Kim Kardashian says she’s gained back about 18 pounds in the past year

When KimKardashian posted photos of her Halloween costume – she dressed at Elle Woods from Legally Blonde for a day – I honestly thought her body looked great. Yes, I think Kim diets, works out AND helps everything along with liposuction and various surgeries and augmentations. But still, I thought to myself, “she’s doing a good job of maintaining that weight loss.” Turns out, not so much? Kim has apparently gained 18 pounds over the past year.

Kim Kardashian West has some new fitness goals in mind. The KKW Beauty mogul and reality star, 39, hit the gym with her personal trainer, Melissa Alcantara, on Saturday evening, and revealed to fans that she is trying to lose some weight that she’s gained over the course of the last year. “So we’re doing a night workout before my dinner, which I never do — with this one — but I figured we have to get into it at some point,” Kardashian West said in a video posted on her Instagram Story on Saturday, referring to Alcantara, who was seen squatting. “And yeah, I mean, sometimes we fall off and sometimes you really gotta get it together, and this is one of my fallen-off times where I am, I think, 18 lbs. up from what I was about a year ago, a year and a half ago.” She then told followers that she hopes to lose weight with the help of her trainer, and hinted that they have a major goal to reach before her next birthday. “To feel good, I just want to get it like, a really good goal weight, and so that means working out at all costs,” she said. “It’s my eating. I work out but it’s like my eating. But Melissa and I have a major goal for by the time I’m 40.” Alcantara can then be heard saying, “You’re going to be 39 going on 21.” The next day, the mother of four was back in the gym for a Sunday morning workout as well. While hitting a StairMaster machine, she captioned a video on her Instagram Story, “A morning workout after a night workout is the best!!!”

[From People]

In August 2018, Kim claimed she was down to 119 lbs, so if she’s 20 pounds heavier now, she’s around 140 pounds? Well… that’s closer to what I thought she always was anyway. What throws me off about Kim is her height – she’s a short woman and I would imagine she looks much smaller in person. On Kim, 130 lbs (give or take 10 pounds) looks like this, probably. Also: summer 2018, I actually thought she looked too thin and now she just looks fit. And no matter how hard we fight, we usually default to our comfortable body weight no matter what. There’s peace in that too – I work out a lot and I’m always going to have thunder thighs because that’s my body type. Kim’s body is always going to be on the voluptuous side – that’s her default.

Also: Kim and her family did several “family” Halloween costumes, just FYI.