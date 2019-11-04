The Sun: Duchess Kate ‘has taken years to mature to perfection,’ she ‘has no peers’

Maybe it’s Scorpio Season or maybe it’s the Mercury Retrograde, but I am feeling a very weird vibe around the royals and the royal media. It’s quite clear that British royal reporters are “mad” at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and it’s quite clear that those same reporters and commentators are happy to do the most to embiggen the Duchess of Cambridge. But… it feels like everyone is either trying too hard or they’re just phoning it in. Like, everything just feels false? The “future queen Kate is perfect in every way” narrative is as obvious as it is mind-numbing. Same with the “Meghan does everything wrong and people loathe her” narrative. I’m just sort of throwing up my hands at this point. I tried to make it through this Richard Price piece at the Sun but it was too stupid too finish.
From her style overhaul to her new bronde highlights and easy confidence, Kate has completely transformed since bursting back on to the scene last October, following a six-month maternity leave (her longest yet) after the birth of Prince Louis in April. She even made her foray into social media by posting on Instagram from Pakistan. The beautiful, confident woman whose empathy charms everyone she meets is a world away from the gaucheness of yesteryear’s “Waity Katie”. And if onlookers struggle to put their finger on what has changed for Kate, that’s because the real change is on the inside.
“Like the finest of wines, she has taken years to mature to perfection, but the woman you see today has no peers on the global stage,” a well-placed royal source tells Fabulous. “What people are seeing now is a confident, driven woman with a purpose. For the first time in her life Kate knows where she is going and has the self-belief to get there under her own steam.”
Of course, she has plenty of support – not least from William, who is as bowled over by Kate today as he was when he first saw her striding down the catwalk in that see-through dress at the University of St Andrews. Nearly 20 years on, at 37 she still has an incredible figure, but now has the confidence to go with it. “Back then she was full of self-doubt, despite all her assets,” adds the source. “These days she’s a force to be reckoned with.”
The fact that even royal insiders are making complimentary comparisons to Diana speaks volumes about how far Kate has come. At a time when the royals have their share of troubles – with Harry and Meghan at war with the media and beleaguered Prince Andrew fighting for his reputation over his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein – Kate is a breath of fresh air. It is hard to imagine this is the same woman who was once lambasted as a work-shy social climber, the lucky girl whose sole job in life was to sit around looking pretty until William proposed.
Sir Anthony Seldon, vice-chancellor of the University of Buckingham and political author, has praised the monarch-to-be for her “magical talent”. “Kate has that rare ability, possessed by very few people, of being able to talk and relate to those of different ages, backgrounds and ethnicities. It’s a magical talent that is infinitely precious and you either have it in life or you don’t. Most people don’t, but Kate does.”
All of the people who scream about comparing Meghan and Kate go suddenly quiet when Kate is held up as the ideal and Meghan is smeared in comparison, have you noticed that? And does Kate have peers on the global stage? Um, she has peers in her own f–king family, and yes, she does have peers on the global stage too. And it’s not a “magical talent” to simply talk to people at an event!! Jesus Christ. The Sun goes on to claim that the Queen is now a big Kate fan and that Kate is suddenly super-hard-working (she is not) and how the biggest change is her self-confidence, which… I agree. She’s been so much more confident over the past few years, which coincided with the Embiggening Campaign and…other things. Oh, but here’s an interesting little aside in the same piece:
Fortunately for Kate, her natural instinct is to be cautious and courteous. She has barely made a single misstep since first catching William’s eye at university. Which made it all the more surprising when stories leaked to the press of a rumoured rift with her friend and neighbour Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley. For a few weeks earlier this year, the aristocratic rumour mill went into overdrive. Yet rather than publicly complaining about being the subject of gossip and speculation, Kate did and said precisely nothing. And it worked. To this day little is known about what really happened between Kate, William and the Cholmondeleys, but the world has long since moved on.
Okay, I’ll give it to Kate there: she did do the “right thing” for a royal wife, which is “ignore the affair” and not speak about any of it publicly. Prince William did sh-t though, like get his lawyers to threaten and bully media outlets who were looking into his affair. And he also shoved Meghan under the bus at the same time to take the interest off his wandering sceptre. Which… is the same thing this article does.
I think Kate and William have an open marriage.
Maybe on his end, but definitely not hers.
Half opened. There’s no way Kate is allowed to have anyone on the side. William does not seem like the type to share.
Right, they have an open marriage kind of like that Verizon guy…: where the husband is screwing around and she’s been told to fall in line or leave, with not even a slight consideration for her feelings.
LaaLaa they might. If they do and both agree I don’t see a problem. Transactional marriages can work well when both people are on board.
I think he’s allowed to do what he wants.
I don’t think she is.
Uh let’s start by comparing her to Queen Maxima….
Correct or a few other women who will soon be Queen consorts. The article is such a fairy tale. And their world is a fairy tale of lies.
How about CP Victoria of Sweden or CP Mary of Denmark? Actually there is NO comparison in any way.
@DU, exactly what you said.
@Digital Unicorn, I would have to add Queen Rania of Jordan to that list. Cathy Cambridge will never be in the same league as Queen Rania of Jordan..
The tone of the entire article is so over the top and exaggerated and clearly based on fiction that I wonder if the “without peer” reference is more of an insult than a compliment. Royal skills wise she still remains unable to make speeches adequately compared to all other royals and her workload is far far lower than her European counterparts.
No no, Maxima is Queen. And Victoria and Mary are Crown Princesses!
How could they possibly be peers to Future Future Queen Consort Kate??
Dreck and drivel.
Dear God, perfection? this is getting to be way too much.
You said it last week…everything reads like a subtweet around the Sussexes. And that’s exactly right. Blonde highlights, she can relate to people of different ethnicities, it’s so obvious. And there is Andy, getting away with it.
This is some of the best press Katie Keen has EVER gotten, no way she is not enjoying it regardless of how the public views her. This is a woman who has proved many times that she does not care about what her future subjects think of her of her ‘work’. All she has ever cared about is pleased King William the Brat.
Its obvs that Kate is only stepping up her game, such as it is, as she has competition.
I think part of Kate new found confidence is not only an awakening of her competitive spirit but also because I think that having the kids means William is at home more as well as them giving her focus away from running after him all the time. She might not be under as much pressure as she was before.
The mirroring of body language and facial expressions with these 2 is a bit creepy – In that last photo she has the same pursed expression he has.
I would be quite concerned about being put on such a high pedestal if I were Kate.
Quite true Claire, as there is nowhere to go but down.
Yeah, I can’t understand anyone being comfortable with this much fawning.
“Kate did and said precisely nothing” as per usual.
Have those photo “experts” finished the analysis of that photo of Andy yet? Are we going with “fingers too fat” or “abuser too tall” as the defense this week?
This article is shady towards Kate. Richard Price is gross. Discussing Kate’s “assets?” No. There’s no respect towards Kate in this article at all.
Imagine the Queen or Anne being written about in this way or even Beatrice and Eugenie. They would just be outright criticized rather than shadily praised.
“Kate has that rare ability, possessed by very few people, of being able to talk and relate to those of different ages, backgrounds and ethnicities. It’s a magical talent that is infinitely precious and you either have it in life or you don’t. Most people don’t, but Kate does.”
Lmao this is so complete overkill and absolutely the wrong tactic because it’s so obviously bull.
Rather than trying to make her out to be some angelic figure who has charisma and relate to everyone and trying to draw Diana parallels, they should go down the “trusty and steady” route. At least that at least is on the same planet as the truth.
A good laugh for a rainy Monday morning where I am.
These tabloids are so shady. It kills them they can’t talk about the Rose allegations broadly when foreign media has- why randomly bring it up here in an article which is meant to big up Kate? As well as the work shy social climber stuff?
I think William was right when he said in the Diana documentary “ And one lesson I’ve learnt is that you never let them in too far, because it’s very difficult to get them back out again. And you’ve got to maintain a barrier and a boundary, and if you cross it – if both sides cross it – a lot of pain and problems can come from it”.
It’s lesson he’s clearly discarded or at the very least forgotten. I wonder if he’ll ever regret not sticking to his words.
This is so pitiful. I wonder how Keen Katie feels about being the Queen of the Tabloids and all its readers. I love how the writer equates the issues the Sussexes have been having with Prince Andrew ‘fighting for his reputation’.
I get the feeling that the mention of William’s Rose bush is a warning to Kate. They’re letting her now that THEY know the REAL deal and could use against her if she doesn’t play ball with them. I wonder how Carole feels about THAT.
At least the BBC is not using closed caption for her speech in Pakistan, it was like a child sounding out new words, and her toad of a husband was trying very hard not to laugh.
On Twitter someone posted how KP use to write about their tours, now they are using videos similar to SR, copying is the sincerest form of flattery, even Sophie is into to hugging now.
“Of course, she has plenty of support – not least from William, who is as bowled over by Kate today as he was when he first saw her striding down the catwalk in that see-through dress at the University of St Andrews.“
Uh, wow…there is so much you could say about this line alone. But I’ll stick with one appropriate word: yikes. 🤐
I am a fan of Meghan and neutral-to-positive on Kate, but my God, these stories are so vapid and dumb. I would be embarrassed to be quoted for a piece like this. Has no peer on the world stage? You’re kidding, right? There are loads of female royals on the world stage who are more active in their work, more impressive, and more stylish than her. There are subliminals aimed at Meghan in this piece but there are also several backhanded compliments for Kate. I wouldn’t get too excited about this if I were her. This is less about the press pack’s sudden adoration of her and more about their desire to needle the Sussexes.
The bar is below sea level for talentless rich white women