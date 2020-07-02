Beauty blender dupes, the best eyelash curler and premium cat litter



Thanks so much for supporting our Amazon posts! I’ve been trying to partner with other companies, but as I’ve mentioned it’s tough to find high-rated companies that ship quickly, and it’s harder to verify the product ratings. I’m also trying to place orders with the companies we recommend to see if they’re worth it. Here are some products that Hecate and I found!



Premium cat litter you and your cats will love

From CB: Dr. Elsy’s Precious Cat Ultra Premium Clumping Cat Litter is among the bestsellers in cat litter on Amazon. It’s 9.99 for 18 pounds or 18.99 for 40 pounds. (People say the large bag is very heavy so you may want to try out the smaller bag first.) It’s unscented, although you can get a scented version too, said to be 99.99 percent dust free and to be low tracking. This has 4.2 stars, 18,880 ratings and an A from Fakespot. Cat owners call it the “best cat litter ever” and write that it “controls the odor so much better, it clumps into solid little balls making it easy to clean out and my cats are a lot happier.” Some people say it can stick to the pan so that you’ll want to use a metal scoop.

An ergonomic eyelash curler for a gentle all-day curl



From CB: I need a new eyelash curler but it’s one of those things that works adequately which you don’t think to replace. This eyelash curler by Kasaage has over 2,500 reviews, 4.3 stars and a B on Fakespot. It’s under $10 and comes with five extra silicone pads so you’ll never run out! Women call it “best eyelash curler I’ve ever used,” say “it does the job perfectly without coming too close to my eye” and that “The curler fits my lid and lashes perfectly and gives a good curl that lasts all day long.”

A makeup blender set for a flawless finish



From CB: This makeup blender set is just $8.99 for a pack of five and works wet or dry. You can use them to apply foundation, blend contour lines and blush, and even to gently blot lipstick. (We’ve featured them before, but I didn’t get them and realize I need them!) They do not have a great Fakespot rating, but they do have 4.7 stars and over 14,000 ratings. Women call them a more affordable Beauty Blender dupe and rave about how great they work. Reviewers say “they don’t soak up any of my foundation so nothing goes to waste,” “I bought these after trying at least three other make up blenders, and these are by far the best,” “applies foundation & blends my bronzer well,” and that “they clean well, blend amazingly, and help pick up any extra I may have applied.” Some women cut them up so they last longer and can be used with more products.

A tasty all-purpose seasoning you’ll want to put on everything



From CB: A friend sent me a Trader Zoe’s care packages and it had so many goodies in it including this amazing seasoning. You can use it on bagels (here’s an easy, excellent bagel recipe I’ve made several times) and it’s great on things like mashed potatoes, turkey sandwiches, vegetables and most anywhere you would use salt. You can get 1 for $9.09 or two for $14.95. (These are just $2 each in the store, so get them in person if you have a Trader Joes near you.) This have 4.7 stars, over 2,000 ratings and a C on Fakespot. People call this seasoning “awesome,” “so good on dang near anything,” and say it “really makes my breakfast!” Some people say it’s salty, but if you’re a salt fiend like me you’ll love it

A set of 2 polarized sunglasses so you’ll never be without this summer



From CB: I lost my favorite sunglasses! I have a backup pair of course but I don’t like them as much. I’m thinking of ordering 2 pair for $19.99 so I can keep a pair in the car and in my house. (Not that I go out much, but I can dream.) These polarized HD sunglasses by WowSun have 100% UV400 protection and come in several different color and lens options. They have over 500 ratings, 4.6 stars and a B on Fakespot. If you buy two pairs they each come with a microfiber bag. Reviewers say “they fit really well – very comfortable. I got the black and brown and they don’t look cheap at all,” “they look great! They are super nice, very well made, cute and so so worth the price.” (I also like these 3 pack of sunglasses by Wearpro but they have terrible Fakespot ratings.)

A GPS key finder so you’ll never have to stress over finding your keys



From Hecate: I just spent over $700 having new keys made for my car – and I drive a used Ford! But since they have to be specifically coded to your particular car, it’s wildly expensive. My primary key fell apart but when I went to look for my spare, it had vanished. I won’t lie, this isn’t the first key I’ve lost (actually, that *is* a lie, I’m convinced my husband lost all of them). So I’m not taking any chances and got this Tile Mate to put on my keychain. I like this one because it works with an app on my phone. I’m using it for keys but you can use it for wallets, computers, book bags and more. Most of the finders I was looking at had a base unit and I don’t want to travel with a base unit. The Tile Mate earned 4.6 stars, 7,000 reviews and a C from Fakespot. It was the number one choice on all the key finders I researched. The Mate is the less expressive option at $25, but you can also get the Pro with a wider range for $35. The most rousing review said, “I normally don’t write review’s for products, but the tile is too fantastic not to yell it from the roof tops!”

A set of polishing cloths can bring new life to your older jewelry



From Hecate: I was recently packing and came across several necklaces/bracelets I refuse to wear because they are so grimy. I have a jewelry cleaner and it works for most stuff, but it’s not great on my silver. These cloths got 4.6 stars, over 600 reviews and an A on Fakespot. Reviews say they work great on a variety of metals and that they last much longer than expected, “I’ve used just one of the three so far, and it’s covered with more tarnish in just a few months than my previous cloth over many years.” I plan to get these because I miss my jewelry!

A cute vertical wall planter so you can fit more greenery in a small space



From Hecate: Gardening is one of the renewed hobbies folks have discovered in quarantine. But not everyone has the space to garden properly. A friend of mine got these vertical soft pocket planters for her balcony and I was shocked with how much it brightened her little spot up! (Granted I just saw photos, what with quarantine and all). This $15 planter is six pockets tall and has 4.4 stars, 67 reviews and an A on Fakespot. Reviews say it’s easy to set up, “No assembly required, ready to use out of the package and versatile hanging options.” Customers also noted their versatility to grow flowers, herbs and/or lettuces. If you’d like to plant vegetables and need more soil space, these vegetable planter buckets might be something to consider.

Thanks for reading and commenting on our affiliate post! If you make any purchases through these links we get a small percentage and appreciate it.