Leo DiCaprio & Greta Thunberg met up & committed to ‘supporting one another’

Me: Don’t say it don’t say it don’t say it.

Also me: Wow, Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriends keep getting younger, huh?

Leo DiCaprio posted these photos on his Instagram on Friday – he managed to meet up with the environmental activist inspiring the youths and the world in total, Greta Thunberg. Greta has been in America since late August, when she sailed from Europe to New York just in time to speak at the United Nations… and make thunderfaces at Donald Trump. She managed to make her way across the country to LA, where she attended the Los Angeles Youth Climate Strike on Friday. It was in LA where she met Leo DiCaprio. And in one of the most righteous moves I’ve ever seen, Greta did NOT post photos from her meet-up with Leo – instead, she allowed Leo to post photos on HIS social media. Alpha. Here’s what Leo wrote about his meet-up with Greta:

There are few times in human history where voices are amplified at such pivotal moments and in such transformational ways – but @GretaThunberg has become a leader of our time. History will judge us for what we do today to help guarantee that future generations can enjoy the same livable planet that we have so clearly taken for granted. I hope that Greta’s message is a wake-up call to world leaders everywhere that the time for inaction is over. It is because of Greta, and young activists everywhere that I am optimistic about what the future holds. It was an honor to spend time with Greta. She and I have made a commitment to support one another, in hopes of securing a brighter future for our planet. #FridaysforFuture #ClimateStrike @fridaysforfuture

[From Leonardo DiCaprio’s IG]

Camila Morrone is seething! Leo made a commitment to support GRETA and not her. A younger woman! No, I’m just joking, obviously. I don’t actually hate this – yes, Leo flies on private planes and yes, he charters giant yachts for tons of vacations. But he’s also been an environmental activist for decades, and he must have been so pleased to meet someone so young, someone who is passionately voicing the current emergency. The world is on fire. California is on fire. Do something.

Also: Greta was planning to make her way from California to Chile for the United Nations COP25 climate change summit… but at the last minute, the location of the summit was changed to Madrid (there were widespread protests in Chile). So now Greta is looking for a way to go across America and then back over the Atlantic by December. Travel must be as carbon-neutral as possible. So I guess that means Leo won’t be chartering a yacht to take her?

