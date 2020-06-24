Mel Gibson’s rep claims Winona Ryder ‘lied’ about Mel calling her an ‘oven dodger’

I enjoyed the opportunity to write about my favorite ‘90s goth-indie princess Winona Ryder this week. Winona gave an interview to the British paper the Sunday Times, where she was asked several questions about her Judaism and whether she’d experienced anti-Semitism. She told a story about Mel Gibson speaking to her and one of her friends at a party in Hollywood, sometime in the mid-’90s, where he apparently referred to her as an “over dodger” and suggested that her friend (who is gay) had AIDS. As I mentioned in my coverage, Winona has told this story before – just looking through our archives, I found a 2010 GQ interview where she basically told the same story about Gibson. And did any of us really doubt her? The story seems entirely on-brand for what we already know about Mel Gibson, given his history of anti-Semitism and being horrid to women. But Mel’s rep would have us believe that Winona is the one whose lying here.
Winona Ryder said she remembered being at “at a crowded party with one of [her] good friends” when Gibson made his alleged comments.
“Mel Gibson was smoking a cigar, and we’re all talking and he said to my friend, who’s gay ‘Oh wait, am I gonna get AIDS?’” Ryder, 48, told the outlet. “And then something came up about Jews, and he said ‘You’re not an oven dodger, are you?’” she said. Ryder added that Gibson “tried” to apologize at a later date.
A representative for Gibson said in response to her allegations, “This is 100% untrue. She lied about it over a decade ago, when she talked to the press, and she’s lying about it now. Also, she lied about him trying to apologize to her back then. He did reach out to her, many years ago, to confront her about her lies and she refused to address it with him.”
“He did reach out to her, many years ago, to confront her about her lies and she refused to address it with him.” Again, given Mel Gibson’s history, I would decline that call and that invitation as well. No one wants to be screamed at by an enraged misogynist yelling about jacuzzi blow jays and Jewish people creating wars. I just don’t get who that denial is for – Mel Gibson has been trash for a long time. He was allowed to “come back” from his many transgressions by some Hollywood dudes, but there’s a large swath of people who will never buy it. So, again, who is this denial for? Does Mel actually think that he would never have said that? Does he have no sense of self-awareness?
Hours after Mel Gibson’s rep issued that statement – and after Gibson was fired from at least one project – Winona issued a new statement:
“I believe in redemption and forgiveness and hope that Mr. Gibson has found a healthy way to deal with his demons, but I am not one of them. Around 1996, my friend Kevyn Aucoin and I were on the receiving end of his hateful words. It is a painful and vivid memory for me. Only be accepting responsibility for our behavior in this life, can we make amends and truly respect each other, and I wish him well on this lifelong journey.”
What a classy response from Winona, and I love that she doesn’t back down or anything. Kevyn Aucoin was an utterly beloved makeup artist in the 1980s and 1990s, a favorite of all the big-name models and actresses during that time. He passed away in 2002. Winona invoking Aucoin’s name is important, in case she needs backup for any reason, I’m sure Aucoin would have told people about this incident with Mel as well. And Mel likely knew Aucoin too – Aucoin was that famous, Mel would have known who he was speaking to and mocking.
How is he still even relevant? Scary.
Because he’s always had powerful backers among his peers – Jodie Foster and Downey Jr come to mind. That’s why I’ve never supported any projects of these two – no “Iron man” for me or whatever crap Foster has been up to.
Wow, her response is super classy.
We all know Mel Gibson is a disgusting hateful bigot – so her story is not surprising and I think most reasonable celeb followers know that its true.
I recall a drunken rant of his from a few years ago that included slurs against Jews. I believe Winona.
I’m sickened that he was ever allowed a “comeback”. He’s a monster.
I wouldn’t be surprised if he were black out drunk when it happened so maybe he truly doesn’t remember but Winona remembers very clearly so good for her for doubling down
Yeah, there’s nothing more annoying than a person who thinks not remembering is the same thing as it not happening.
I still flip through my Kevyn Aucoin books. He was soo good at his job!
People magazine will put him on the cover as a part of an “apology”. Then he’ll do this again… and hopefully, someone will have published video of it to expose him for the hateful racist bigot he is.
This is not appropriate, professional forgivable. And behavior like this is too often brushed over- it should be exposed and he should be fired.
Yup. Kevyn Aucoin was an IS an icon within the beauty world. And he was a much beloved man as well. Who Im sure told that story to other people just like she did. Her response was classy AF: people can change – but only when they stop being liars and have accountability for their actions.
Of course I believe her – I’ve noticed that people sometimes think it’s cool or funny to say these types of crude and nasty things. Or if they hear a Jewish or gay person (or any other minority) say something about themselves with black humor that means it’s ok or funny for them to say as well. (“Why is it only funny when they say it?”).
He looks like Saddam Hussein.
you nailed it.
On Rogan, it was very hard to parse what he was trying to say. He did not strike me as someone who would remember anything with any coherence. Given his track record bigotry and antisemitism, Ryder’s claim is VERY believable.
Hard to remember that back in the days of Mad Max and The Year of Living Dangerously that he was considered one of the most beautiful men in the world. Dorian Gray, anyone?
So, so apt.
You are born with one face, but you live with the face you earn from the inside.
His are hideous.
What’s the old phrase- you get the face you deserve? He was so beautiful when he was young. I guess if you make enough money for the powers that be, you’re forgiven anything. I believed her when she first spoke of it, and I believe her now. These remarks are bridge- burners as far as I’m concerned- forgiveness is not owed to him.
He was probably drunk when he said and doesn’t remember it, but I doubt he would admit to it even if he did remember. He’s an ass & a bigot. And Winona is a classy queen….love her!
I love Hacksaw Ridge. It’s such a good movie with such a good message about humanity, acceptance, & love. I hate that Mel’s name is attached to it though as he clearly does not value those qualities nor has he learned ANYTHING in his life about accountability & just how to be a decent human being
I believe her.
Believe Winona.
Wow. I don’t think I’ve ever heard the phrase “oven dodger” before and it’s just….I’m in shock. Appalling.
He’s revealed so many times that he is such a piece of trash. And I say that having loved some of his movies. Cannot with him. Just gross.
Yah that’s a knew one for me too. But holocaust jokes are not something I’ve heard since they were in vogue with the boys in my 6th grade class.
I don’t understand how Jodie Foster stands by him.