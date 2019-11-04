Prince Harry went to Japan to watch the Rugby World Cup & hang out with hot athletes

You couldn’t pay me to watch rugby, but I get that millions of people love it, and so be it. Prince Harry is the royal patron of the Rugby Football Union, and he flew to Japan this weekend to support Team England in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final. It was England vs. South Africa and South Africa won. Harry was supportive of both teams, telling the English team that they fought hard and going to the South African locker room to personally congratulate them as well. Harry actually added some events to his Japanese schedule – he didn’t just attend a rugby match, he also did some events around Invictus, and he seemed to do some meet-and-greets too. There was some kind of royal/VIP box at the game, and he spent time with Prince Albert of Monaco (a long-time supporter of most international sporting events) and Japan’s Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko.
Here’s the video of Harry meeting the South African team. He made some off-the-cuff remarks and managed to make everyone feel like they had gotten a one-on-one moment with him. The South African peeps were so happy to see him!
Here’s a sweet/funny moment where Harry meets some Japanese schoolgirls and they are all just so happy to meet him and one girl apparently called him handsome. Harry points to his wedding band and said “I’m married.”
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Wild about Harry!
Love the sexy naked man photo; hard to pull that off elegantly and all did!
Harry is so good at these kinds of events. Especially the events with kids. So natural and engaging.
+1
why am I not expecting Harry to be yelled at for “going to a sporting event and “abandoning” his child at home the way a certain Duchess was when she went to watch her CLOSE FRIEND possibly reach a major milestone? How many editorials will be written denouncing Harry’s most selfish act?
It was gutting to see England being battered by South Africa but I think from the moment they went on the pitch there was a different feel to it compared to their game with New Zealand,it felt like they weren’t on it. It’s unfortunate as I think it was England’s to lose and they fell short on when it mattered the most, oh well, congratulations to South Africa for winning the Rugby World Cup!
So close and, yeah, some games you can feel it from the start. Congratulations from me too, though! They are so happy and earned the win.
Harry really has a way with people. He and Meghan could be such a force for the royal family if the royal family had a single drop of intelligence and thought about the future of Great Britain.
I was thinking pretty much the very same thing as I watched him in the videos above, Kerwood. He’s such a natural with people, so warm and genuine—words that describe Meghan’s way with people exactly.
There is a video on Twitter, don’t know if the lady is a reporter, nah, sounded too intelligent for a RR.
She was saying the Royal Family need Harry and Meghan more than they need the Royal Family.
Her point was the Royal Family was getting more attention Worldwide, from mixed race and black people that never paid attention to the RF before are doing so now because of Meghan.
She said Meghan and Harry can be successful outside of the RF.
Wonder if the Courtiers thought that Meghan would fall flat on her face during the Tour of Australia and other Countries, and when it did not happened, fell back on their nasty tricks of leaking lies.
The Royal family don’t need them at all. Harry’s far enough down the line of succession now that he’s irrelevant to the future of the monarchy.
I’m not sure why people think popularity matters here. The monarchy isn’t surviving in this modern era because the royals are popular or because people think they seem nice, it’s surviving because people in the UK are so used to them they don’t have the motivation to kick the freeloaders out. Raising their profile isn’t actually in their best interests. Staying dull and outdated and terribly boring to their subjects might see them through another couple of generations. Making a splash and regularly reminding the apathetic of their tax-payer funded existence is likely to get them thrown to the curb shortly after the Queen dies.
South Africa social media was loving Prince Harry for his visit to their team locker room.
Some poster tried to bring up colonization by Harry’s foreparents. and most said Harry was not to be blame and they only liked Harry, Meghan and Archie.
Why was the South African President all over Harry hogging the spotlight, that they had to pull out of the way so other people could get their photos taken with Harry, and when they were in SA only met them at the end of their trip.
Maybe the Sussexes were staying away from anything that would appear political.
That wasn’t the South African president in the change room, all over Harry. Cyril Ramaphosa was in the stands and Prince Harry hugged him quite warmly after the match.
Yeah, every one was quite positive about Harry visiting the change room.
Who was that guy? he was a bit rude.
Even the women were a bit much, they wanted a picture with Harry and nothing was stopping them, though they were going pull out the guy’s arms to get him away from Harry.
Lol, I am not sure who that was. But definitely not Cyril Ramaphosa.
I still don’t understand all that goes on with rugby but I do watch it if there is nothing else on television.
I mean….look at those players. How can one ignore them.
Yeah, we are on a complete high and very proud of our team. It’s amazing how collected and calm they were and seeing the first black South African captain lift the trophy was amazing.
Kudos to Harry for going to the change room and congratulating them. Not a trace of bitterness or petulance about England losing.
I like that the player asked Harry how his family was, then went on to say he watched the News.
So all the crap that the royal reporters are selling the World is not buying.
Exactly, Peg. The world is global now whether they like it or not. So glad he asked Prince Harry about his family.
I’m sorry but Harry telling his adoring school girl fans that he is married is weird and a bit distasteful. So if he wasn’t married, it would be a viable option? These are young children, not grown women who’re coming on to him. Maybe just respond to ‘you’re so handsome’ with a polite ‘thank you’?
Maybe as an English person I should be more disappointed that England lost but honestly I’m SO happy South Africa won. They played so well and it clearly meant so much to the team and the country as a whole.