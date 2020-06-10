Brad Pitt rode his BMW motorcycle around the Black Lives Matter protest

How should we feel about prominent white celebrities and politicians doing the bare minimum and getting recognized for it? This came up in the Mitt Romney story this week – I don’t have a problem with Sen. Romney attending the DC protest, nor do I have a problem (philosophically) with Mittens saying “black lives matter.” But I also think that those acts shouldn’t be hyped nor praised? That’s how I feel about this story too – Brad Pitt apparently attended a protest/rally in LA on Sunday. The person who spotted him took a photo of a Brad-like figure riding his motorcycle around the protest and she sold that photo to the Daily Mail exclusively.

EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt is spotted alongside protesters in Hollywood https://t.co/3jWzZ5FbIw — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 9, 2020

The bystander/photographer also had some details about what Brad did at the rally:

Brad Pitt was spotted attending a major protest over the death of George Floyd in Hollywood on Sunday. In an exclusive photo obtained by DailyMail.com, the Oscar winner was seen with an estimated 50,000 people who flooded the streets of Los Angeles. Pitt’s instantly recognizable features were barely distinguishable as he ventured out on his rare BMW motorbike. With a crash helmet pulled over his head, the Hollywood star, 56, blended in with oblivious protesters while wearing a gray George Floyd emblazoned hoodie. In accordance with ongoing regulations in the fight against COVID-19, the star wore a bandanna as a makeshift face mask and gloves. Protester Aree Khodai, 42, said she saw the star riding with the crowds. ‘The amount of people there was amazing. We saw Brad was on his bike not long after the protest started around 4pm,’ the yoga instructor explained. ‘There was moments of walking and then we would stop and we saw him turning his bike around at Hollywood and Highland. He was on his bike the entire time and was wearing a George Floyd hoodie. He was there for the right reasons, he wasn’t trying to draw attention to himself. He seemed into it and seemed inspired, it was so beautiful of him to be there.’ Khodai, who runs ARTHA Mind, Body and Soul yoga and wellness center on Sunset Boulevard said Brad was riding solo and seemed in good spirits. ‘Every time the march stopped he tried to listen in to what speakers were saying. At one point he had his mask off and was smiling, he seemed very happy and you knew instantly it was Brad from his smile. It was an amazing day, it was very peaceful, really, really powerful.’

I don’t want to be this much of a distrustful a–hole, but what is this story?? Brad wore a bandana over his face, so how did she see him smile? Did she keep her eye on him the whole time as he, you know, rode his motorcycle around the protest and only stopped a few times to listen to some of the speakers? Or was this all Brad just wanting “credit” for riding his motorcycle around a protest? IDK.