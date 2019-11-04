Katharine McPhee, 35, couples up with David Foster, 70, at the Breakthrough Awards

It’s a magical moment for Katharine McPhee and David Foster. They are at the exact moment in time when she is exactly half his age. She’s 35 years old and he’s 70. They were married this summer, the last weekend in June, the same weekend Zoe Kravitz and Sophie Turner had their (separate) weddings. I mean, I think Katharine is a total mess for marrying someone twice her age, but what makes it worse is that she is David’s FIFTH wife. Mess.
Anyway, Katharine and David stepped out for a (relatively) rare coupled-up appearance this weekend at the 2019 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony. This is where celebrities are invited to honor scientists and doctors and engineers and such. I mean… she looks older than 35. That’s what being married to a 70-year-old will do to a woman.
Also in attendance: Drew Barrymore looking like a predatory photographer from 1976, Karlie Kloss giving me preggo vibes and Lenny Kravitz looking absolutely HOT.
Those glasses Drew is wearing are awful. Katherine does look older than her age.
Lenny Kravitz never ages or changes. Even when he does change up something, he’s still the same hot Lenny Kravitz.
Katherine’s dress is pretty.
Kravitz became really skinny, though. I’m not sure what’s going on with ageing rock stars who just keep losing weight, the easy answer would be “drugs and alcohol”, but I’m hoping that’s not true for all.
The age difference is….quite something. But at least she’s in her mid 30s so I feel like she’s making a decision as a full grown adult. To me that’s much less egregious that Christy Brinkley’s ex and a 21 year old.
Lenny never looks anything but hot!
Has Katherine had a lot of work done? Her face looks SO stretched.
Even in supposed candid/pap shots, he looks like he has absolutely no interest in her while she is all over him. Waiting for the inevitable reality show and demise of this marriage. Seems to be the pattern with the last two wives so far.
Katherine McPhee has been searching for a rich, older husband since her audition on American Idol.