Leo DiCaprio & Greta Thunberg met up & committed to ‘supporting one another’

There are few times in human history where voices are amplified at such pivotal moments and in such transformational ways – but @GretaThunberg has become a leader of our time. History will judge us for what we do today to help guarantee that future generations can enjoy the same livable planet that we have so clearly taken for granted. I hope that Greta’s message is a wake-up call to world leaders everywhere that the time for inaction is over. It is because of Greta, and young activists everywhere that I am optimistic about what the future holds. It was an honor to spend time with Greta. She and I have made a commitment to support one another, in hopes of securing a brighter future for our planet. #FridaysforFuture #ClimateStrike @fridaysforfuture
Me: Don’t say it don’t say it don’t say it.
Also me: Wow, Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriends keep getting younger, huh?
Leo DiCaprio posted these photos on his Instagram on Friday – he managed to meet up with the environmental activist inspiring the youths and the world in total, Greta Thunberg. Greta has been in America since late August, when she sailed from Europe to New York just in time to speak at the United Nations… and make thunderfaces at Donald Trump. She managed to make her way across the country to LA, where she attended the Los Angeles Youth Climate Strike on Friday. It was in LA where she met Leo DiCaprio. And in one of the most righteous moves I’ve ever seen, Greta did NOT post photos from her meet-up with Leo – instead, she allowed Leo to post photos on HIS social media. Alpha. Here’s what Leo wrote about his meet-up with Greta:
Camila Morrone is seething! Leo made a commitment to support GRETA and not her. A younger woman! No, I’m just joking, obviously. I don’t actually hate this – yes, Leo flies on private planes and yes, he charters giant yachts for tons of vacations. But he’s also been an environmental activist for decades, and he must have been so pleased to meet someone so young, someone who is passionately voicing the current emergency. The world is on fire. California is on fire. Do something.
Also: Greta was planning to make her way from California to Chile for the United Nations COP25 climate change summit… but at the last minute, the location of the summit was changed to Madrid (there were widespread protests in Chile). So now Greta is looking for a way to go across America and then back over the Atlantic by December. Travel must be as carbon-neutral as possible. So I guess that means Leo won’t be chartering a yacht to take her?
Cynical me actually teared up a little bit reading Leo’s words. My heart just goes out to Greta, she’s amazing and I hope somehow we’re able to shove aside the idiots currently in charge and start getting this done for our planet.
Yes,
I get that–and share it. Though my initial response to the pics of them together was exactly Kaiser’s.
They’re lovely words, I just wish he wasn’t such a hypocrite. Wouldn’t it be lovey if he actually started making some sacrifices for the cause he’s supposedly so passionate about?
Greta is amazing though, definitely.
He is a hypocrite. And his “activism” is a sham. Wasn’t there an article couple of years ago about how his involvement in climate change is bs? For some reason the article got buried and didn’t make a lot of headlines.
I don’t recall a specific article but many have hinted that there’s nothing specific you can credit him for. I wonder what really happened to his foundation. It went ghost the same time as the investigations into that Malaysian that funded Wolf of Wall Street, now we’re told it’s part of a new organization that he doesn’t seem to be that involved with at all. He wasn’t at the UN either when Greta spoke, so maybe he’s no longer a ‘Messenger of Peace’ either. Something is rotten in DiCaprio’s world and it’s not just his immature social life or ridiculous choice of companions.
Ugh if she was a supermodel he would be grooming her to date her in two years.
I can’t with him.
Same.
I came down here to say this. She’s almost in Leo’s age range now. Bleurgh.
Greta is such a shining light. I hope she doesn’t get her head turned by all the celebrity attention she’s getting.
How would SHE support HIM (and/or his causes)? Sorry, can’t with him and his hypocrisy.
Meanwhile, in my area of CA, everyone is whining about straws being banned. Ugh. People suck.
Same. I moved from Bakersfield CA to Grand Junction Colorado in March. We made a mistake and it turned out to be worse. It blows my mind how people are so angry about these tiny things.
Twitchany- Ugh, f–king Bakersfield. The armpit of CA. I can’t say I blame ya for leaving, but sorry CO is worse.
I’m in the Modesto/Merced area…too red for my taste, but I’ve been here all my life.
I think I read somewhere that Madrid was going to support/help with her carbon neutral travel plans to attend.
she is a hero
i love her
i love that on halloween she trolled all the haters by saying she didn’t need a costume bc she scares all the grown up deniers just by showing her face !!!
I LOVE HER
Not surprised that Leo wanted to meet her. She is, as they say, the real deal. And since Leo thinks of himself as the real deal as well, well, i imagine he wanted to champion her- whilst also adding another check to his list of great people he has met. I know that’s cynical and i don’t hate leo.
I do wish he’d grow up a bit…
GO GRETA
…….the same Leo that flies via private jet and owns a massive yacht?
*eyeroll*
Someone on Twitter did one of those “name a more iconic duo” things with that photo and the responses were hilarious. Greta has about nine years before Leo will consider her too old for him.
In all seriousness though, Greta is a treasure and we’re all lucky to have her.
Shouldn’t she be in school?
It’s sad to me that it takes a 16 year old girl to school us. California is on fire and people still deny climate change? What I don’t understand is: why don’t the deniers even consider the fact they might be wrong? Do they not believe in the idea of insurance?
Also the Amazon is still burning