August Alsina, 27, says he was with Jada Pinkett Smith & Will gave his blessing

August Alsina is a musician and friend of Jaden Smith and the Pinkett-Smith family. He’s 27, and he has a new interview with Angela Yee of “The Breakfast Club” show in which he revealed that he had an affair with Jada Pinkett Smith, 48. He claims that Will gave him his blessing to date Jada. (We’ve heard for years that the Pinkett-Smiths have an open marriage, both Jada and Will have hinted as much, and in 2018 Will said they call each other life partners, and don’t refer to themselves as married.) I watched it and found August vulnerable, genuine and completely believable. He’s a spiritual person who has experienced a lot of loss and feels things deeply. I came away from this interview feeling like I knew him. August has a new documentary series called stateofEMERGEncy available now on his website, which he’s promoting along with his music. For what it’s worth, Jada has denied this story. Her reps say this is “absolutely not true.” Will’s rep told The Sun that this story is “wrong.” Here’s part of what he said and his interview is below. You can see the part where he talks about Jada at 17 minutes in. Page Six claims this relationship started in 2015, that August traveled to Hawaii with the Pinkett-Smiths in 2016 and went to the BET Awards with them in 2017. The interviewer, Angela Yee, references a song August wrote, Nunya, which is supposedly about Jada. (Page Six says it came out in 2009, that is not correct, it came out in 2019.)
On the pressure on Black people
August: Black people have been constantly told to [shhh]. Everything, shut up about it. Black people are expected, you take it on the chin. “Black people are strong.” What happens when you are tired of being strong? What happens when you are actually weak? Since the beginning of time, we have been oppressed forever. I think that this is a new time that the universe is requiring something different from people. People are rising up and finding a strength within themselves from suffering from that type of oppression and repressing so much stuff. What happens is my spirit, and my mind and my body becomes bogged down and I am heavy. I can’t move anymore. I can’t operate my body. It starts to affect your nervous system. My body starts to shut down from the amount of weight and pressure that I feel from just being quiet about every little thing.
On his affair with Jada Pinkett Smith
Yee: You put out the song Nunya [in 2019] and a lot of people said Ok, August is dating Jada Pinkett Smith and that was circulating as a rumor. What was the real situation with Jada?
August: I’m not a troublemaker, I don’t like drama. I also don’t think that it’s ever important for people to know what I do, who I sleep with, who I date. In this instance it’s very different because so many people are side-eyeing me. I’ve lost money, friendships, relationships behind it. I’ve never done anything wrong. I love those people like my family. I don’t have a bad thing to say about them, they’re beautiful people. When something starts affecting my life… I don’t really have a choice but to express my truth.
I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership that they’ve spoken on several times. He gave me his blessing. I totally gave myself to that relationship [with Jada] for years of my life. I truly and really deeply loved and have a ton of love fot her. I devoted myself to it, I gave my full self to it, so much so to the point that I can die right now and be okay with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody. And I really loved a person, I experienced that and know what that feels like and some people never get that in this lifetime. I know that I am completely blessed and this conversation is difficult because it is so much, that it would be hard for people to understand but once it starts to affect me and my livelihood I have to speak up about my truth.
On if he’s disappointed that Jada never addressed it
I never can get into the thought of that because I’m only responsible for myself. I’m only responsible for what I do. I just always stay silent because I never want to be the person to cause confusion. I love these people, I really do. I never have been in love in that kind of way. So much so that being intertwined in that way, walking away from it, butchered me. I’m shaking because it almost killed me, it pushed me into being another person, my newer self. It broke me down. I want to honor myself and honor my authenticity. If honoring my authenticity means you hate me, stone me, crucify me, whatever, bury me an honest man.
August also opened up about being sexually abused as a child, which was addressed in his docuseries. Plus he lost his sister to cancer just a year and a half ago and their brother passed in a car accident before that. He said he has three children, and is referring to his sister’s daughters, his nieces whom he is caring for after they were orphaned. He also has serious long term health problems and is battling an autoimmune disease that damages his liver.
We talked about this in our Zoom meeting last night. The general consensus was that although August was of legal age he did seem like an “impressionable young man dealing with a celebrity with a hero complex,” to quote my friend Zakia. We also all agreed that this was questionable and seemed predatory because August talked about the Smiths like they were his family. People would be looking at it much differently if the genders were reversed. Also, a few people wondered why the Smiths didn’t have August sign an NDA.
Here is a link to a tweet with photos of August and Jada.
He seems very vulnerable, he was her son’s friend and he’s way too young for her. I’m around her age and could not imagine dating someone this young. Given everything he said about Jada and the fact that he was 20 years younger than her, this doesn’t sit right.
Here’s the interview queued up to the part where he talks about Jada:
Jada’s stepson, Will’s son Trey, is August’s age, 27.
The more and more I read about Jada, the less I like her.
I agree it doesn’t sit right. I’m the last one to give a crap about open marriages, like go for it people, enjoy. As long as all adults are consenting and informed then it is not for anyone to judge what people do.
But the power dynamic in this coupling is way way off. It feels like this young man with a giant heart got taken advantage of.
Well, two things can be true : there is nothing wrong with being poly and being in an open marriage.
And it’s absolutely wrong for an older rich powerful person to date one of their children’s much younger friends. Especially if they’re vulnerable.
I’m not seeing much nuanced discussion of either of these things.
Jada gets no passes from me on this one. She put her own ego above common sense. Also, how are the Smiths have relationships with anyone and not having them sign a NDA?
This is pretty shady. Not for August – sounds like he did absolutely nothing wrong, and honestly seems like a very likable guy.
I just can’t get past the “due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership” – holy GOOP. That’s the goopiest non-goop statement I’ve heard in a while. I mean – I look at my marriage as a life partnership already? It sort of makes me sad that didn’t seem to be part of the deal before based on that statement.
I’ve been sketched out about Will and Jada for a while, though. I think they are absolutely $cientologists – maybe not Tom Cruise level active ones, but who the hell pays for a $cientology school who isn’t a $cientologist? I also think that despite their kids seeming to be pretty decent human beings – they didn’t provide a very stable upbringing for them. It seems like the kids were left to their devices a bit too much – which also falls into $cientology territory if I remember correctly.
I appreciate Jada’s openness and I also get self-affirming vibes from her which is great. She seems to live to the beat of her own drum. As a woman, it’s easy to understand how you can feel pinned down and diminished in a marriage.
But this does feel like she abused her position of power as an older, attractive and grown female celebrity.
As for the open marriage yes, sure why not. Nothing to say about that except it’s their own business.
Looking for a mother figure maybe? I could see how that would hurt when the connection just gets severed.
I totally believe every word he says so I’m not sure why she would deny. It also doesn’t fit her new brand to not be honest. When I think of Red Table Talk, I think of complete honesty.
Not a fan of the Smiths choices when it comes to their children. Or Scientology. But this young man was a consenting adult when the affair started. I’m not willing to diagnose him as unable to think for himself or make decisions as an adult. Plenty of people can be vulnerable and make poor choices, at any age.
Creepy at hell that Jada would be into someone near her son’s age, tho.
Honestly, I see nothing wrong with this. Things change over time in relationships. They must still love each other but not in a romantic sense, they have a family, they’ve built a life together, they’re financially intertwined…why blow-up the whole world over one issue as long as they both agree….
Clarifying, that imo an open marriage thing is fine when it’s an equal partnership in the marriage and that it probably takes a high level of maturity and self awareness from all three people to keep it from being abusive.
Based on no other information than this one article, he wasn’t the right guy to bring into this situation. He sounds emotionally wounded by the experience.
If it were the other way around, nope.
Even if the younger person is an adult, she was in a position of power.
No comment on Will & Jada’s relationship. That’s their business and it’s been an open secret for years. What I have a problem with is Jada starting a relationship with a young man who had so many mental, physical and emotional issues. I’ve heard the way she’s spoken about August in the past, and it was always in a motherly way. The power dynamic just doesn’t sit right with me. And agreed with some other ppl, they should have had him sign an NDA.
This is disturbing. Not the open marriage part. But that first he came into the family as a friend of their child, so naturally he would view Jada as a mother figure. Then it sounds like that relationship morphed into a sexual one. It’s easy to see how he was in a vulnerable situation. A person can be of consenting age and also still vulnerable. Her 20 year age difference With him so young comes off as predatorial. Like she threw him out once she got what she wanted out of it. And now he has been cut off by a group of ppl he considered family. The whole thing is messed up and good for him speaking his truth about it. Not a fan of the Smiths.
Reading that left me feeling a bit…mournful. Oh please Jada, bring this up at your self-fulfilling red table to wring him out a bit more.
I’m one of those people who believed in the family image that Will and Jada have always presented. I’ve known for a while that it isn’t true, and who cares? BUT, what irks me the the continued denials every time anyone asks about their non traditional relationship. It’s like they will do anything for their image, including deeply hurt this vulnerable young man. I guess it’s image above all else.
Lol wait. Why are we on the one hand bemoaning the power imbalance and then on the other hand tsk-ing the Smiths for not making August sign an NDA?! So we don’t have to be inconvenienced about hearing it? F-k NDAs!!! They’ve been weaponized to silence victims!
Right!? Seems like a contradiction to say she did him wrong, but she should have silenced him. 🤔
Jada’s denials must be so heartbreaking to him. I follow him on Instagram. He is very genuine indeed and very fragile.
He posted this very beautiful birthday tribute to Jada last year or the year before and it was obvious he loved her so much.
Growing up I loved Jada in all of her movies. Around the time she got the massive cheek fillers & went on Oprah acting like a nutter I reassessed. I think something big went down in the Smiths’ marriage during that period. They have clearly shifted to a new place in their relationship & while I find it fascinating I also understand it’s none of my business. The Red Table Talk warmed me again to Jada but I think it’s a hard no for me this time. F*cking with your sons friend is gross. What if Will did this with Jordan.