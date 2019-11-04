“Prince Andrew’s spin doctor quit after a month, wonder why” links

Prince Andrew was in Bangkok over the weekend, and his special spin-doctor quit after working with him for less than a month. [LaineyGossip]
Rest in peace, Walter Marcado. [Dlisted]
Liam Payne is the crotch of Hugo Boss. [Just Jared]
This summary of Jennifer Aniston’s look is so accurate. [Go Fug Yourself]
This is why Richard Spencer is trending on Twitter. [Pajiba]
Amber Heard gets to the point of something which has always bugged me: the designation of “revenge p0rn,” and how it should be called something else. [Jezebel]
This is the weirdest gay con. What a schemer! [Towleroad]
Unexpected star arrested for domestic violence. [Starcasm]
Salma Hayek has Jessica Rabbit proportions. [Seriously OMG]
Maybe Bankok’s reputation is undeserved, but since critics keep using this work with Meghan, I’ll use it here — “optics”? Does Andrew or anyone who has control over him (the Queen, his handlers), realize how it looks for him to be jetting off to Bankok right now?
Didn’t he actually vacation there with Epstein? Like, who thought this would be a good idea?
Re: the spin doctor quitting, I wonder if things are a lot worse for Andrew than we know (I assume they are at any rate), and this guy didnt feel like getting his hands dirty, but I also can imagine that Andrew isn’t going to take advice. So if the PR guy says “don’t go to Thailand” but Andrew is all, I DO WHAT I WANT, the guy may have just said “I’m out, good luck.”
Maybe he quit because another prince had diamonds in his pockets.
🤣🤣🤣 Brilliant, thank you! That takes me back; I’m gonna be singing that song all afternoon.