Jennifer Aniston ‘has quietly donated’ nearly $1 million to racial justice charities

I’m not really a fan of celebrities “quietly donating” or “secretly donating” money to charity. I’ve spoken about this many times – one of the best ways any celebrity can use their fame and their fandom is to openly raise awareness about various charities and use their platform to encourage others to donate. Most celebrities get this, and that’s why they’ll post information on their social media about where they’re donating or how their fans can donate. Well, Jennifer Aniston has never really been like that – we know she works with St. Jude’s and some other charities, but she’s rarely announced her charitable donations. Last week, Jennifer posted something on her Instagram about Black Lives Matter and a Colors of Change petition. As it turns out, Aniston then quietly confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that she also donated:
Jennifer Aniston is backing up her commitment to the fight against racial injustice with a sizable donation. The Morning Show actress — who has been very open in her support with the recent protests against police brutality and racial injustice — is using her money to help the cause.
A source tells ET that Aniston has quietly donated large sums of money to several charities, including Colors Of Change, to the tune of nearly $1 million. According to the source, the actress spread out her charitable donations to several “worthy organizations” dedicated to the battle against systemic racism and discrimination.
Good for her. I would have assumed that this would be the kind of hot topic Aniston would generally avoid, but it’s a whole new Aniston lately. She’s on Instagram, she’s talking about Black Lives Mattering and she’s quietly putting money where her mouth is. I would love to know which other organizations or charities got Aniston’s money. But the thought occurred to me that maybe Aniston is doing this lowkey because she – wisely – doesn’t want to become the face of anything. Just an ally from a distance, donating money and showing support. It’s not the worst move.
In addition to doing that Blackout thing a week ago (where she actually wrote Black Lives Matter), Aniston posted this clip of James Baldwin:
View this post on Instagram
This week has been heartbreaking for so many reasons. We need to acknowledge that the racism and brutality in this country has been going on for a long time – and it’s NEVER been okay. As allies, who want equality and peace, it’s our responsibility to make noise, to demand justice, to educate ourselves on these issues, and more than anything, to spread love. How much more time are we willing to let pass without change? HOW MUCH MORE TIME? ⠀ ⠀ Text FLOYD to 55156 and sign the @colorofchange petition to have all four of the officers who killed #GeorgeFloyd arrested.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Instagram.
I wonder If her morning show gig helped to open her eyes. I consider myself a feminist and pretty well-informed/realistic. Last year I read “Invisible Women: Exposinf Data bias in a world designed for men” and it changed my whole life. I always Knew the patriarchy/classist creation of culture but something about a whole book of global statistics blew my mind. I wonder If she had a similar moment.
That James Baldwin clip is something isn’t it? I hadn’t seen that. Wow. Chills. And still, we ask for more time.
Very good of her to donate as they can use all the money they can get.
But how is this classified as quietly when we all know of it?
Because once she began posting about BLM on Instagram the media contacted her to ask if she was also donating. She did not announce it on Instagram herself. That’s why. The media are watching these celebrities like hawks hoping for a gotcha moment. So they (the media) are following up on everything.
Thanks got it
It’s great she’s using her platform on Instagram to show support as well as quietly donating. I can’t help it, I like her.
Didn’t she make racist jokes about Brad pitt’s (adopted) children?
No, she didn’t. And with that, I’m outta this thread. No matter what goes on in the world these old 90′s ladies just can’t let it go. they don’t care about anything else. here’s another one below me. Some sort of batisht signal goes out. I’d say move on, but, come on now. LOL That aint happening. Bye!
Her friend Chelsea Handler did
Lol what are you even talking abt?? Get outta this thread no one gives a crap.
These are very illuminating times. We have allies we didn’t know about and enemies we didn’t know about. I was extremely surprised and very happy to see Jennifer Anniston giving a sh*t. Also I am happy that people are talking about James Baldwin again because he was one of my all time favorite writers and thinkers
She and her friends. I sm sorry but she is still as phony as Ellen and her ex in my eyes. There was nothing quiet about her donation. Maybe her one black friend is advising her accounting for the change or maybe she finally woke up. Because I don’t know what black person other than TV paid hosts that care about a new Friends . So get ready for at least 2 black faces in the sequel. Can you tell I am not a fan.
With the way things are now I doubt if that friends reunion or whatever will happen again. That show was no representation of people of color and repeating that will be a huge blunder for them
Good for her and the charities she’s supporting
Good for her. This is preferable to, say, Ryan and Blake’s dog and pony show around their donation. This seems like a time for white people to say as little as possible, unless of course they are calling someone out on their racism. I don’t think it’s the time to hear all about white people’s “journey” or “growth.”
Jen got it right.
Good on her for doing this.