A peptide serum complex, a facial mister and a crop top that’s also a sports bra

The Tendskin razor burn prevention and treatment really works, even on the bikini line where I have never been able to avoid bumps before! (I still got some small bumps there but they are so minor compared to what I used to get and they went away overnight with treatment.) My legs have never been so smooth. It has a powdery finish, although it’s liquid. This is why I love doing these Amazon posts, because I’m able to find products that solve problems I didn’t realize were solvable. Also because I get to shop. Here are some more things I’ve either bought or are looking at.

A peptide complex serum for smooth, glowing skin



I’ve featured this product before and Oya just recommended it in her post about Kat Graham’s beauty routine. This peptide complex serum by trusted brand Eve Naturals is less than $15 for 2 ounces. It has over 3,300 ratings, 4.4 stars and a perfect ReviewMeta rating. It’s anti-aging, anti-acne and cruelty free. Reviewers say it reduces wrinkles, heals acne scars and that they can really notice a difference. It “did wonders for me within 2 weeks,” “I can go without makeup more often and feel confident,” and “my skin is tighter and smoother.”

Jamaican black castor oil for growing hair and eyebrows



This 100% Jamaican black castor oil by the brand Jamaican Mango & Lime comes in Lavender and rosemary versions and is under $9 for 4 ounces of product. It’s great for treating thinning hair and can be used on your eyebrows, hair and nails too. It has 635 reviews, 4.6 stars and the same Reviewmeta rating. It’s said to be really effective at hair growth. Reviewers write “I only have been using this product for 3 weeks and can tell a big difference,” “the [lavender] scent is refreshing and clean and it makes my hair feel good,” and “It has helped my hair become thicker, and stronger within a month. If any hair product could be considered a miracle oil, it should be this one.”

A hanging garbage bag holder for quicker kitchen cleanup



Whenever I cut vegetables I end up with a big mess on the countertop. I try to keep the little bags that the vegetables come in and throw them out in those, but I usually miss some and have a lot of cleanup afterwards. This is a little garbage bag holder that hangs from a drawer so you can quickly sweep peelings and shells into it from the countertop. It works with standard grocery bags or vegetable bags and can save you a lot of time and steps to the garbage. This has over 1,300 ratings, 4.3 stars and the same ReviewMeta rating. People write “I’m able to make meal prep quicker and easier and cleaner,” call it a “wonderful kitchen solution and means of reusing small bags,” and say that it’s great for crumbs too. Several people say it’s great for a garbage solution in small spaces like trailers.

A nano facial mister to moisturize and refresh



I looked through so many facial misters before finding this one. This rechargeable facial mister by RICANK fits in your hand and is used with distilled water. It emits an ultrafine mist for moisturizing and cooling on the go. Plus it can be used to help set eyelash extensions. This has 198 ratings, a 4.1 adjusted ReviewMeta score and a B on Fakespot. (I double checked there because this product category is full of fake ratings.) You open it to activate the mist and just close it again to stop it. Reviews call it “refreshing,” “a nice little mister,” and say it’s good for setting and refreshing makeup.

A versatile padded sports bra/crop top you can wear alone



This padded sports bra by Lemedy comes in 13 colors and in sizes small to xx-large, all under $23. It has over 2,800 ratings, 4.6 stars and the same rating on ReviewMeta. Some people say they fit perfectly and the reviews are overwhelmingly positive, but some say they fit small so you may want to order a size up. A personal trainer writes “These tops fit perfectly. The colors are clean and gorgeous, exactly how they look in the photos. Can easily be used as workout clothing, or even be dressed up for a night out.” It’s also said to be “high quality, comfortable and very versatile” and “Lululemon [quality] without the price tag.”

A clean beauty exfoliating glycolic acid mask for clearer skin



This exfoliating glycolic acid and turmeric mask by trusted brand InstaNaturals is just $14 for 2 ounces. It has 548 ratings, 4.5 stars and the same Reviewmeta score. People call it “the best mask I’ve tried,” say “the product actually made my pores smaller” and that it reduces undereye bags too. “’I’ve always had a dark circle under my right eye and this product has made it almost impossible to see. I would absolutely recommend this product and definitely purchase again once it runs out.”

A brush that gently and effectively cleans your skin



So many of these battery powered brushes have fake reviews, but the ProX by Olay has almost 8,000 reviews, 4.3 stars and 0% reviews removed by ReviewMeta. It’s said to be strong enough to exfoliate and clean pores and blackheads but gentle enough not to damage skin if you don’t press too hard. People say it reduced their acne “It has made a dramatic change in how my face looks,” that it “makes my face super clean,” and that “I noticed a change in the appearance and texture of my skin” after about two weeks.

Thanks for reading and commenting on our affiliate post! If you make any purchases through these links we get a small percentage and appreciate it.