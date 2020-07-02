Ana de Armas finds something Ben Affleck said on their walk hilariously funny

During our Zoom meeting last night, so many of us said that we used to like Ana de Armas and found her mesmerizing in Knives Out, but that we’ve soured on her after her antics with Ben Affleck. Ben did absolutely nothing for his previous partners and girlfriends’ careers, so it’s curious that Ana is doing this. Does she think she’s different somehow? She got on my sh-t list when she hugged up on her friends without masks, in view of several paparazzi. Plus she had a lifesize cutout made of herself and put it on Ben’s lawn. The woman is thirsty, and Ben is a narcissist, so they’re deliriously happy and stuck on each other, for now.
Check out these new photos of them playing it up. Ana so amused by whatever Ben is saying she’s literally slapping her knee. I had to blow up the photo of Ana’s sweet dog’s “save me” face. This is where I got the idea.
Also, a lot of you pointed out yesterday that Ben has been using the Just For Men beard dye, or, more likely, he’s having his stylist do it. I’m sure he’s still able to slip out and go to appointments without being photographed. He does look good, for him.
The two of them did step out with masks later in the day, which is progress. I wonder whose idea that was.
Photos credit: Backgrid
Bet the dogs are even sick and tired of doing these walks.
To paraphrase Mr. Bennet “If she had any compassion for me she would not walk half so much….oh that she had sprained her ankle in the first walk”.
“Hey Ana, I see a pap…ok let’s laugh…A LOT. We have to make everyone believe how happy we are to be together…quick take our masks off !”
Could care less about those two. I’m here for the dogs. The lil white one looks just like our beloved Maltipoo Gucci that passes away 2 yrs ago this month.
So sorry for the loss of your doggo. </3
I love the little cameo image in the header pic! TBH, that's what made me click on this.
Me too! I’m here for that sweet dog! What a cute face.
I am so sorry for the loss of your beloved dog.
Traveler and Some Chick Thank you very much. <3
Does anyone else get the predatory creep vibes from Leo and Ben?
I don’t get why they are not wearing their masks when the number of COVID19 cases in LA county are trending up. Like, that doesn’t make any sense. People are dying. And even when people survive they still experience terrible neurological, gastrointestinal, renal, respiratory damage. So wear a mask, Afflarmas.
He needs to stop dyeing his beard and embrace the salt n pepper look.
That laugh sounds extremely fake. But now i find it funny at this point. Pandemic effect
“And then they said publicity wasn’t worth risking our health for!”
Did you see actor Adam Pally’s (HAPPY ENDINGS) take on this?
https://twitter.com/adampally/status/1278479259946942464
There are a lot of blue check replies piling onto the joke. Even their peers see what they’re doing.
lol hes not wearing the mask because his beard hair dey will rub off on it
…who?
Darn! The tweet was deleted before I saw the responses.😔
Oh no! It got deleted. It was dark but funny. It said something like:
“Stop selling these two iced coffee? How many people have to die?!”
And @TCBC is right, there were an awful lot of blue-check-mark-verified folks joining in on the laughter. It’s not a good sign when even industry people think you (and the Just for Men hair gelled beard) are a bit of a joke.
So over these two.
Also, why are the dressed like it’s Fall. It’s July. In LA!!!
It’s been very June Gloom in SoCal-especially in the mornings. I’m wearing a jacket right now.
Elvis(her dog)has left the building(figuratively).
This has got to be the best title ever! Love it!
My kid was just clowning me for writing about nothing!
I just don’t understand the need for all the exposure. They’re together 24/7 but yet on these walks outside suddenly it’s like they’ve been apart for months. So strange. I fear when it blows up it’ll a big one.
Way too extra.
There’s no way he’s that funny…like GIRL! I like her outfit here though, so I’ll give her that.
All I keep thinking is that if he were my ex and she was one of his women not wearing masks around my children that I would want to rip both of them to shreds. Such tiny pieces…
These 2 make me tired.
Tired of them, tired of their thirtsy BS.
Walk your dog and stop calling the paps.
Wow, I kind of respect their game. Her cracking up about something is all it takes. Okay.
Anna in Benanna is so extra she makes me cringe. I am uncomfortable looking at the picture, I wanna look away. I think Ben is mortified inside and that Jennifer Gardner feels embarrassed… I feel embarrassed!
Sorry, it’s either she’s super faking a laugh or had back pain all of a sudden. I wasnt sure before I read the title.
Ana definitely really puts it on for the paps.
The Sun allegedly had an article with a interview from Ben’s dad saying he has not met Ana but is excited to meet her. He also said he never sees Jen. The article came up at the top of my Google news on my phone.
Ben’s dog probably is healthier than ever with him getting in all those walks..