With 52K new virus cases in a day, Donald Trump still says the virus will ‘disappear’

Take your pick from the buffet of catastrophic political stories today. Yesterday, we set a new record for daily confirmed coronavirus cases – America had 52,788 new cases on July 1. On one day. 52,788 cases. And on the very same day, Donald Trump went to Fox News and repeated the same claim he’s made for months now, which is that the virus will eventually “sort of just disappear.”

Trump ludicrously claimed to Fox Business just now that "I think we're gonna be very good with the coronavirus. I think that at some point that's going to sort of just disappear, I hope." (The virus will not disappear on its own.) pic.twitter.com/ZkLtjKUEDu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 1, 2020

One of the huge reasons why there are so many new cases over the past month is because (duh) too many states were trying to reopen too fast. States with Republican governors are especially guilty of this, because Trump has been exerting pressure on all states to reopen their economies fast so that… he’ll win re-election. Speaking of, Trump now claims that he’s “all for masks” and always has been.

President Trump on Fox Biz: "Actually, I had a mask on. I sort of liked the way I looked, OK? I thought it was OK. It was a dark black mask, and I thought it looked OK. Looked like the Lone Ranger." — Catherine Lucey (@catherine_lucey) July 1, 2020

President Trump weighs in on the ongoing mask debate as officials warn against fake exemption cards – here’s @SamBrockNBC with the details. pic.twitter.com/0o2oviSwKl — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) July 2, 2020

And finally, just in case you thought the Russian-bounties for dead American soldiers story couldn’t get any worse, Trump and his people can’t get their stories straight about who knew what and when. Now Trump seems to be claiming that his people don’t brief him on *everything* especially when it’s about Russia’s GRU targeting US soldiers. Intelligence officials are saying that they have always found it difficult to brief Trump on anything involving Russia, because Trump is a pathetic coward terrified of Putin. And Trump said this when asked about the bounty story in the same Fox News interview:

Trump dodges a question about how he'd respond if it turned out to be true that Russia put bounties on US troops pic.twitter.com/D499SSsBVZ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 1, 2020

And finally, this: