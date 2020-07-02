Kanye West turned Kim Kardashian’s giant bathroom into an ‘enchanted forest’

I’ve been getting such a strange vibe from Kim Kardashian and Kanye West ever since the quarantine began. First of all, it’s not even like Kim and Kanye were locked down together with their kids for months on end. He was going back and forth from the dome in Wyoming and Calabasas, while Kim mostly stayed in Calabasas. Nearly every major outlet – People, Us Weekly, the Daily Mail – got tips on how the Kardashian-West marriage was in tatters, that Kim wasn’t used to spending time with Kanye, that their marriage cannot survive the pandemic. But the vibe lately has been… different. When Coty bought 20% of Kim’s KKW Beauty line, Kanye posted this on his Twitter:

I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire You’ve weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family So blessed this is still life

So I made you this still life We love you so much pic.twitter.com/Vvtgzodnah — ye (@kanyewest) June 30, 2020

Am I crazy for thinking that the veggies and flowers are supposed to represent Kim, Kanye and the kids? The girls – Kim, North and Chi – are the flowers and the boys – Kanye, Saint and Psalm – are the veggies? Am an idiot for reading that deep into it? Probably. So, clearly, Kanye was deep into his feelings about his wife making $$$. But I didn’t expect him to celebrate it any further than the still life photo. He did though – he decided to transform their bathroom into an “enchanted forest.” Kim posted the video on her IG Stories, saying: “So I come home and my whole bathroom is decorated like an enchanted forest and it’s so beautiful and so visually pretty.” He left her a “sweet note” too.

This is bonkers because HOW BIG IS THEIR BATHROOM? Is the entire ceiling of the bathroom a skylight? It looks like their back garden. And no, I don’t want anyone moving an enchanted forest into my bathroom. Put an enchanted forest in the back garden, by all means. But not this. Not a place where I brush my teeth.

And finally, behold: Kanye and Elon Musk. Ugh.

When you go to your boys house and you’re both wearing orange 🍊 pic.twitter.com/IyPOdEKaVY — ye (@kanyewest) July 1, 2020