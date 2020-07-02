Mark & Patricia McCloskey grabbed their guns because they were ‘afraid’, okay?

Mark and Patricia McCloskey are “Ken and Karen.” They were the white people in St. Louis who stormed out of their palatial mansion to threaten Black Lives Matter protesters. The McCloskeys were armed – he carried an AR-15 assault weapon and she carried a handgun. They pointed their guns at each other, at BLM protesters and anything else they saw. It’s actually kind of a miracle that no one got shot. The McCloskeys were quickly identified on social media, but that didn’t stop “Ken and Karen” from trending for much of Sunday and Monday. And with that kind of heat comes misinformation, because of course. I avoided writing a follow-up on this unhinged couple because of the misinformation. People (dumbasses) were screeching that the McCloskeys are Democrats and that BLM activists had broken into the McCloskeys’ home and everything was completely justified.

For what it’s worth, Snopes did look into the FEC filings and found that Mark McCloskey has donated to some Democrats over the years, but the bulk of his political contributions were to Republicans, and he donated exclusively to Republicans since 2012, and he’s a big Donald Trump supporter. Which explains why he and his lawyer chose to appear on white supremacist douchebag Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show to tell the his side of things.

A white St. Louis lawyer who quickly rose to internet fame this week after he pulled an AR-15 on Black Lives Matter protesters marching near his house told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Tuesday night he couldn’t possibly be racist because his Black clients love him. Appearing on Tucker Carlson Tonight alongside his lawyer Albert Watkins—whose bio is jaw-dropping—McCloskey was asked by Carlson to tell his “own story rather than have it told for you by ideologues.” According to the personal injury attorney, he saw a “flood of people” smash through the iron gate of their private street, claiming they were “angry and screaming—they have spittle coming out of their mouth” and were advancing on his house. Noting that he immediately thought of the violent St. Louis protest on June 2 that resulted in the murder of a retired St. Louis police captain, McCloskey reiterated that he felt they would be “overrun in a second” by the “mob” and decided to get his gun at that point. “I have a low wall that separates the house from my front yard,” he added. “And so I was literally afraid that within seconds they would surmount the wall and come into the house, kill us, burn the house down and everything that I had worked for and struggled for for the last 32 years.” After McCloskey called himself an “urban pioneer” for moving into the city years ago, Carlson asked the homeowner what he thought about those criticizing him for being a racist. “I don’t understand. Here’s the interesting thing, I spent my career defending people that are defenseless, for people having a hard time making their miracle happen, for people who don’t have a voice,” he declared. “My Black clients love us! And the night that this happened, I had some of our Black clients calling us up at 2:30 a.m. telling us how wrong this was the way the press was writing this up. I help people that are down or that need a hand and people that need a voice. To call us racist is ridiculous and it had nothing to do with race. I wasn’t worried what the race was for the mob that came through my gate, I was worried that I was going to be killed. I didn’t care what race they were.” Carlson concluded the interview by asking Watkins whether he was worried that his client would be prosecuted by St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, who has launched a probe into the couple. “Given the fact that we have a political animal in the attorney’s office, there is a risk,” Watkins stated. “If the law prevails, long-standing Missouri law prevails, they are fine.”

[From The Daily Beast]

Kim Gardner is black. Just in case you thought it was odd or racist that Mark McCloskey is calling a woman an “animal,” you were right. I’m sure the McCloskeys are worried about possibly being charged with a crime, but I also think that their white privilege – the same privilege which gave them the confidence to stand in their lawn and threaten to shoot entirely peaceful protesters – will give them the opportunity to “explain” their actions to all of the Tucker Carlsons of the world. It doesn’t matter that all of the BLM protesters who were on the site said that they weren’t doing anything violent. It will be enough that Mark McCloskey says he FELT threatened. By the presence of black people in his neighborhood. That’s all it was.

Tucker Carlson segment with Mark McCloskey who defended his home in St. Louis with a firearm after protesters trespassed in his neighborhood: "I did what I thought I had to do to protect my home and my family." pic.twitter.com/cIskEHKS6H — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 1, 2020

This is Mark and Patricia McCloskey, lawyers in St Louis, reacting to protesters walking by their home by pointing guns and threatening them. This is illegal, antagonistic, and racist. Why hasn’t the @SLMPD charged them? If they were Black, arrests would’ve already been made. pic.twitter.com/C0uMhksVtv — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) June 29, 2020