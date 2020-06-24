Ana de Armas went out for lunch with her friends, didn’t wear a mask or socially distance

Can you guys do me a big favor? Please read the whole article before responding in the comments about the title. Of course I’m shading Ana de Armas, but please don’t assume I’m writing things which I am not. It would be great if we could focus on the celebrities instead of sniping at each other. /PSA. These are photos of Ana de Armas and two of her friends out to lunch in Venice, California yesterday. I first heard about these photos from the fabulous fan Twitter account, which Ana has blocked, Ana de Armas Updates. This is the tweet they made about these photos:

Ana de Armas catches up with her friends after quarantine, but they seem to forget that there is still a pandemic going on in Los Angeles. (June 23, 2020) pic.twitter.com/4wXuPElUJP — Ana defundthepolice Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) June 24, 2020

That cracked me up and then I saw the pictures at our photo agency. It’s not just Ana hanging out with a couple of friends without masks, which are mandatory in California, even outside. Ana was seen hugging and getting her face really close to her friend’s face. She knows the paparazzi are there and she’s hamming it up for them. She’s also a celebrity and does she realize what kind of example she’s setting?

How would you feel if you were Jennifer Garner and you saw your ex’s partner, who has regular contact with your kids, out with their friends not socially distancing and not wearing masks? Masks work. We just heard that the protests haven’t caused spikes in covid. We are also hearing so many stories about people getting sick after hanging out with friends at parties, clubs and on vacation. As Ana de Armas Updates writes, the pandemic is not over, in fact cases are way up especially in places that have opened up, it’s just that people are ignoring it.

Also, did she tell her friends to wear black and white outfits so they would all coordinate? I bet she did. White masks are much easier to come by lately and we know she has some. That’s all I’m going to say about it.

There are new photos of Ben and Ana on Just Jared.

Look her friend has a mask.

