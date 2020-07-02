Kanye West turned Kim Kardashian’s giant bathroom into an ‘enchanted forest’

I’ve been getting such a strange vibe from Kim Kardashian and Kanye West ever since the quarantine began. First of all, it’s not even like Kim and Kanye were locked down together with their kids for months on end. He was going back and forth from the dome in Wyoming and Calabasas, while Kim mostly stayed in Calabasas. Nearly every major outlet – People, Us Weekly, the Daily Mail – got tips on how the Kardashian-West marriage was in tatters, that Kim wasn’t used to spending time with Kanye, that their marriage cannot survive the pandemic. But the vibe lately has been… different. When Coty bought 20% of Kim’s KKW Beauty line, Kanye posted this on his Twitter:
I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire
You’ve weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family
So blessed this is still life
So I made you this still life
We love you so much pic.twitter.com/Vvtgzodnah
— ye (@kanyewest) June 30, 2020
Am I crazy for thinking that the veggies and flowers are supposed to represent Kim, Kanye and the kids? The girls – Kim, North and Chi – are the flowers and the boys – Kanye, Saint and Psalm – are the veggies? Am an idiot for reading that deep into it? Probably. So, clearly, Kanye was deep into his feelings about his wife making $$$. But I didn’t expect him to celebrate it any further than the still life photo. He did though – he decided to transform their bathroom into an “enchanted forest.” Kim posted the video on her IG Stories, saying: “So I come home and my whole bathroom is decorated like an enchanted forest and it’s so beautiful and so visually pretty.” He left her a “sweet note” too.
This is bonkers because HOW BIG IS THEIR BATHROOM? Is the entire ceiling of the bathroom a skylight? It looks like their back garden. And no, I don’t want anyone moving an enchanted forest into my bathroom. Put an enchanted forest in the back garden, by all means. But not this. Not a place where I brush my teeth.
And finally, behold: Kanye and Elon Musk. Ugh.
When you go to your boys house and you’re both wearing orange 🍊 pic.twitter.com/IyPOdEKaVY
— ye (@kanyewest) July 1, 2020
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
That’s not an enchanted forest – that is a lifeless collection of plants that managed to make that bathroom seem even more lifeless than it was before.
Also, everyone on the Kardashian/West team needs to quit making posts of their crass overindulgence when there is still a pandemic going and a huge number of people are still afraid for their jobs and their health.
Your description is dead-on, grabbyhands. I could not imagine making a bunker more soulless, yet there it is.
That looks more like a marsh or a swamp and I’m not mad about either of those things (since it’s not my bathroom), but I wouldn’t take pictures or video of that and try to tell people it was an enchanted forest, either.
Lies. We’re looking AT the reeds, Kimberly.
I’m getting Blair Witch Project vibes. Kim’s voice also sounds dead.
Honestly, they are so gross. Yes, let’s celebrate becoming a “billionaire” while nearly half the world’s population doesn’t have access to enough fresh food, water and basic medical services. You don’t become a billionaire without stepping on the backs of others and employing un-ethical practices, so #EatTheRich.
Yeah just google “Kylie and Kendall Bangladesh factory workers”.
I heard that these “photo ops” are orchestrated by Kris or the girls themselves. Valentine’s, birthday flowers, and anniversaries. I do not believe their partners come up with these extravagant – fairytale ideas without a little nudge or push. I always felt as though Kim and Kylie try to one-up another. And that it is fully orchestrated and so tacky and fake. Who has their camera ready when they are suppose to be suprised (other videos, not this one)? That’s just my opinion. By the way, they all have horrible taste.
It’s beyond gross. #Eatherich indeed
I don’t know who is more obsessed with money…Kim or Kanye. They are so jealous of Kylie it’s insane. Trying so hard to become “billionaires”. Shut up already.
Elon looks thrilled to be his boy. 🙄
Elon and Ye are 2 pro-pandemic, “open America and let workers die so your family can have Baskin-Robbins” bros. Gross.
And I love when spouses celebrate each other. But there’s a big difference between, “my wife redid the balcony!” and “my wife just went from RICH to MEGA RICH!” Read the room, dude.
I didn’t even make the jump to comparing Kanye and Chance, but boy isn’t that telling? Chance is genuinely so proud of his wife for being creative and shares her little home project, and she responds in such a. Cute and real way. Kanye is proud of…Kim’s latest scam deal?
It’s not a hard decision which kind of love I would rather have.
Lol at Kimmy Cakes trying to be a (Walmart brand) knock off Lisa Bonet in that header pic. What in the cultural appropriation hell?
I bet he genuinely thinks Kim works harder than others and that’s why she’s rich.
You know who works hard? My mother, the night shift manager at a McDonald’s near a busy hospital in a town full of the elderly. She’s feeding emergency workers at night and caring for her children during the day.
His suburban pedigree is showing. No one actually from the South Side thinks money inherently correlates with hard work.
So true. And for him to actually say that God blessed them with all of this wealth is so gross. It implies that people like your mom and the health care workers she feeds are not worthy of God’s blessings.
that’s the whole premise of the “prosperity gospel” types like Joel Osteen. God made them rich because they’re “good”.
if you’re not rich, you must be “bad” and not worthy of God’s financial blessings. either that or you’re just lazy and not working hard enough – i.e. “bad”.
Am I the only one thinking “just think of all of those leaves in the bathtub to clean out before I can have a soak tonight”?
My allergies flared up just looking at those dusty plants. Yuck.
Also, I hate the idea that when someone makes a lot of money (usually on the back of others) they are “blessed by God”. Please.
The Painted Desert has more life than this Bathroom.. it’s also the first place I thought of upon seeing the bathroom.
All that $$$ and their mansions are so lifeless with no character.
Why are there chairs in the bathroom? Do they watch each other poop?
Has either one of them seen a forest. This is not what one looks like.
I love everyone says May be decorated her bathroom. He didn’t do anything but make a phone call for a ridiculous idea.
If this is a “forest” to illustrate how dry and lifeless the planet will be with climate change ok, goal achieved.
I just see places for bacteria to THRIVE…which is what I think when I see that…
Ye and Musk. That is one unholy alliance.
Celebrities being ostentatious right now – there are millions out of work wondering how they’re going to pay for FOOD and the roof over their heads, and these TONE-DEF morons with their cheap dried dead sagebrush from Michael’s
I just can’t
Celebrities being ostentatious right now – there are millions out of work wondering how they’re going to pay for FOOD and the roof over their heads, and these TONE-DEF morons with their cheap dried dead sagebrush or whatever is made for those wreaths on a gramma’s door in Iowa from Michael’s
I just can’t
Wouldn’t it be more meaningful to Kim if he made a contribution to the Innocence Project to “celebrate”?
Gorgeous bathroom.
Has anyone seen Crazy Delicious on Netflix? That is an enchanted forest!…this is lame af.
Off topic, but I was listening to some live music on youtube while working and there was a song by Muse. After that the interview came up and they said that once after a show they came back backstage and there was Kanye, out of nowhere just there, expressing intense interest in their merch design. It just made me laugh because this is so Kanye, living on his own world and almost accidentally wondering into someone else’s space thinking he is the world’s design guru.
These dead, plastic-looking plants seem to be saying something about their marriage.
Two weirdos together