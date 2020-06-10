Lea Michele was toxic with beauty industry people when she had a L’Oreal contract

You know what I find sort of funny about the Lea Michele situation? After the first wave of call-outs from former coworkers about her bullying, ridiculously inappropriate behavior, Lea issued a complete word-salad apology which no one bought, and added another offense onto the pile. And since then, she hasn’t officially offered anything else. Yet, I believe her publicist (that poor person) is probably trying to massage the story – thus “Lea might have behavioral issues” – but to not give it another shot, apology-wise? That says something to me too. I get that Lea’s publicist is probably telling her to keep her mouth shut and hope that everything blows over, but if Lea sincerely wanted to apologize and vow to make a change, she would. She hasn’t.
Meanwhile, did you know that Lea also terrorized people in the beauty industry? Her diva antics were not simply limited to Ryan Murphy’s sets. Quelle surprise.
Beauty business insiders say former “Glee” diva Lea Michele is known to be toxic in the industry because of her ugly behavior. The actress, 33, has been caught up in a storm of damning headlines with a host of former co-stars calling her a mean girl. Now, those behind the scenes are joining in.
One beauty pro told Page Six that after Michele was signed to be the face of L’Oréal in 2012 for an estimated $1 million, one of her duties was a short interview about her beauty routine — and she stormed out in the middle of it. The source claimed, “All the questions and answers were agreed [on] in advance, she just had to answer five questions on camera about her hair routine to a crew hired by L’Oréal. But two questions in, Lea just stood up, said she was done and walked out, leaving everyone standing there in shock. The head of L’Oréal asked if she was coming back, and her mother said, ‘No, she’s not.’ ”
In 2013, L’Oréal signed Blake Lively for the “Because You’re Worth It” campaign.
The source added of Michele, “This is who she is. Given how small the industry is, the word has spread across other beauty brands.”
However other sources close to the production who worked with Lea on L’Oreal shoots said she was lovely to work with. One source who worked on production for L’Oreal, “I don’t ever remember her being difficult on or off-set.”
LOL. I remember Lea getting the L’Oreal contract but I didn’t realize that her contract only lasted for a year before they had enough. L’Oreal is one of the beauty companies which generally lock celebrities into longer, multi-year contracts too. It says something that Lea only lasted a year. And yes, I completely believe that Lea was a douche to people across all industries, of all races, of all job descriptions. It wasn’t just co-stars, it was the below-the-line staff on her shows, it was L’Oreal people and someone might want to check in on Lea’s manager, publicist and agent, not to mention her household staff and anyone in food service who has ever had to deal with her. I’m just sayin’.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I love how all this is only coming out now. I didn’t even watch Glee and I think we all knew she was like that from day one. Bitch is somehow even more extra than Billy Porter…and that’s saying something.
I watched 3 episodes back in 2010
And found her so so off
Stopped watching it cuz of her OFF vibes
What a nightmare of a woman. Will she ever work again? I guess Ryan Murphy will hire her because he seemed willing to let her terrorize his shows before
How the hell did she get away with this for so long? She’s not even that famous.
Because she’s White. Imagine if she was Black or any other WOC. She would have been blacklisted from Hollywood years ago. I see this type of sh*t in the real world too. White people being absolutely horrible at work and yet continue to get promotions.
She is not white. Her parents are italian/greek.
The only thing shocking in that article is that Loreal would pay an “estimated $1 million” for Lea, when they can literally have anyone they want.
Don’t mean to be rude, but am gonna be anyway.
I remember years back there was an article written by a server at a restaurant who detailed the nicest and rudest celebrities they had encountered on the job. Lea was apparently one of the rudest.
Times up – cancel this problematic person permanently.
Who does she think she is?
(I know that is a gross response and no one – not even like Beyonce – should be allowed to treat people poorly, but I just cannot understand why this woman has such an inflated sense of importance when there are more massively talented and well known people who are known to be peaches)
If she doesn’t have any actual psychological issues then I have to side-eye her parents. She was apparently acting this way as a child. What on earth did her parents do that gave her such a sense of entitlement?
Welp, based on this article it seems it’s been a pattern of Lea being a brat and her mom/dad covering for her. It doesn’t take much to teach or let a child learn what they can get away with. Lea seems very immature.
She is not only a racist, she is an a-h@le.
Just my theory:
I think Lea’s problem is that she’s a very superficial person, and she has looked up to past and present “divas” in the industry for inspiration. I genuinely think she believes she’s a legend in the making (if she doesn’t think she is one already) and that part of this “legacy” means she must act a “diva.” —but because she’s such a superficial person, she only grasped the concept of being a “diva” as acting mean and superior to others. She failed to understand many “divas” of the past and some in the present have been women growing in the industry having to fight for everything they got and putting on a tough shell in order to get the respect they deserved. This is not to say some divas have not been just legit a-holes, but that there is a reason why people called assertive women with talent, power and influence “divas”—and it wasn’t because they terrorized other people around them. I bet the term initially had very sexist connotations too.
All that to say, Lea is going about it all wrong. Her whole career has been her demanding respect she hasn’t earned, and IMO she thinks being an a-hole bully will get her respect and admiration. In order for her to change she has to stop all this self-importance she has showered on herself since she debuted to the mainstream on “Glee.” But she won’t cause that would take a lot of work and introspection—which I believe she isn’t capable of.
She must have a greatness’s complex, because have an suchs horrible attitude against people who works with her while at this time of her career level she was just a main actress in a series. Certainly Glee was a successful serie but being a main actress of a successful series does not guarantee to have a great career thereafter in the cinema industry or even in the entertainment industry. The actresses at their beginnings are rather cool and cooperative then when they are a stable career and a lot of money, she can becomes a angry narcissist.
Joan Rivers used to tear into Lea every chance she got on Fashion Police. It would have been mean coming from anyone else, but you could tell Joan just KNEW.