Mark & Patricia McCloskey grabbed their guns because they were ‘afraid’, okay?

Mark and Patricia McCloskey are “Ken and Karen.” They were the white people in St. Louis who stormed out of their palatial mansion to threaten Black Lives Matter protesters. The McCloskeys were armed – he carried an AR-15 assault weapon and she carried a handgun. They pointed their guns at each other, at BLM protesters and anything else they saw. It’s actually kind of a miracle that no one got shot. The McCloskeys were quickly identified on social media, but that didn’t stop “Ken and Karen” from trending for much of Sunday and Monday. And with that kind of heat comes misinformation, because of course. I avoided writing a follow-up on this unhinged couple because of the misinformation. People (dumbasses) were screeching that the McCloskeys are Democrats and that BLM activists had broken into the McCloskeys’ home and everything was completely justified.
For what it’s worth, Snopes did look into the FEC filings and found that Mark McCloskey has donated to some Democrats over the years, but the bulk of his political contributions were to Republicans, and he donated exclusively to Republicans since 2012, and he’s a big Donald Trump supporter. Which explains why he and his lawyer chose to appear on white supremacist douchebag Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show to tell the his side of things.
A white St. Louis lawyer who quickly rose to internet fame this week after he pulled an AR-15 on Black Lives Matter protesters marching near his house told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Tuesday night he couldn’t possibly be racist because his Black clients love him.
Appearing on Tucker Carlson Tonight alongside his lawyer Albert Watkins—whose bio is jaw-dropping—McCloskey was asked by Carlson to tell his “own story rather than have it told for you by ideologues.” According to the personal injury attorney, he saw a “flood of people” smash through the iron gate of their private street, claiming they were “angry and screaming—they have spittle coming out of their mouth” and were advancing on his house.
Noting that he immediately thought of the violent St. Louis protest on June 2 that resulted in the murder of a retired St. Louis police captain, McCloskey reiterated that he felt they would be “overrun in a second” by the “mob” and decided to get his gun at that point. “I have a low wall that separates the house from my front yard,” he added. “And so I was literally afraid that within seconds they would surmount the wall and come into the house, kill us, burn the house down and everything that I had worked for and struggled for for the last 32 years.”
After McCloskey called himself an “urban pioneer” for moving into the city years ago, Carlson asked the homeowner what he thought about those criticizing him for being a racist.
“I don’t understand. Here’s the interesting thing, I spent my career defending people that are defenseless, for people having a hard time making their miracle happen, for people who don’t have a voice,” he declared. “My Black clients love us! And the night that this happened, I had some of our Black clients calling us up at 2:30 a.m. telling us how wrong this was the way the press was writing this up. I help people that are down or that need a hand and people that need a voice. To call us racist is ridiculous and it had nothing to do with race. I wasn’t worried what the race was for the mob that came through my gate, I was worried that I was going to be killed. I didn’t care what race they were.”
Carlson concluded the interview by asking Watkins whether he was worried that his client would be prosecuted by St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, who has launched a probe into the couple. “Given the fact that we have a political animal in the attorney’s office, there is a risk,” Watkins stated. “If the law prevails, long-standing Missouri law prevails, they are fine.”
Kim Gardner is black. Just in case you thought it was odd or racist that Mark McCloskey is calling a woman an “animal,” you were right. I’m sure the McCloskeys are worried about possibly being charged with a crime, but I also think that their white privilege – the same privilege which gave them the confidence to stand in their lawn and threaten to shoot entirely peaceful protesters – will give them the opportunity to “explain” their actions to all of the Tucker Carlsons of the world. It doesn’t matter that all of the BLM protesters who were on the site said that they weren’t doing anything violent. It will be enough that Mark McCloskey says he FELT threatened. By the presence of black people in his neighborhood. That’s all it was.
Tucker Carlson segment with Mark McCloskey who defended his home in St. Louis with a firearm after protesters trespassed in his neighborhood:
"I did what I thought I had to do to protect my home and my family." pic.twitter.com/cIskEHKS6H
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 1, 2020
This is Mark and Patricia McCloskey, lawyers in St Louis, reacting to protesters walking by their home by pointing guns and threatening them.
This is illegal, antagonistic, and racist.
Why hasn’t the @SLMPD charged them?
If they were Black, arrests would’ve already been made. pic.twitter.com/C0uMhksVtv
— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) June 29, 2020
Photos courtesy of social media.
I went on a hike and was very afraid of the cliff. So I stood as close to the ledge barefoot screaming and whipped out a Bazooka and faced it towards the cliff because that’s what you do when you’re afraid… Or what they’re saying is absolute horse shit. If you were afraid you would have stayed inside. Like Trump in his bunker.
I believe these people are terrified. I’m not surprised to find they’re Carlson viewers. He’s a white supremacist fear monger. And it works. I know white people who are terrified out of their minds. It wasn’t long ago they were terrified of “the terrorists”. Some thought they were hiding out in suburban parking lots hoping to nab someone to behead. I’m not making this up. Now, Tucker told them to be terrified of BLM (read; all black people) and they are. I mean, they were already racist as 2020 is long, so it wasn’t hard for him to do.
I mean, I believe these two morons were afraid for their lives – look at the way they’re holding the firearms. They’re absolutely 1 step away from bursting into tears. The ridiculous thing is that had they not made such a show they’d have probably been ignored by the protestors.
MO has ridiculously lax gun laws. They don’t even have an age limit on open carry. The only thing that they seem to be against is brandishing the gun in a violent manner. But it’s just going to be argued that they were scared for their property and lives and they reacted in a way to protect their property. It’s a load of crock, but that’s what will almost definitely happen. Where this was a private street rather than a public street, I’d imagine that would play into it more. Personally, I don’t think these two should even own a paintball gun at this point – they could have killed each other multiple times during their little standoff. The only thing I could see MAYBE causing them trouble is the report that people broke down the gate to get in when there is video of people just waltzing in beside the intact gate.
So tired of the “I have black friends (clients) so I can’t be racist” excuse. Obviously no one else felt threatened by the protesters. And as Teresa, above said, they could have stayed in their home. If something happened the police could have been called. Pretty sure the police knew there were protests going on there. And if they were so afraid why did they not call the police. Hope they lose a lot of business because of this.
What exactly is an urban pioneer?
Is “black clients love me!!!!!!” the new “I have a black friend?”
Something tells me their “black clients” do not love them.
God knows. He was a gentrifier before it was cool?
I know that calling the police on people of color is inherently dangerous for the ones being called about… but what made this couple decide that calling the police on trespassers (which it doesn’t sound like protestors were actually ON their property) would be a worse idea than walking outside their house with an arsenal of guns? I am scratching my head.
Lawl I don’t think the BLM movement is the in the business of burning down residents homes but go ken. Gather those sympathy points from other moronic people
Ugh. My husband and I got in a big fight about this last night. So much that I was googling “should I divorce my republican husband”.
Sure sure. And you should have added if you were black you would have been shot for being confrontational and then of course they would add that you were non-cooperative. Nah…maybe just wield a brush or mobile phone while black, same outcome.