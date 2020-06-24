Duchess Kate will have a ‘phenomenal workload’ now that the Sussexes are gone

People Magazine’s cover story this week is all about the Duchess of Cambridge and “the pressure to be perfect.” Eyeroll. I wasn’t even halfway through reading the article when the thought occurred to me: this was exactly what Kate hoped to achieve when she authorized that Tatler cover story. The problem with the Tatler story was that Tatler actually spoke to some of those rich bitches in Norfolk, many of whom used the opportunity to trash Kate. Kate learned a valuable lesson: go to People Magazine for the kind of ego-massage messaging she so desires. Honestly, when you look at these quotes through the filter of “this was what the Tatler piece was supposed to be,” it makes so much more sense. Some highlights:
Kate is back to royal duties: As the mom of three, 38, steps back into the spotlight, she faces mounting public expectation as future Queen. And she finds herself trying to do it all at a time when the public is reexamining old institutions and their place in modern society. “Those who know her say there is a real core of strength, and she did set her mind to the job,” Sarah Gristwood, author of Elizabeth: The Queen and the Crown, tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “But at the same time, she’d have to be superhuman not to feel the pressure.”
Kate’s role in the family now that Meghan & Harry are gone: “Without Meghan and Harry, there is going to be a phenomenal workload on Catherine and William,” says a source close to the royal household. “None of the older [generations] can do it all. The pressure is on the two of them.”
On the Tatler debacle: Kate “certainly would resent someone saying that she is struggling,” says a close source. “I can understand why she would feel that is a total misrepresentation of the truth, because it really isn’t the case. If anything, she is relishing the role more than ever. And she will do it all to the best of her ability.”
Poor Kate has to be all things to all people: As the future Queen raising a future King, Kate is expected to flawlessly fulfill multiple roles: princess, supportive spouse, hands-on mom, international bridge-builder, charity advocate, style icon and more. “The future Queen is a role model to the U.K. but also to the world, which means all eyes are on you,” says royal etiquette expert Myka Meier, author of Modern Etiquette Made Easy. “The added pressure of having cameras everywhere to catch even the slightest eye movement makes everything she does a conscious effort. From the perfectly poised posture to the way she descends a staircase or gets out of a car—it is all carefully done.”
The pressure extends to her kids: “I think the pressure is more about her public image, making sure she is wearing the right brands, showing the kids in less expensive clothing, especially right now,” says an insider. “Small details, but they matter.”
Kate the Keen: “Catherine is the sort of woman who will take on whatever she needs to,” says the close source. “If she needs to step up to the plate, she does it—and she always has.”
LMAO. “If she needs to step up to the plate, she does it—and she always has.” *puts finger to ear* We’re now being told that historically, when Kate is asked to step to the plate, she wanders off and goes on vacation. Seriously though, this was what Kate wanted to achieve with the Tatler piece – she wanted to push the image of Hard-Working Kate, a version of herself which does not exist. She wanted to throw Meghan and Harry under the bus for forcing her to bust her ass as a Top CEO and rewrite the narrative that she’s been lazy as hell all this time. As for all of the pressure on Kate to be perfect… I mean, that pressure exists. But in retrospect, I find that Kate has done more to navigate the internal pressure within the family – the pressure to be dull, to not “outshine” anyone, to not work too hard, to NOT revolutionize this staid, disgusting institution.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
What a load of bollocks
“Kate is expected to flawlessly fulfill multiple roles: princess, supportive spouse, hands-on mom, international bridge-builder”
International bridge builder? The future (future) Queen is a civil engineer now too?
Lololololol. Good one!
Turns out Kate also enjoys Legos.
She needs to keep her own house clean if she’s going to pretend to build bridges internationally. Even the most generous interpretation of her actions can’t excuse her bitchface at the commonwealth service for the world to see.
W&K need to get to work in the UK. Forget ‘international bridge buildling’ which translated to her vanity day trips to pose in museums in Lux and The Netherlands. The Angelina Jolie cosplay in Amsterdam was particularly bad.
Let’s be honest, 90% of this is fan fiction. I’d even suggest that ‘mother of future king’ is (rightly IMO) questionable right now.
I AM STILL LAUGHING AT THAT QUOTE. It’s amazing.
Kate’s desperation to be seen as both a savior and a victim is so tedious.
YES! You’ve nailed one of the things that really bugs me about coverage of her. Thank you.
THIS!
My eyes rolled back so much they came back around the other way!
I hope this story and PR keeps her happy and warm, because once H and M get back to their normal workload, or more likely, announce some cool project they have been working on quietly and behind the scenes, she will back to gnashing her teeth in her CEO office a/k/a living room credenza.
Wasn’t that suppose to be her job all along? When a 90+ year old does more than you do, be embarrassed.
Hello magazine used the same photograph for their cover and did not photoshop Kate. The contrast is startling.
“And she will do it all to the best of her ability.”
Lol. Nice disclaimer.
“International bridge builder” 🤦
I genuinely think Kate and KP may have approved every line in that article. It is AGGRESSIVE pr. There’s no charm and no anecdotes. It’s incredibly self-absorbed and shows her priorities.
just googled the hello cover, and took a closer look at this one. Omg this one is creepy looking!! They eyes especially. It’s really not a good photo. But her skin on the hello cover…. wow. I had no idea it was so bad
I agree! Her eyes look “lighter” on color in the People photo and it looks like they smoothed out her cheeks and a bit on her forehead.
I did think the disclaimer was a nice touch – do NOT expect too much.
Even the photoshop here is not great. Its just enough to be better than the Hello cover.
But, the lack of photoshop is interesting to point out, not because of how she actually looks, but because I feel its always the magazine being passive aggressive towards Kate. People mag knows how to photoshop the hell out of Kate (remember the one from last year or so where she looked like Denmark’s CP Mary??) Hello chose not to do it at all and People is only doing the bare minimum of photoshopping.
There does seem to be some passive-aggressiveness going on. They could have done a better job and Kate does have a nice smile and expressive and attractive eyes so they could also have chosen a better picture.
I noticed they have gone back to calling her Princess Kate.
These magazines and writers do not like covering her. They hope the magazine will sell because Kate looks awful on the cover. She really has too much money and access to the best while not really working to be looking this haggard.
Notice there is not a single mention of a project or initiative. Her duties and “pressures” consist of “wearing the right brands” and “making sure the kids or wearing less expensive clothing”.
Wow you’re right @Aurora, once again, it’s hard to find any real achievements she’s done. Anything praise worthy about Kate has always been superficial things like how she dresses/styles her hair/styles her kids, etc. Her life, aside from the riches, is very sad.
Right?! And it’s amazing that KP feels that this narrative is building up Kate, I would be so embarrassed if this is the best someone could up with to write about me.
Yeah that’s further proof she’ll never be a full time working royal. Being constantly shown up by Meghan wasn’t even enough for her to push out a project or even regularly visit her already existing charities.
I rolled my eyes so hard remembering how long it took her to stop flashing. The barest minimum.
Has she stopped? She was still flashing at Eugenie’s wedding 18 months ago. Stood there laughing and smiling at her skirt flying up. No lining, no weights, no slip.
Her PR people work way harder at trying to spin her mediocrity than she ever will on any project.
“The future Queen is a role model to the U.K. but also to the world” the hyperbole. Ok Jan lol.
What is this extra work? It sounds like royals won’t be doing foreign tours anytime soon& they’ve only started doing public engagements. I doubt the will do those big walkabouts in U.K. soon either. The Sussexes kept their patronages& I had read that the Cambridges will focus on a specific charity for a limited time so not the hundred of patronages that people like the Queen have. So what’s with this narrative? And if the BRF needed extra bodies perhaps shouldn’t have briefed against the other young couple that was there.
FFS. Kate is demonstrably the laziest royal for several generations. She’s also really bad at basic things like talking and knowing what to talk about. At 38 she’s not going to change. There will just be PR articles telling us lies in the hopes of fooling people who don’t really notice.
Also why can’t she wear socks with runners? Bare ankles look silly in a outfit that is otherwise dressing for cooler weather.
She is a King maker! She’ll just claim other people’s accomplishments as her own.
Technically she is? (George) so she adequately fulfilled her primary duty of birthing heirs. But she has no ambition to even approach the bar set by others before her nevermind exceed it. But its important to her that others believe she’s super ambitious and busy and stressed and overloaded but look how pretty she looks in the right brands and her kids are never messy. If people want to hold this up as some sort of role model, it’s not only sad, it’s a huge step backwards.
Kate is a drill sergeant of perfection! We must stop criticizing her because we are lowly peasants whereas Kate is William’s wife and George’s mother. Honestly, the whole article reads as if narrated by someone at KP through gritted teeth.
She would have made a great mommy blogger or mommy influencer as long as she could pay other people to do the heavy lifting. I still think that’s her real approach to the job. All image and privilege but lacking in substance.
I just realized there’s not one word about William helping her! You think the cover would be about the new family photos but that’s just a small picture next to the begging for sympathy for Kate.
It is 2020. ‘Birthing an heir’ is not her job, women are more than walking wombs. Plenty of thrones go sideways these days. Both QEII and King Philippe of Belgium are the monarchs because of sideways inheritance.
People Magazine is doing the absolute fluffy most these days, as regards this woman. It’s so glaringly contrived…and off-putting!!! Absolute sycophancy!!! Is this going to be the US version of the Daily Mail soon???
I know and I can’t wait for my subscription to run out so I don’t have to contribute to this nonsense ever again!!
I’m so glad I cancelled my subscription.
I see the photoshop has started again.
It’s been proven she actually had less engagements (before COVID shut everything down) this winter/spring since the Sussexes have been gone. The Cambridges’ work never depended on the Sussexes easing anything for them, in fact it made them look worse and lazier, so they had to pretend to care and do more things when the Sussexes were there with their natural abilities to show them up.
They actually have less pressure now that they’re not being constantly compared with naturally charming and hardworking people. But now they want to twist H&M’s exit as a burden on them, as if W&K didn’t actively participate in that campaign to smear and exile them.
Bawahahahahaha!! between the exerts and the highly photo-shopped cover, this is the good laugh I needed today!!! Thanks Kaiser!!
This crap used to be funny. Before all the racism. Go away. Please.
I really wonder how this kind of story will land with People’s audience. My mom is an occasional People reader and I can picture her saying “Yeah, I raised three children, worked a full time job, volunteered at church and in service clubs, and never asked anyone to call me superhuman”. Kate would get a lot more love if she acknowledged that her struggles are shared by many, rather than expecting to be awarded a shiny ribbon for doing LITERALLY her job.
I can tell you that this People magazine subscriber is laughing pretty hard at this article and cover! I’ve had a subscription for years and now can’t wait for it to expire so I don’t have to look at or read this crap any more. Actually the magazine with the Queen on the cover, I just throw away without reading it.
But what about the five questions?
The Tatler piece was supposed to be Kate’s full acceptance and coming out party to top off three years of bullying Meghan out of the U.K. I see it took her no time to go back to the well of good American press to boost her bruised ego. However, I doubt set she wants acceptance from are reading People magazine for the virtues of Keen Kate.
We were told struggle survey and struggle project were being set aside indefinitely so she can focus on saving the world from COVID.
do these covers sell? they must, because it’s an every other month thing, despite the content being the exact same propping up. and people claim this publication is meghan’s mouthpiece. hm.
anyway — the fluff pieces are fine as long as meghan isn’t thrown under the bus. i’d hope anyone not living under the asses of royals can tell propaganda when they see it.
Aww. I hope she struggles and the press come for her. Give her a taste of what poor Meghan went through at the hands of Fleet Street.
@Florence ` she’s white. It will not, it simply can not ever taste like what Meghan went through. Not ever. Which is something that pisses me off hugely, because no matter how bad it ever gets for Kate, it will never approach the deliberate ‘other-izing’ and ‘doesn’t know her place’ etc that was dumped on Meghan. But Kate would crumple under such a burden. Whereas Meghan simply went about her business and when she finally, fully understood ‘her place’…..she left.
Those photo’s – its either the bad makeup or she’s been at the fake tan. Its patchy AF!
Plus in the people photo for a split sec I thought it was William in a wig and makeup.
Also, People has clearly been on this site as they’ve used the ‘Keen’ moniker that we use a LOT. LOL
This is basically another way of saying that she’s a ‘top CEO’ and that ‘she’s exhausted’ and it’s all ‘meanie meghans’ fault.
This is exactly what they wanted the Tatler article to be, except Tatler went wild. ‘With out harry and Meghan there, there’s a phenomenal workload”. Is that not just the same as ‘she’s exhausted and it’s all meghans fault’?
The reasons for the Tatler disaster wasn’t ever all the back handers, it was the fact that KPs attempts to embiggen Kate fell flat. The ‘exhausted’ line absolutely came from them, they thought it would villainize Meghan and victimise poor Kate. Except Kate has been sat in her mansion on her country estate for the past 3 months making the occasional zoom call, whilst health workers are dying.
When “exhausted gate’ flopped they tried again with ‘tightsgate’. Kate’s only argument for that was ‘protocol’. That didn’t land as expected either, then they ran to Richard kay to reiterate the story, emphasising what kate just wanted to ‘respect the queen’ with protocol again. Again it flopped. It would have helped it she had actually wore tights herself to the wedding lol,
Then slander attempt no3, blame meghan. Say meghans -friends- sisters-cousins-dogs-friend once worked with the Tatler writer. Yeah that will get the trolls riled. Maybe it would have worked if Kate’s actual friend from uni wasn’t Tatler editor. And the fact he posted a shade pic on Instagram show there is probably some falling out. My guess that most of the aristo high society crowd are on Queen Bee Rose’s side, and they all that kate ain’t sh*t and she needs to be brought down a peg or two.
It says a lot about how little W&K have been doing that, now the Sussexes are gone, the Cambridges will have a phenomenal workload. Were H&M really doing that much more than W&K? And why didn’t Keen Katie, the children’s princess, who was going to hit the ground running, build more of a workload in the 7 years between her wedding and Meghan’s? What “international bridgebuilding” has she been doing? Or was that done in one of her secret meetings?
Go away, Kate. We’ve literally seen your racist a&&.
Well the ‘stepping up to the plate’ bit made me spit out some of my drink and I also loved ‘perfectly poised posture’. You know we have eyes right? I definitely needed a laugh today so thank you People and Kaiser.
You are spot on Kaiser. The Tatler article was supposed to read like this People Magazine one.
The constant hyping up of Kate is going to backfire on them. And that’s a HORRIBLE picture of Kate.
Cool cool cool. Can I please sign up for her workload? I would love to spend 5 or 6 hours a week smiling politely and feigning interest in the poors while mumbling platitudes, knowing that I have a small army of people to handle my daily household and childcare responsibilities so I don’t have to worry about getting groceries, cleaning bathrooms, and taking care of my kids while also holding down a full-time job and then two hours of online classes at night after I get the kids to bed.
Wow, I just feel so terribly bad for her.
The only line in that I believe is this –
“If anything, she is relishing the role more than ever.”
Kate is definitely relishing being the only “young” female royal right now (“working” royal that is) after having successfully bullied M out of the country.
And *all this* PR is just part of that bullying – its to embiggen Kate yes but its also meant to tear Meghan down, if Meghan and Harry had only stayed, things would have been perfect for Kate.
And Kaiser is right, this is totally what the Tatler article was supposed to be. It hits all the same notes without any of the snark.
They photoshopped her and still looks bad 😝
This article is an embarrassment… she really has nothing to do but wear endless buttons and put the kids in affordable clothes.
Why are W&K constantly going to People magazine, an American outlet, for PR? People are always accusing Harry and Meghan of being too Hollywood, but W&K are the ones who are continuously spinning their narrative out here. They are the ones trying to encroach on the American market. This story reminded me of the fact that at the beginning of the pandemic, W&K were the only royals who didn’t have to cancel a single thing in their schedule. Charles and Camila canceled engagements and tours, the queen canceled events, Harry canceled invictus, but W&K had nothing going on. W&K’s workload will not change, and this time they can use covid19 as the excuse.
So, are we (the world) going to hear “the complaints” of the Duchess of Cambridge for the next 10 years or so, because she’s the future queen and is still learning how to do the job properly and mean Meghan has left her all alone instead of being her workslave alongside with Harry being William’s?
This story is nauseating already…
Yep. Like the “princess lessons/easing into it” excuse, like the “HG” excuse, the “devoted mother” excuse… she never ever gets off her spindly behind and WORKS. It’s the constant prevarication. Useless woman-child married useless man-child and they enable each other.
Kate is all image. She is not a woman of substance at all and that is a fact that has been proven from the time she stepped on the royal scene. If you compare her to Sophie, Anne and any of the European royals in direct line she falls ways short.