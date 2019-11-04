Prince Harry went to Japan to watch the Rugby World Cup & hang out with hot athletes

Embed from Getty Images

You couldn’t pay me to watch rugby, but I get that millions of people love it, and so be it. Prince Harry is the royal patron of the Rugby Football Union, and he flew to Japan this weekend to support Team England in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final. It was England vs. South Africa and South Africa won. Harry was supportive of both teams, telling the English team that they fought hard and going to the South African locker room to personally congratulate them as well. Harry actually added some events to his Japanese schedule – he didn’t just attend a rugby match, he also did some events around Invictus, and he seemed to do some meet-and-greets too. There was some kind of royal/VIP box at the game, and he spent time with Prince Albert of Monaco (a long-time supporter of most international sporting events) and Japan’s Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko.

Here’s the video of Harry meeting the South African team. He made some off-the-cuff remarks and managed to make everyone feel like they had gotten a one-on-one moment with him. The South African peeps were so happy to see him!

Here’s a sweet/funny moment where Harry meets some Japanese schoolgirls and they are all just so happy to meet him and one girl apparently called him handsome. Harry points to his wedding band and said “I’m married.”

