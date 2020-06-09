Vanderpump Rules cast were racist to former Black castmember, Faith Stowers



I feel out of my depth covering the reality shows because I don’t watch Bravo and you always know so much more than I do. I know from our weekly Zoom meetings that a lot of you watch and love them though and I’m going to try to get up to speed and cover them more. The RHOBH spinoff, Vanderpump Rules, is incredibly white like a lot of the Bravo reality shows. It features the privileged a-holes who work at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant, Sur, in West Hollywood and has been on the air for eight seasons. Faith Stowers is a Black woman who was recurring on just one season, season 4, and was a guest on season 6. Two of the white lead cast on the show, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, called the cops on Faith, I guess as some kind of evil twisted “prank,” and tried to pin a series of robberies on her. Faith knows about it because Stassi and Kristen told the story on a podcast in 2018 like it was something they were proud of. This story is getting new traction because Faith recounted it last week in another interview. Both Stassi and Kristen have just apologized to Faith publicly, finally, but only Stassi’s apology is decent. Kristen is doing one of those “I’m not racist” apologies.

On Sunday, both Schroeder, 31, and Doute, 37, posted lengthy statements on Instagram to address an incident that Stowers recently spoke about during a recent Instagram Live chat with Floribama Shore star Candace Rice. Last week, Stowers, who appeared on seasons 4 and 6 of the Bravo series, recalled a time when Schroeder and Doute spotted a tabloid article about a black woman wanted for theft, and called the police to pin the crimes on her. “There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady. It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people,” Stowers said during the June 2 conversation. “And they called the cops and said it was me. This is like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview.” In 2018, Schroeder confirmed calling the cops about Stowers during an appearance on the Bitch Bible podcast. At the time, Doute tweeted a link to a news story about the woman at large at the time, writing, “hey tweeties, doesn’t this ex #pumprules thief look familiar? someone put her on mtv & gave her a platform for press. I didn’t wanna go there but I’m going there…” Vanderpump Rules, which premiered in 2013, has come under fire from fans in the past for its predominantly white cast. Besides Stowers and Tina McDowelle, a recurring character in seasons 1 and 2, there have not been any black stars. Regarding the tabloid article about a black woman wanted for theft, Stowers said during her Instagram Live chat that “it was just funny, because [Schroeder and Doute] thought it was me because it was a black woman with a weave,” later adding, “So they just assumed it would be me, and they called the cops on me. It didn’t work, so they were upset about that.”

[From People]

So not only did these Karens use the cops like their own personal grudge squad (if you don’t want us to use Karen like that f*k you), Kristen tried to get all her followers to go after Faith too. These women are despicable and Kristen is even worse. Read her statement below, it includes the line “my actions were not racially driven.” She’s only apologizing now and she’s still insisting she’s not racist. She’s also using the passive voice instead of taking ownership, “something specifically that happened a few years ago with my former castmate.” No, you called the cops on her and she could have been killed. Bravo needs to have a zero tolerance policy with racism and fire at least Kristen if not Stassi. Oh and Jax Taylor targeted Faith too, tweeting that she was wanted by the cops when he’s the one who has spent several days in jail. Jax’s now-wife, Brittany Cartwright, also called Faith’s hair “nappy.” She was jealous because Jax cheated on her with Faith. Brittany denied saying that and defended herself by saying “she knows I don’t have a racist bone in my body.” THEY ALWAYS SAY THAT. Also see “I don’t see color.”

Update: Faith says that Stassi and Kristen have not reached out to her personally to apologize.

Embed from Getty Images

Here’s Stassi’s statement. She’s been dropped by her publicist and agency.

Here’s Kristen’s. Jax has posted some black boxes.

Jax and Brittany:

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images