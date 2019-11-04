“Prince Andrew’s spin doctor quit after a month, wonder why” links
Prince Andrew was in Bangkok over the weekend, and his special spin-doctor quit after working with him for less than a month. [LaineyGossip]
Rest in peace, Walter Marcado. [Dlisted]
Liam Payne is the crotch of Hugo Boss. [Just Jared]
This summary of Jennifer Aniston’s look is so accurate. [Go Fug Yourself]
This is why Richard Spencer is trending on Twitter. [Pajiba]
Amber Heard gets to the point of something which has always bugged me: the designation of “revenge p0rn,” and how it should be called something else. [Jezebel]
This is the weirdest gay con. What a schemer! [Towleroad]
Unexpected star arrested for domestic violence. [Starcasm]
Salma Hayek has Jessica Rabbit proportions. [Seriously OMG]

4 Responses to ““Prince Andrew’s spin doctor quit after a month, wonder why” links”

  1. Mrs.Krabapple says:
    November 4, 2019 at 1:18 pm

    Maybe Bankok’s reputation is undeserved, but since critics keep using this work with Meghan, I’ll use it here — “optics”? Does Andrew or anyone who has control over him (the Queen, his handlers), realize how it looks for him to be jetting off to Bankok right now?

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      November 4, 2019 at 1:29 pm

      Didn’t he actually vacation there with Epstein? Like, who thought this would be a good idea?

      Re: the spin doctor quitting, I wonder if things are a lot worse for Andrew than we know (I assume they are at any rate), and this guy didnt feel like getting his hands dirty, but I also can imagine that Andrew isn’t going to take advice. So if the PR guy says “don’t go to Thailand” but Andrew is all, I DO WHAT I WANT, the guy may have just said “I’m out, good luck.”

      Reply
  2. Dutch says:
    November 4, 2019 at 1:57 pm

    Maybe he quit because another prince had diamonds in his pockets.

    Reply

