Jennifer Garner’s boyfriend, John Miller, ‘is just the complete opposite of Ben’

These are photos of Jennifer Garner in an off-the-shoulder Stella McCartney LBD at the Hollywood Film Awards yesterday. She wears a lot of black to events and this is a standard look from her. She did switch up her styling a little with a center part, which is lovely. Her makeup is odd though, and it looks like they forgot to use mascara. They tried something different with her and it didn’t work.

Us Magazine, which is clearly Jennifer’s outlet of choice, ran a story about Jen’s boyfriend, John Miller, which sounded similar to past stories they’ve had on him. Remember the thinly veiled shade about Ben in other US articles about John? I’m thinking about the line from a story in August that Jen “feels like she’s finally found a true partner” in John. This article is more of the same. John has been living with Jen as he’s been evacuated from his home, which is threatened by the terrible fires in California. He’s been so supportive of her since Ben’s relapse, and he’s just the complete opposite of Ben. He’s so wonderful!

Despite the distressing development in Affleck’s recovery from alcoholism, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly that Garner, 47, “knows she can rely on” the businessman, who has been staying with the actress since his home was evacuated in the aftermath of the Getty fire in Los Angeles.

“They are very happy, and going strong,” the source tells Us. “John has been a rock for Jennifer, especially during Ben’s recent relapse…”

Though Garner has said she will always support her ex-husband in his recovery, a source tells Us that the Alias alum’s relationship with Miller, 40, is as solid as ever.

“Ben’s struggles with sobriety don’t impact their relationship because Jennifer doesn’t feel solely responsible for him,” the source reveals. “John is just the complete opposite of Ben though.”

I get it, Jen wants the public to know that she has a boyfriend and that she’s not back with Ben despite their united front after Ben’s relapse. It makes sense. It’s been pointed out so many times that it’s interesting how Jen is never photographed with John. That’s especially true now that we know he’s been staying with her. I think that’s John’s choice, not Jen’s. I’m surprised they’re still together as it can’t be easy to date someone under the microscope of the press and paparazzi. Maybe John is the opposite of Ben in that respect too, he doesn’t want anyone to talk about him.

Here's Jen at church yesterday. I'm surprised Ben didn't go with her.
14 Responses to “Jennifer Garner’s boyfriend, John Miller, ‘is just the complete opposite of Ben’”

  1. Layla Beans says:
    November 4, 2019 at 9:04 am

    Holy cow that denim skirt is awful.

    Reply
    • Aims says:
      November 4, 2019 at 9:07 am

      I was just thinking that!! Also her makeup is awful.

      Reply
    • Layla Beans says:
      November 4, 2019 at 9:08 am

      And so are the shoes. Also, I am so sick of these two. Can’t either stay out of the tabloids for a week? Your kids are old enough to Google. She might not be as big a screw up as Ben, but she is no saint either with every breathless update to the tabs. Ugh. Team kids.

      Reply
  2. P says:
    November 4, 2019 at 9:10 am

    Her everyday style is awful.

    Reply
  3. Grumpier than thou says:
    November 4, 2019 at 9:15 am

    For a beautiful woman it’s utterly mystifying how dowdy she manages to make herself look. That must actually take some real effort.

    Reply
  4. Sojaschnitzel says:
    November 4, 2019 at 9:19 am

    ” Her makeup is odd though, and it looks like they forgot to use mascara.”
    This is what people look like when they don’t put on massive fake eyelashes. You’re just so used to seeing artificially enhanced faces that normal ones become confusing.

    Reply
  5. Who ARE These People? says:
    November 4, 2019 at 9:25 am

    The wildfires are terrible.

    At the same time, he’s low-key moved in. What are the odds he’ll move out once his property is (one hopes!) no longer threatened?

    Reminds me of how many couples move in together because somebody’s lease comes up and it forces the issue.

    Reply
  6. kerwood says:
    November 4, 2019 at 9:31 am

    …And Jen won’t hesitate to toss his ass the second Ben comes back AGAIN, or someone better comes along. She’s done it before.

    Reply
  7. Eliza says:
    November 4, 2019 at 9:37 am

    She hides him well. We don’t see pics of them together, but plenty of pics of Jen with Affleck. Proof that she shows the public what she wants. That skirt is awful

    Reply
  8. Jenfan says:
    November 4, 2019 at 9:45 am

    This is interesting- for 2 reasons- if John is staying with Jen, why has he not been papped there- very easily had photos of Ben arriving and being at her home. Others have also been papped there like Bradley Cooper and Irina before they broke up. I understand this is a temp house for her but the privacy is nothing compared to when they lived together- you could not get a shot by the front door like you can now.

    Also interesting- Backgrid (according to another poster) had photos of Ben and Jen returning to her home after school drop off last week. Where they said his Land Rover had been parked by her house for a few days – trying to indicate he was staying there.

    Reply
  9. jess says:
    November 4, 2019 at 10:08 am

    More proof that she has an ongoing deal with the paps. They sell the photos that she wants them to. Having her boyfriend live with her is not exactly on-brand for her self-righteous, virtuous Christian self, now is it? P.S. Ben was photographed at a poker tournament in Vegas yesterday. He’s on that road to recovery, lol. Jen’s nose area looks so pinched, botox is not her friend.

    Reply

