Katharine McPhee, 35, couples up with David Foster, 70, at the Breakthrough Awards

2020 Breakthrough Prize - Arrivals

It’s a magical moment for Katharine McPhee and David Foster. They are at the exact moment in time when she is exactly half his age. She’s 35 years old and he’s 70. They were married this summer, the last weekend in June, the same weekend Zoe Kravitz and Sophie Turner had their (separate) weddings. I mean, I think Katharine is a total mess for marrying someone twice her age, but what makes it worse is that she is David’s FIFTH wife. Mess.

Anyway, Katharine and David stepped out for a (relatively) rare coupled-up appearance this weekend at the 2019 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony. This is where celebrities are invited to honor scientists and doctors and engineers and such. I mean… she looks older than 35. That’s what being married to a 70-year-old will do to a woman.

2020 Breakthrough Prize - Arrivals

Also in attendance: Drew Barrymore looking like a predatory photographer from 1976, Karlie Kloss giving me preggo vibes and Lenny Kravitz looking absolutely HOT.

2020 Breakthrough Prize - Arrivals

2020 Breakthrough Prize - Arrivals

2020 Breakthrough Prize - Arrivals

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

8 Responses to “Katharine McPhee, 35, couples up with David Foster, 70, at the Breakthrough Awards”

  1. Lisa says:
    November 4, 2019 at 7:08 am

    Those glasses Drew is wearing are awful. Katherine does look older than her age.

    Reply
  2. Lightpurple says:
    November 4, 2019 at 7:09 am

    Lenny Kravitz never ages or changes. Even when he does change up something, he’s still the same hot Lenny Kravitz.

    Katherine’s dress is pretty.

    Reply
    • Kali says:
      November 4, 2019 at 7:40 am

      Kravitz became really skinny, though. I’m not sure what’s going on with ageing rock stars who just keep losing weight, the easy answer would be “drugs and alcohol”, but I’m hoping that’s not true for all.

      Reply
  3. STRIPE says:
    November 4, 2019 at 7:12 am

    The age difference is….quite something. But at least she’s in her mid 30s so I feel like she’s making a decision as a full grown adult. To me that’s much less egregious that Christy Brinkley’s ex and a 21 year old.

    Reply
  4. helonearth says:
    November 4, 2019 at 7:22 am

    Lenny never looks anything but hot!

    Reply
  5. Erinn says:
    November 4, 2019 at 7:39 am

    Has Katherine had a lot of work done? Her face looks SO stretched.

    Reply
  6. SamC says:
    November 4, 2019 at 7:54 am

    Even in supposed candid/pap shots, he looks like he has absolutely no interest in her while she is all over him. Waiting for the inevitable reality show and demise of this marriage. Seems to be the pattern with the last two wives so far.

    Reply
  7. kerwood says:
    November 4, 2019 at 7:55 am

    Katherine McPhee has been searching for a rich, older husband since her audition on American Idol.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment