Bernie Ecclestone, 89, and his 44-year-old wife Fabiana welcome son Ace

Bernie Ecclestone is famous for being the former head of Formula One, and for making F1 into the cash-cow juggernaut that it is today. He’s always been a favorite of the British and European tabloids. Considering his age – he’s 89 years old – it’s a bit surprising that his life has not been even messier. He’s only on his third wife, and she’s a 44-year-old named Fabiana Flosi. Ecclestone and Fabiana announced, in April, that they were expecting their first child together. He has three daughters from his previous two marriages: Deborah, 65, Tamara, 35, and Petra, 31. Now Ecclestone and Fabiana have welcomed his first son!
Bernie Ecclestone has become a dad again at the age of 89 – after his wife gave birth to the billionaire’s first son. The former Formula One boss told Blick magazine: “We have a son named Ace. I am so proud.”
And his wife Fabiana Flosi, 44, told the Swiss newspaper it was “all so easy”, adding: “The birth was over after 25 minutes. I thank god.”
Ecclestone already has three daughters with his previous partners. His eldest, Deborah, 65, was born to his first wife Ivy Bamford before he had socialites Tamara, 35, and Petra, 31, with his second wife Slavica Radic.
Ecclestone announced the pregnancy back in April and told the PA news agency: “I don’t see there’s any difference between being 89 and 29. You’ve got the same problems I suppose. It’s alright.”
Ace Ecclestone? That doesn’t really roll off the tongue, but sure. “Ace” to me is a perfectly fine nickname but I can’t believe that people actually name their children Ace legally and that goes for Jessica Simpson too. Also, Fabiana gave birth in 25 minutes? Wow. Perhaps she had a C-section. And yeah, it’s crazy that an 89-year-old man is now the father of a newborn child. And it’s crazy that he also has a 65-year-old daughter.
Always thought Fabiana looks very much like Slavica!
Congratulations, I guess. #ickfactor
25 minute vaginal births happen! Scary stuff!
The doctor almost didn’t make it in time to deliver my brother. My mom is one of the lucky women who have very easy births – she said she felt good enough to go home with me a couple hours after giving birth, but obviously had to stay longer haha.
@Erinn- same here. My son tried to come at 32 weeks but they stopped the labor and I was induced at 36 weeks. Had my epidural and 3 hours later felt a weird pressure by my hips/spleen/whatever is on the left side. They paged the doctor to come and told me to stop pushing- sorry no can do. They paged her again and told her to run. They had barely gotten the bottom part of the bed adjusted down and the doctor came in to catch him. Still felt like an effing boulder though.
I try not to comment on peoples reproductive choices, but I’m to tired to care right now.
Did anyone in this situation think about the child???? I get that they have money, but parenting is. not. just. about. providing. financial. support.
I have the same thought about Richard Gere. At one point you have to stop thinking that you should have a baby just because you want it, and actually think what you can provide in respect to upbringing, emotional support and so forth. Difficult to do all that when you’re dead.
Totally co-sign.
I co-sign as well. If your oldest kid is over 60, you shouldn’t become a father.
I co-sign too. This is clearly all about Fabiana. She wanted a baby, she never has to work another day in her life to support a child, and she doesn’t care if she has to do it alone.
And I know people will say that there’s no guarantee a young dad won’t die when his kid is very young — but it’s absolutely guaranteed to happen in this case. Which just seems wrong to me.
uh, the difference between an 89 year old and a 29 year old is that the 89 year old is statistically much more likely to die within the next five years.
this just seems so cruel to the kid.
I am now even more convinced this was about having a son to carry the legacy from his perspective and having the SON to carry the legacy from hers as well. I mean, congratulations and all, but this is weird. At least they can afford good stable help.
To be honest,
Fathers can potentially die at any time… no matter their age, so why care?
This kid is clearly set for life.
Congratulations to Ace!
Also, this guy probably had frozen sperm somewhere because I cannot believe a man can conceive naturally at that age, but hey, I am no scientist. hahaha
Yes, anyone can die at anytime, but this guy has about 15 minutes of life left in him. There is a difference.