Jennifer Garner ‘feels like she’s finally found a true partner’ in John Miller



Do you miss the constant updates and sourced quotes about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s divorce? I do not, but I remember that time somewhat fondly, as hard as it was to keep up with. Ben and Jen must have had an entire PR team releasing quotes which were worded slightly differently, all about how they were coparenting and putting the kids first. Sometimes they would shade each other a little when things got out of hand, but it was never bad. You could tell that they were on the same page with the kids, even as Ben was drinking and when he dumped his mistress-turned-official girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus, by stepping out with that Playboy model. The whole PR approach was a good strategy, in theory, but they needed to show more restraint and they have lately. Jen is on Instagram and she’s also dialing it back and not having to control as much of the narrative, since Ben is sober now and isn’t messing up as much. So here’s the latest in US about Garner and Affleck’s relationship, and how Garner’s boyfriend, John Miller, has made Ben a better person or something.

“Jen having a boyfriend has been the best thing to happen to Ben and Jen in a long time,” says an insider, noting that “Ben’s become a better parent.” Since their split in 2015, the actor has stepped things up in his role as dad to Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7. “He’s really showing Jen that he can be a better person,” says a source about the Justice League star. “They’re coparenting in a way they never have before.” “He ultimately just wants to be the best father he can be and part of that is continuing a loving relationship with Jen,” adds a source. The Gone Girl actor is also getting along great with Cali Group CEO, 41, too. “Ben has no problem with John,” says the insider, noting that Miller’s daughters from a previous marriage have had “playdates with Jen and Ben’s kids. Ben totally trusts him.”

[From US Magazine]

In the video there’s another quote that “Jen feels like she’s finally found a true partner.” That’s total shade. You know who this is coming from and I’m sure she’d be happier if he’d just step out with her. Remember the cover story on US in January that Miller was going to propose to Garner sometime over the summer? I wonder what happened to that. This is a nice story though and I believe it. I bet Ben treats Jen way better when he knows he has competition and can’t get her back anytime he wants. I also think it’s true that Ben is nice to John and doesn’t have an issue with him. That’s the kind of guy he is, he’s always cool with other dudes.