmate.” No, you called the cops on her and she could have been killed. Bravo needs to have a zero tolerance policy with racism and fire at least Kristen if not Stassi. Oh and Jax Taylor targeted Faith too, tweeting that she was wanted by the cops when he’s the one who has spent several days in jail. Jax’s now-wife, Brittany Cartwright, also called Faith’s hair “nappy.” She was jealous because Jax cheated on her with Faith. Brittany denied saying that and defended herself by saying “she knows I don’t have a racist bone in my body.” THEY ALWAYS SAY THAT. Also see “I don’t see color.”
Update: Faith says that Stassi and Kristen have not reached out to her personally to apologize.
Here’s Stassi’s statement. She’s been dropped by her publicist and agency.
Here’s Kristen’s. Jax has posted some black boxes.
Jax and Brittany:
Is literally ANYONE shocked by this?? Stassi has a LONG history of being problematic. I dont even watch the show. But I remember a few years back her saying some racist crap on her podcast.
Everyone that can, please reach out to their cancels to have them dropped
https://www.reddit.com/r/BravoRealHousewives/comments/gxc53k/more_sponsors_lisa_stassi_kristen/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf
They not only tried to have an innocent black woman arrested, they NEVER admitted she didn’t do the crime, so now when any google Faith (jobs, dates, etc) they terrible lies are the first thing that comes up. Imagine if this went the way of Emmett Till. This is so much worse than using racist words or bitching about all lives matter. At best they wanted to subject her to police interrogation, at worst they wanted her killed!
LVP and these two Karen’s are cancelled in my home!
I’m going to leave this here:
“The most disrespected person in America is the black woman. The most unprotected person in America is the black woman. The most neglected person in America is the black woman.” Malcolm X, 1962
True
Just to clarify- they did not apologize to Faith they made public apologies after losing representation and sponsors. So personally not buying these apologies.
Also this is not shocking and I know I’ll get flamed but I think this shows who LVP is as well, she’s said nothing about this. Asked Faith to bring more “color” and “drama” to the show and also defended to guys on the show who tweeted the n word saying they were young!
I updated with that because I saw it while doing the links Becky!
I’ve been TRAINING for this! I started watching this show like a few weeks ago – I’ve even drug my husband into watching it with me because it’s SUCH a trainwreck! We’re only on season 4, and only a few episodes into it, so there’s plenty I haven’t seen yet. I think Faith was JUST introduced in one of the last episodes I watched where Tom and Tom were helping her load one of their couches into a U-Haul.
We sit there losing it laughing because EVERYONE is so dumb, and they make such HORRIBLE decisions. But we especially loathe Kristen. She’s like… a whole different level of vindictive and evil. I don’t expect reality stars to be fantastic people – I expect people like these to say and do some pretty awful things. Jax has to be one of the dumbest people I’ve ever watched on television. They are the picture of privilege.
But even still, I’m surprised at this? Like, not surprised that they’d be horrible people – surprised that they’d stoop THIS low. Most of their terribleness is unleashed on each other – terrible people hurting other terrible people. But that’s not what this is. This was racist, trash behavior.
There were times where I was a bit of a Stassi apologist because other people were doing some pretty crap things to her as well. She was basically the devil in season one, and the next two seasons I would flip flop on the occasional issue and think “alright, that one isn’t HER fault” – but I can’t cut her slack after this mess. Her father is apparently a giant Trumper, and it seems like they genuinely raised her with the idea that she’d just find a rich husband to take care of her – and I felt a bit sorry for that. The thing is, at some point you need to take responsibility of your issues regardless of how you were raised, and she hasn’t seemed to ever attempt that. But – like I said – enough of that. This is inexcusable and completely indefensible.
I also don’t think for a second that Kristen is sorry. That apology was pretty clearly a PR driven one. The same could be said for Stassi, though it was a better apology just on face value. I think that a lot of this does boil down to privilege and the way that racism benefits white people. Of course she didn’t think of the ramifications – she’s never had to be afraid of the cops in her life. And that’s a HUGE problem.
I know people love the Bravo shows but I can’t stomach them. It’s all fake story lines repeated over and over again and it paints women as petty and simple. Can we please move on from this garbage already?? It’s so boring…and white. Also, f*ck these two losers that called the cops on Faith. Big mad that a gorgeous black woman stole their spotlight. Racism is rooted in jealousy, particularly in this case.
I have watched some of Vanderpump Rules and just what others see in this show is beyond me. But it follows the same formula as all their housewives programs: everyone gets more bizarre looking with each season due to more plastic surgery, heavier makeup and pitches for their various businesses. There are screaming matches and makeup scenes. The featured personalities come across as narcissistic idiots with personality disorders. They actually think they are IMPORTANT! Reading about Faith made me heartsick. Stassi is a mean girl, so is Kristin. Lisa V doesn’t need the money so I don’t know why she continues with this stupid series.
They all depend on the $ from the series and their endorsement deals. I buy nothing these people endorse or sell. There! It’s off my chest!
There is an excellent sub-reddit that has been posting Stassi and Kristen’s sponsors and endorsement deals and mass contacting them to end the relationships. Stassi for the most part seems to have lost almost all of her sponsorships. Kristen has the nerve to post a link to her overpriced crappy tshirt line and state that some of the proceeds from her sale would go to social justice and racial equality groups but didn’t specify an amount. It felt like a marketing ploy for her to sell more shirts.
Brittany and Jax are disgusting but they somehow seem to be getting away with it, no one seems to be organizing to eliminate their sponsors or anything.
Gross all around, poor faith.
Surely it’s much easier to say “What I did was racist. I publically apologise to Faith and will do so privately as well. I’m no longer that person.”
I will respect anyone who says “I was a racist, I did a horrible thing and I expect and accept any ramifications”.
I don’t watch this show but just wanted to say how gorgeous Faith is. I’ve never seen her before.