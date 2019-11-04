Charlize Theron in a bejeweled McQueen at the Hollywood Film Awards: stunning?

Hollywood Film Awards

Here are some photos from last night’s Hollywood Film Awards, a completely made up awards show which tries to be one of the first “awards shows” of the season. The winners are announced ahead of time, I’m sure, and it’s not televised on any major platform, I don’t think. It’s basically just an excuse for people to declare certain other people the “Oscar frontrunners.” Charlize Theron was one of the people who got “honored” (with a Lifetime Achievement Award) and Charlize is the whole reason why I wanted to cover these photos! This is McQueen. It appears to be a sleek black jumpsuit with a glittery, sheer tunic overlay and I LOVE IT. It’s so much cooler than the standard “awards season gown.” It’s bejeweled!!

Hollywood Film Awards

Nicole Kidman presented the award to Charlize (they’re costars in Bombshell). The kids don’t realize that Nicole used to be one of the most fashionable women in the world. They don’t know that because Nicole has spent the last decade wearing cheesy bridal-looking crap.

Hollywood Film Awards

Renee Zellweger was honored for her work in Judy and I’m growing more and more concerned that Renee is going to win the Oscar for doing bad Judy Garland drag.

Renee Zellweger attends the 23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 03, 2019 in Beverly Hills Â© J Graylock/jpistudios.com

Olivia Wilde in Michael Kors. I think peplums are over, but she looks very nice.

Hollywood Film Awards

My nemesis Laura Dern wore Markarian and looked like a Southern beauty queen from 1984.

Hollywood Film Awards

Sienna Miller in Cong Tri. Honestly, this was my second favorite look after Charlize’s.

Hollywood Film Awards

Dakota Johnson in Saint Laurent. This was a Good Look.

Photos courtesy of Getty and WENN.

4 Responses to “Charlize Theron in a bejeweled McQueen at the Hollywood Film Awards: stunning?”

  1. babsjohnson says:
    November 4, 2019 at 7:50 am

    Not feeling Charlize in any way.
    Sienna Miller looks amazing. Now that’s a look. I love that yellow!

    Reply
  2. Torontoe says:
    November 4, 2019 at 7:51 am

    Honest question:Why is Laura Dern your nemesis? I think she’s fantastic in everything (acting wise, not that dress)

    Reply
  3. Eliza says:
    November 4, 2019 at 7:57 am

    Charlize looks like she’s selling earrings at the beach. She’s wearing the stock.

    Reply

