David Foster is mad he still gets recognized for RHOBH: ‘I have 16 Grammys’

David Foster is an accomplished man, there is no denying that. However, by his involvement with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills while married to Housewife Yolanda Hadid, his PDA-filled relationship with a woman 35 years his junior, their subsequent splashy wedding and his dropping names to show how connected he is, David’s overshadowed his own accomplishments with the gossipier stories. In a new Netflix documentary called David Foster: Off the Record, David wanted to us to know, he’s done with his RHoBH infamy and wishes we would acknowledge his multiple (16!) Grammys instead.

David Foster is still annoyed that he is often recognized for being on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. He voiced his frustrations about the connection in his Netflix documentary David Foster: Off the Record. At the time, (Yolanda) Hadid blamed the couple’s divorce on her Lyme disease. He told the LA Times that was not why the couple split. Even though he wouldn’t elaborate, he discussed why he was irritated about being recognized for reality television instead of his music. “The Beverly Hills Housewives was just kind of a nightmare for me and something that I really wish I hadn’t been part of,” he said. Foster recounted a story of doing an interview with a reporter who dove headfirst into RHOBH questions, bypassing his music. “And first question: ‘So, what’s Lisa Vanderpump really like?’ It was all about the Housewives. I wanted to say, ‘I’ve got 16 Grammys, b**ch!’ But I didn’t. She really had no clue about my musical history at all. She only knew about me on the show. A lot of people loved that show. I can’t imagine why, but they did.” He admits in the documentary that he runs from relationships when things get “rough or bad.” His daughters believe their father is looking for perfection in a relationship. Foster married Katharine McPhee who shared in the documentary that while she may chase him if he runs, he may need to come looking for her too.

[From Showbiz CheatSheet]

Had I won any Grammys, or any notable award, I would probably expect someone interviewing me to at least know I’d won it. And by the sound of it, the person who asked about Lisa Vanderpump (her?) didn’t know anything about David’s career and that’s a mark against her for not doing her research. However, it’s no secret that the Housewives are incredibly popular, at least from a gossip perspective. I understand he wishes he hadn’t done the show in retrospect but it’s too late. As my mom would say, he made his bed, now he has to lie in it. I’m not saying people should only be defined by their one fame-thirsty reality grab, but they have to know by now that it will follow them around forever. If David agreed, he has to accept there are people out there who find that more interesting than his music career and although that’s unfortunate, it is the reality (pun intended).

As for his admission that he runs if things get “rough” in a relationship, I guess kudos to Katharine McPhee for being aware enough to realize that David probably already has an escape route planned. As for making him come find her instead of chasing him once he bolts? Oh, honey – sure. If I were her, I’d focus on polishing his Grammys and locking the back doors.