Oprah and Gayle don’t know what ‘wig snatched’ or ‘JOMO’ mean, do you?



I had no idea that Oprah and Gayle had a video series over at oprahmag.com, The OG Chronicles. The write up says they’ll respond to user questions, give advice, and “reveal fun tidbits about themselves.” In the most recent installment, the two best friends are given several slang terms to discuss. They know some of them and their answers are hilarious. You can see the video above and here’s some of what they say.

Lit: they know it

Oprah: We know what that is.

Gayle: Lit means it’s really great it’s really fun.

Shade: they know it

Oprah: It’s the same thing as dissing somebody.

Snack: they don’t know it

Gayle: My favorite snack is barbecued potato chips

Oprah: And mine is popcorn with truffles

[Snack defined: someone who looks good at the moment.]

Gayle: You’re saying someone really looked like you want to eat it up because it’s attractive.

Oprah: I just had lunch with somebody who was a real snack. I’m not going to say who it is either.

Wig snatched: they don’t know it

Oprah: Some kind of offensive thing.

Gayle: It doesn’t sound like a compliment.

Oprah: That wig was so good that it was snatched.

[Wig snatched defined: Used to call something wonderful, beautiful or to express surprise. A phrase that became popular thanks to the Black and LGBTQ communities.]

Gayle: I haven’t heard any of my gay friends use this phrase.

Thirst trap: they know it

Gayle: Thirst is not a good thing. It’s like they’re seeking attention all the time. They will do anything they can.

Oprah: You’re good Gayle.

Thicc: they know it

Gayle: That’s a compliment. Voluptuous, curvacious. We’re both big.

Oprah: I am thicc and very proud of it.

JOMO: they don’t know it

Gayle: I can honestly say I’ve never heard that phrase JOMO. I know Fear of Missing Out, FOMO.

Oprah: You have that a lot.

Gayle: JOMO means I want to miss out?

[JOMO defined: The joy of missing out.]

Oprah: Oh that should be mine. I have JOMO all the time. My new favorite term, thank you.