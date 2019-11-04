‘Gossip With Celebitchy’ podcast #35: Mercury retrograde: not real or better safe than sorry?



Intro: Minutes 0 to 8

My town postponed Halloween and I’m not happy about that. Chandra thinks everything was crappy last week due to Mercury retrograde. (This is the article where she got the wall of text I mentioned which she posted into our google document!) I think that’s a post hoc fallacy, but I am waiting to buy a new laptop until it’s over just in case, as I mentioned in this Twitter thread. Halloween is my favorite holiday as you get to dress up and it’s the candy holiday! We wonder whether every holiday is a candy holiday. You can listen below!

Royals: Minutes 8 to 15

Duchess Meghan received support from 72 female MPs, who called out the racist coverage she’s been getting in the British press, without ever using the word “racist.” The MP who took the lead on that, Holly Lynch, got a personal phone call from Meghan thanking her. Chandra and I both love Meghan and find her so genuine, warm and hardworking. It’s bizarre to us that the British tabloids aren’t embracing this about her and capitalizing on her charm. Meanwhile no one is talking about Prince Andrew’s very real crimes.

Lori Loughlin: Minutes 15 to 18:30

Lori Loughlin is covering People Magazine for the third time, and from the sourced quotes it’s clear that she’s still just as delusional and self-righteous as ever. I say that she’s never changed her tune from the beginning, but Chandra says at least Lori recognizes she should have taken the plea deal even if she still thinks she can fight it. Thanks Karen on Twitter for asking us to read part of Lori’s ridiculous sourced quotes with the background music, which I love to do. Poor Lori was “duped by unscrupulous people,” you can’t understand you guys! Lori will “take the fall” for her daughters, which Chandra says makes her daughters look guilty too. I don’t think they’re smart enough to run anything.

Peter Cook’s engagement to a 21-year-old: Minutes 18:30 to 24

Peter Cook is Christie Brinkley’s emotionally abusive POS ex husband. He’s 61 and is engaged to a 21-year-old woman who comes from a wealthy, well-connected family. She’s also the same age as his daughter, Sailor. I let Chandra know that I edited a key part of her story about it, but I don’t disagree with what she wrote and am actually a bit ruder about that. Here’s a link to the Instagram photo we laugh about where you can see her engagement ring and boob in the same shot.

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss: Minutes 24 to 27

The creators of Game of Thrones, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, admitted they had no idea what they were doing when they first started the show and refused to take advice or accept help. Then we heard that they lost their three picture Star Wars deal with Lucasfilm. That was because they signed a deal with Netflix around the same time. The Hollywood Reporter article on that was dishy and made it sound like the head of Lucasfilm, Kathleen Kennedy, had screwed up a lot by giving huge deals to unproven filmmakers.

User feedback: Minutes 27 to 28:30

Thanks Esmom and Thomet for your kind comments!

Comments of the week: Minutes 28:30 to 33

My comment of the week was on Instagram from ThePupilinDenial on the post about Katie Holmes’s bizarre street style. Chandra’s comment of the week is from susiecue on the post about Lori Loughlin being duped by unscrupulous people. We have a special bonus from Hecate, who picked DameJudy’s comment on the story about filmmakers being mad at Netflix for their feature of being able to watch shows speeded up. I go on a tangent about Blockers, which I mistakenly thought Judd Apatow did. I also give spoilers for that crazy teen movie on Netflix, The Package.

You can find us on YouTube, iHeartRadio, iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Google Play Music, Castbox and more. Thanks for listening bitches!