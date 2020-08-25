The McCloskeys – the gun-toting St. Louis couple – said racist crap at the RNC

I’m still sorting through all of the crap which came out of the Republican National Convention’s Day 1. It was a mess, and it will only get worse. The crescendo is building – by the fourth day, Donald Trump will waddle out of a pit of hell fire and promise to kill all Americans and the Trumpers will fall to their knees in gratitude. This whole thing is such a f–king death cult. Speaking of, WTF was this??

Dying without dignity to own the libs. Sure, she might die without dignity and saddle her relatives with hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical debt, but at least people aren’t getting high on marijuana…?

Speaking of Death Cult Republicanism, it runs concurrently with Racist Sadism Republicanism. Few people encapsulate that more than the McCloskeys, the St. Louis couple who threatened Black Lives Matter protesters with guns. The McCloskeys are facing felony charges. But they were invited to speak (via a prerecorded video) at the RNC.

These people make me physically ill. This is so nakedly racist, so obviously pandering to the racist fears of white surburbia. The message is: black people are coming to get you. Black Lives Matter protesters marched down their street. And the McCloskeys grabbed their guns and THEY were the aggressors, THEY escalated, THEY were wrong. But now the GOP is trying to make them into racist folk heroes.

Incidentally, a local St. Louis rabbi, Rabbi Susan Talve, spoke out about the McCloskeys a few days ago. The local temple abuts the McCloskeys’ property, and Rabbi Talve said that in 2013, the congregation decided to put up beehives to make their own honey for Rosh Hashanah. Mark McCloskey took an ax to the hives because some of them were on the property line, then he threatened to sue the temple if they didn’t clean up the mess he made. Rabbi Talve says now: “They are bullies. The fact that they’re speaking at the convention is a win for bullies.” Yep.

When you order it online vs. when it arrives pic.twitter.com/TOCrpS0x88 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) August 25, 2020