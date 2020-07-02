Prince Harry: ‘Institutional racism has no place in our societies, yet it is still endemic’

Yesterday was Princess Diana’s 59th birthday. There were only a handful of articles about Diana, which I was somewhat grateful for, except that I know that most magazines and papers prefer to publish their bigger Diana stories for the anniversary of her death. For years, Prince Harry has done different things to mark his mother’s birthday and the anniversary of her death, almost all of it privately. On Wednesday, however, he decided to send in a video for the Diana Awards, which were holding a virtual ceremony on Zoom. Here’s the video:
This isn’t Harry-specific, but I’m getting SO tired of the poor-quality videos! We have all of this technology, all of these fancy camera phones and such, and every video during the pandemic has been some blurry, pixelated mess! Anyway, I love what Harry said here and I like that he was filmed from the waist up, because you 100% know that man paired his favorite grey blazer with a pair of Hawaiian-print swim trunks. Harry said:
“I am so incredibly proud to be part of these awards, as they honor the legacy of my mother and bring out the very best in people like you. You all are doing such incredible work, and at a time of great uncertainty, you have found the power and inspiration inside of you to make a positive mark on the world. And I love that The Diana Award is able to help you do it.
“I know that my mother has been an inspiration to many of you, and I can assure you she would have been fighting in your corner. Like many of you, she never took the easy route or the popular one or the comfortable one. But she stood for something, and she stood up for people who needed it. Right now, we are seeing situations around the world where division, isolation, and anger are dominating, as pain and trauma come to the surface. But I see the greatest hope in people like you, and I’m confident about the world’s future and its ability to heal, because it is in your hands.”
“My wife said recently that our generation and the ones before us haven’t done enough to right the wrongs of the past. I, too, am sorry—sorry that we haven’t got the world to a place you deserve it to be. Institutional racism has no place in our societies, yet it is still endemic. Unconscious bias must be acknowledged without blame to create a better world for all of you. I want you to know that we are committed to being part of the solution and to being part of the change that you are all leading.” Before handing the mic over, he concluded, “Now is the time, and we know that you can do it.”
“Institutional racism has no place in our societies, yet it is still endemic.” HE SAID THAT WITH HIS WHOLE CHEST. Harry has seen it! His eyes were opened! And you know what? I maintain that Harry was already on this woke journey before he even met Meghan. I think Harry got to his 30s and he really decided to educate himself on all levels. That was part of the reason why he fell so hard for Meghan: because he had already been doing the work to improve himself for years, and he was open to what Meghan had to offer him.
He’s right.
Harry has matured and learned from his pass bad behavior and understands that unconscious bias is real just from his own experiences.
He is right; in the US at least it is talked about…….in his own country, his wife is being blamed for him saying that!
After what Meghan has had to endure for this man, I hope he realizes how lucky he is to have a woman as smart as her as his wife!
The Nazi outfit and the Las Vegas incident, years apart, might have been events that Harry looked back, with more wisdom, and cringed…
Shame often brings internal growth and is a sign a person has not lost all empathy.
I doubt William feels any slight hint of shame for nor assisting his brother and SIL when they were struggling. I know that because they keep pushing this victim blaming narrative.
I suspect it was more around 2008/2009ish – the comments he made about Stephen Amos – that happened about a month after the racial slur incident as well. Two big things like that covered by the media only a short time apart, probably would have triggered some reflection (I’d hope).
He does seem to have grown a good deal since then. I’m sure he has plenty more learning to do (most of us do) but he seems to have at least understood at some point the issue with what he had been saying.
Huh, didn’t anyone tell him that William declared racism so over with his “woke” Bafta speech? Everybody’s “bored” with racism now, sorry Harry!
Seriously, though, I love that Harry is invoking his mother’s activism and his wife’s words with such pride. You can tell he believes what he says.
Everyone says brings up him wearing that nazi uniform years ago as some slam dunk as to why he shouldn’t be talking when it’s a great reason to be talking imo. He chose to grow from that and be better, not with empty words but with action. And he’s seen that racism play out firsthand with the treatment of his wife. It’s said a lot of brits seemed to prefer the drunken, racist party boy he used to be and not the well rounded man and father he is now.
yeah, they use his past actions as some sort of ‘gotcha,’ yet that was the harry they loved. what does it say about them? also, this is such a mild, inoffensive acknowledgement of racism in society. i never realized the uk was so right wing that even praising anti-racism was somehow unbecoming of a person.
Love this. He seems like he’s grown and matured a lot.
Princess Diana would have been so proud of Harry. He has her spirit.
The Obamas, especially Michelle, don’t suffer fools. And when I saw the genuine friendship Harry developed with, not just Barack, but with Michelle specifically, I *knew* he clearly had grown, learned and *changed* from that stupid teen who wore a Nazi uniform to a party all those years ago. And this was all a few years before he ever met Meghan.
If he had never changed and had still been that dumb, ignorant teen when it came to these issues, that real friendship with the Obamas would have never happened; and I have no doubt that that first blind date with Meghan would have been all there was wrt any possible relationship between them
That you have so many Brits on twitter saying, with their whole chest, that they prefer the Nazi Uniform wearing, racist, ignorant party-boy Harry to *this* Harry says it all really.