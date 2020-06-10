Lea Michele was toxic with beauty industry people when she had a L’Oreal contract

You know what I find sort of funny about the Lea Michele situation? After the first wave of call-outs from former coworkers about her bullying, ridiculously inappropriate behavior, Lea issued a complete word-salad apology which no one bought, and added another offense onto the pile. And since then, she hasn’t officially offered anything else. Yet, I believe her publicist (that poor person) is probably trying to massage the story – thus “Lea might have behavioral issues” – but to not give it another shot, apology-wise? That says something to me too. I get that Lea’s publicist is probably telling her to keep her mouth shut and hope that everything blows over, but if Lea sincerely wanted to apologize and vow to make a change, she would. She hasn’t.

Meanwhile, did you know that Lea also terrorized people in the beauty industry? Her diva antics were not simply limited to Ryan Murphy’s sets. Quelle surprise.

Beauty business insiders say former “Glee” diva Lea Michele is known to be toxic in the industry because of her ugly behavior. The actress, 33, has been caught up in a storm of damning headlines with a host of former co-stars calling her a mean girl. Now, those behind the scenes are joining in. One beauty pro told Page Six that after Michele was signed to be the face of L’Oréal in 2012 for an estimated $1 million, one of her duties was a short interview about her beauty routine — and she stormed out in the middle of it. The source claimed, “All the questions and answers were agreed [on] in advance, she just had to answer five questions on camera about her hair routine to a crew hired by L’Oréal. But two questions in, Lea just stood up, said she was done and walked out, leaving everyone standing there in shock. The head of L’Oréal asked if she was coming back, and her mother said, ‘No, she’s not.’ ” In 2013, L’Oréal signed Blake Lively for the “Because You’re Worth It” campaign. The source added of Michele, “This is who she is. Given how small the industry is, the word has spread across other beauty brands.” However other sources close to the production who worked with Lea on L’Oreal shoots said she was lovely to work with. One source who worked on production for L’Oreal, “I don’t ever remember her being difficult on or off-set.”

[From Page Six]

LOL. I remember Lea getting the L’Oreal contract but I didn’t realize that her contract only lasted for a year before they had enough. L’Oreal is one of the beauty companies which generally lock celebrities into longer, multi-year contracts too. It says something that Lea only lasted a year. And yes, I completely believe that Lea was a douche to people across all industries, of all races, of all job descriptions. It wasn’t just co-stars, it was the below-the-line staff on her shows, it was L’Oreal people and someone might want to check in on Lea’s manager, publicist and agent, not to mention her household staff and anyone in food service who has ever had to deal with her. I’m just sayin’.