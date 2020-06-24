“Britney Spears made a video for the LGBTQ community for Pride Month” links

Britney Spears released an excellent Pride Month message. [Towleroad]
Oscar Isaac will only return to Star Wars if he needs the money. [Dlisted]
What’s leaving Netflix in July. [Just Jared]
I miss YM! God that was the magazine of my youth. [Go Fug Yourself]
An interview with Phoebe Bridgers. [OMG Blog]
Yes, I feel like those ancestry kits are so scammy. [Pajiba]
Only one police officer has been fired in the murder of Breonna Taylor, and none of them have been arrested. [Jezebel]
New season of Love After Lockup is coming in July. [Starcasm]
Phylicia Rashad used to do coffee commercials. [Seriously OMG]
My friend tested positive for a rare blood disease on a pregnancy genetics test. Her doctor told her to ignore it because it’s so rare it was probably a false positive. She did ancestry and 23 and me, and through ancestry found her mother’s biological family (her mom was adopted) and found out that women in her family line had a rare blood disease that killed them in their 40s. She also found out most of her mother’s family died young from colon cancer, in their 40s. Her mom had just passed away from it. She is now on medication for that blood disease and went to get her first colonoscopy in her twenties. Ancestry probably saved her from dying very young. It’s probably a one in a million story, but I’m so glad she did it. She has two young boys.
Sassy magazine was my go to!
Britney keeping it short, sweet and genuine. That’s the way to go!
I love Brit. She is so unproblematic and wholesome in a sea of crappy 2020 news.
Britney’s videos make me cringe. Yes she’s a positive person, but it’s always obvious that she’s not all there.
Yeah,it seems that she has finally been ‘left alone’ even though she is still under the courts control,i dont think her dad and lawyers are breathing down her neck anymore. She seems so child like and out.of touch.