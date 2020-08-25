The McCloskeys – the gun-toting St. Louis couple – said racist crap at the RNC

I’m still sorting through all of the crap which came out of the Republican National Convention’s Day 1. It was a mess, and it will only get worse. The crescendo is building – by the fourth day, Donald Trump will waddle out of a pit of hell fire and promise to kill all Americans and the Trumpers will fall to their knees in gratitude. This whole thing is such a f–king death cult. Speaking of, WTF was this??
???????????????? pic.twitter.com/AaUnc3spGr
— shoe (@shoe0nhead) August 25, 2020
Dying without dignity to own the libs. Sure, she might die without dignity and saddle her relatives with hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical debt, but at least people aren’t getting high on marijuana…?
Speaking of Death Cult Republicanism, it runs concurrently with Racist Sadism Republicanism. Few people encapsulate that more than the McCloskeys, the St. Louis couple who threatened Black Lives Matter protesters with guns. The McCloskeys are facing felony charges. But they were invited to speak (via a prerecorded video) at the RNC.
These people make me physically ill. This is so nakedly racist, so obviously pandering to the racist fears of white surburbia. The message is: black people are coming to get you. Black Lives Matter protesters marched down their street. And the McCloskeys grabbed their guns and THEY were the aggressors, THEY escalated, THEY were wrong. But now the GOP is trying to make them into racist folk heroes.
Incidentally, a local St. Louis rabbi, Rabbi Susan Talve, spoke out about the McCloskeys a few days ago. The local temple abuts the McCloskeys’ property, and Rabbi Talve said that in 2013, the congregation decided to put up beehives to make their own honey for Rosh Hashanah. Mark McCloskey took an ax to the hives because some of them were on the property line, then he threatened to sue the temple if they didn’t clean up the mess he made. Rabbi Talve says now: “They are bullies. The fact that they’re speaking at the convention is a win for bullies.” Yep.
When you order it online vs. when it arrives pic.twitter.com/TOCrpS0x88
— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) August 25, 2020
Screencaps courtesy of RNC video, social media.
Evil and cynical. I really hope nobody out there is dumb enough to believe that a president has any say on local zoning laws. I suspect even these monsters are smart enough to know that. At this point the GOP’s only play is to go full-out race war.
There was some profile of these two when they made the news. I believe he started his legal career bringing frivolous lawsuits against his own family (based on vague promises of land, inheritance).
Unfortunately Section 8 housing is federally funded and so the funding could be taken away.
It must be an optical illusion but when you watch that video of the McCloskeys spewing their hateful ‘culture-war’ propaganda, her right hand on her knee looks gigantic.
It would not surprise me if they doctored the video to make her appear thinner.
I tried to watch last night. I couldn’t do it. Every minute, I felt my blood pressure creeping higher.
These two are disgusting. Typical of the far right, afraid of their millions being taxed and their semi-automatic weapons, that they don’t know how to use or need, being taken away….
First of all I hope Rabbi Talve ended up with beautiful honey and happy, healthy bees.
Second of all marijuana is a human right if you have to cope with the ballsh*t insane apocalyptic parody that Trump and RNC have become.
Sad to tell you that they didn’t. And it was a children’s project.
@LightPurple Holy sh*t I read the article and who the hell murders all the bees in a rage fit?? Like I don’t know why I’m shocked cuz he’s a gun toting racist. But wow… it’s scary that people are happy to align themselves with racist bigots that violently destroy a children’s by murdering bees.
This is why I donate to liberation funds for arrested activists in the USA. (The currency exchange is not in my favour so it’s only ever small amounts unfortunately). It must be exhausting living with the amount of chaos Trump enables.
Those kids must have been heartbroken. Who kills honey bees? G-damn monsters!
So the GOP is making racism a party platform. They are repugnant and they are going down.
racism has been the party platform of the GOP for the last 50 years at least. they’re just not dressing it up anymore.
Yep. The GOP has always been racist, but with Trump in office, they get to trade in their dog whistles for megaphones.
Unabashed racism, it seems. The theme of last night was absolutely white fear. They have nothing else to offer.
The red dress lady was just bananas. There were quite a few moments when speakers completely contradicted their own ideas in the same speech, but that’s the Fox News echo chamber for you. Who cares if it makes sense.
This is why St Louis is a dying city.
Headquarters continue to leave the region bc it is very difficult to get educated professionals to relocate to the area.
Crime is very high downtown but instead of addressing the racist segregation and poverty of minorities, white flight continues.
Rabbi Talve is an amazing person with a long history of fighting for social justice. The fact that these racists (and no doubt anti-semites as well) would go up against her and the synagogue in such a despicable manner speaks volumes about just how evil these two are.
GOP is racist.
Their performance was disgraceful and full of lies with absolutely no basis in reality.
And St. Louis is NOT a suburb, Patricia.
Was coming to say that the area they live in, the Central West End is part of the city itself. So the fact that they are spewing about the suburbs make no sense whatsoever.
Didn’t this all happen because they lived a few doors down from the mayor of St Louis? So yeah not the suburbs. Just disgusting dog whistling.
They…took an axe to a beehive???? I mean obviously they are profoundly stupid purely based on their arrogant racism but have they never watched a cartoon? I have visions of them waddling away as fast as they can with a swarm of angry bees coming after them.
They sure the HOA because they got a gay neighbor…. Yep bullies
Fucking TRASH.
These people are awful! The mischaracterization of what happened with protestors is just the tip of their delusion. And their dog whistle about protecting the suburbs is a freaking train siren. Just say black people scare you and you want them to be considered lesser. I hope that asteroid scheduled to hit the US on November 2 lands on their house!
Haha I saw the asteroid story and actually said to my husband, we’re not that lucky.
Sadly, it’s racists like them that helped Trump win as well as the ‘Evangelicals’ there’s so many hidden racists that will go vote for Trump and we must heed Hillary’s words just because you win the popular vote doesn’t mean you will the electoral votes that is what scares me and the hidden racists who will try and destroy America with their hate, rhetoric and actions like these two clowns.
So ironic considering Nikki Haley and Tim Scott were doing their best with the Republican “America Is Not Racist” message (note this is a quote from Nikki Haley’s speech).
No cool cats and kittens jokes? When I first started seeing pictures on Twitter yesterday I thought it was that bitch Carole Baskin! But sadly it was just the St. Louis 2A Karen and her dumb, racist husband. Why Carole Baskin would be at the RNC I have no idea but I’d rather see Carole and her creppy Warren Jeffs look-a-like husband than these 2 bags of trash.
Their neighbors really hate them, one of them said they were “bullies”.
Which is perfect for the RNC, because they are bullies.