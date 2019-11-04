Kim Kardashian says she’s gained back about 18 pounds in the past year

When KimKardashian posted photos of her Halloween costume – she dressed at Elle Woods from Legally Blonde for a day – I honestly thought her body looked great. Yes, I think Kim diets, works out AND helps everything along with liposuction and various surgeries and augmentations. But still, I thought to myself, “she’s doing a good job of maintaining that weight loss.” Turns out, not so much? Kim has apparently gained 18 pounds over the past year.
Kim Kardashian West has some new fitness goals in mind. The KKW Beauty mogul and reality star, 39, hit the gym with her personal trainer, Melissa Alcantara, on Saturday evening, and revealed to fans that she is trying to lose some weight that she’s gained over the course of the last year.
“So we’re doing a night workout before my dinner, which I never do — with this one — but I figured we have to get into it at some point,” Kardashian West said in a video posted on her Instagram Story on Saturday, referring to Alcantara, who was seen squatting. “And yeah, I mean, sometimes we fall off and sometimes you really gotta get it together, and this is one of my fallen-off times where I am, I think, 18 lbs. up from what I was about a year ago, a year and a half ago.”
She then told followers that she hopes to lose weight with the help of her trainer, and hinted that they have a major goal to reach before her next birthday. “To feel good, I just want to get it like, a really good goal weight, and so that means working out at all costs,” she said. “It’s my eating. I work out but it’s like my eating. But Melissa and I have a major goal for by the time I’m 40.”
Alcantara can then be heard saying, “You’re going to be 39 going on 21.”
The next day, the mother of four was back in the gym for a Sunday morning workout as well. While hitting a StairMaster machine, she captioned a video on her Instagram Story, “A morning workout after a night workout is the best!!!”
In August 2018, Kim claimed she was down to 119 lbs, so if she’s 20 pounds heavier now, she’s around 140 pounds? Well… that’s closer to what I thought she always was anyway. What throws me off about Kim is her height – she’s a short woman and I would imagine she looks much smaller in person. On Kim, 130 lbs (give or take 10 pounds) looks like this, probably. Also: summer 2018, I actually thought she looked too thin and now she just looks fit. And no matter how hard we fight, we usually default to our comfortable body weight no matter what. There’s peace in that too – I work out a lot and I’m always going to have thunder thighs because that’s my body type. Kim’s body is always going to be on the voluptuous side – that’s her default.
Also: Kim and her family did several “family” Halloween costumes, just FYI.
This family pic was such a challenge because Chicago was so scared of Dino! LOL We tried to explain and show her that it was just daddy but she didn’t get the concept yet! So shout out to the photographer for editing her in & making our family Flintstones dreams come true!
Pretty typical. Research shows that up to 80% of those who lose weight dieting gain it all back (plus more) within three years. I’ve seen the percentage as high as 95% cited in some articles. Her metabolism is probably pretty messed up from her extreme diets.
People eating habits often resort them back to the stage before they lost the weight. It’s not metabolism mess up as mush as people resort back to their old habits. Metabolism can change naturally (age, stress, medications, etc) but reality is we often eat the weight back on. We often eat way more calories than we know we are eating. Then add on the exercise routine may become lax once the weight does come off because we met the goal and we can then become lax about it.
Doesn’t she sell that weight loss tummy shake? Or fit tea?
Who knows if she actually gained weight, she’s probably priming her followers to sell something. It seems like the Kardashians are perpetually losing weight.
She’s been saying for over a year now that she eats Vegan when she’s at home. She has a chef. Not sure how her eating habits changed when your Chef is the one preparing your food. Unless she was secretly eating fast food whenever she left the house lol. Doesn’t she always post about working out? So eating Vegan and working out with a trainer for over a year and she gained 18lbs? Yes someone is lying about something. The MET Gala wasn’t that long ago and her waist was tiny (with the help of a corset but still…). But then again we only see photoshopped pics of her. You can make yourself as slim as you want but only those that have seen her in real life over the past year would see a difference.
Frizz, I think you are onto something. Wonder if we will see her soon as new spokesperson for one of the diet companies.
Also it seems such a folly to believe any number she throws around about her weight. Girl lies about everything related to her body.
She looks like she’s put on some weight, but it looks good on her. I think for a while she was a little too thin, but her body, her choice.
I thought she looked great in the Betty costume. She didn’t look like she was starving herself, and actually looked like she’d put on some muscle. It suits her. It’s a shame she’s going to work herself super hard to get back to a lower weight just for the numbers (or at least that what it seems like).
It’s exhausting to follow the Kardashian’s Halloween costumes changes. Finding one costume is already an effort. But 2, 3, 4 is just crazy. Why do they do this?
In terms of Kim’s weight, i think she is now at her ideal weight.
If she’s 1.59m, she should weigh about 56kg, which is her weight now.
I was a lot lighter when I was 20, but now, at 40, my body has changed. I’m heavier but my dress size is about the same. I think it’s how it should be.
I follow her trainer, so this is normal when you train with weights. I would love to get that weight to grow my ass lol but you have to eat extremely clean.
I’ve seen her in person. She’s tiny, and very delicate looking.
I don’t know why people think she lies about her weight. She’s only 5’2. 138 lbs is only a hair away from being overweight at that height, and 119 lbs is just normal, not super thin. Do people really think she’s significantly overweight, or obese?
That’s what I think too. I’m 5’7 and usually around 130 pounds (a little heavier than normal now, losing baby weight) and I’m very “average” sized. Being 120-ish at her height would be average-ish too, I’d guess? Guess it depends on one’s body type and all that
I never understood the claims Kim lies about her weight either. Being 120lbs looks different on a 5ft and 6ft person. When Kim said she was a 0 or 2 I didn’t think it was farfetched considering her height.
Does anyone know if she passed the Baby Bar she was supposed to take this past summer? She hasn’t mentioned anything.