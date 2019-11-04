Katy Perry took 64 friends on a 10-day trip to Egypt for her 35th birthday

View this post on Instagram
Ancient Egyptians believed that when you pass on your heart had to be weighed. It had to be lighter than a feather to be qualified for the trip to the afterlife. My mother has called me feather since I was a little girl and I hope after all is said and done my heart is as light as one. This is 35.
Katy Perry likes to travel. If I had her money, I would travel a lot too, but I’m always surprised by how few rich people really do spend their money exploring the world. Katy turned 35 years old on October 25th. She didn’t do some Instagram-binge of decadent LA parties. No, Katy did something a bit different, but still decadent in its own way: she spent a good chunk of change to fly 64 friends and family members to Egpyt for an all-expenses-paid ten-day vacation.
Katy Perry celebrated her 35th birthday with a romantic trip to Egypt — cruising down the Nile, riding camels through the desert and watching the sun rise over the Pyramids with her fiancé Orlando Bloom and more than 60 friends. The “Teenage Dream” singer went all out as she took 64 pals on a 10-day trip during which her BFF Markus Molinari posted a photo slideshow titled “How to build a powerful bond in 10 days.”
Molinari revealed in a lengthy caption: “Get 64 people hand picked by a musical goddess Katy Perry to live on a boat down the Nile with only ONE request.” The request? “That each of us step out of our comfort zones and for every meal sit with someone different.”
The group, that also included actress Shannon Woodward, Perry’s stylist Jamie Schneider and hubby Nico Mizrahi, alongside designer Johnny Wujek and even Bloom’s mom Sonia Copeland – who posted a photo of the actor in the desert – were given a private tour of the Valley of the Moons and the Pyramids. They also took in the Sphinx, guided by famed archaeologist and Egyptologist Zahi Hawass.
I could see going on a special 10-day trip with your fiance and a core group of four to a dozen friends. But 64-65 people? All traipsing through Giza? That’s just a logistical nightmare and it would stress me out on my birthday. For my birthday a few months ago, all I wanted was peace and quiet and for no one to put their g–damn drama on me for one whole day (I got that). I can’t imagine trying to organize this big contingent on my birthday. But Katy is just built differently. Because chica is a f–king Scorpio. All of that drama was probably her birthday present to herself.
Also: I looked at Markus Molinari’s Instagram posts about the Egypt trip and I swear to God, it looks like someone is trying to modernize some of those old Agatha Christie mysteries. Death on the Nile? Appointment with Death? But you know me, I love a good Agatha Christie adaptation.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and Instagram.
She’s looking good these days!
I was just thinking that if OB had not been standing next to her, I would not have known who she was. She looks good – for her – but she also kind of looks like a slightly wealthy suburban New Jersey mom whose peloton name is WillSpinForWine.
^^^omg, Haha! 😂🤣👍
I think both Katy and Orlando look better together than they did apart if that makes sense. Both of them seem to be in a happy place.
Okay, show of hands… how many of you actually have more than, let’s say, 5 people you could spend 10 days with and not want to kill someone and bury them in the desert???
I think the question should be, how many will you come back with at the end of the 10 day trip.
I think the question is, how many have 64 people they are close enough with to invite on a trip like this?
Katy is also a multi-millionaire who has people who handle all the logistics for her. She just had to show up with her friends and family.
lolz right? I was also thinking, what drama? It’s not like she is doing all the coordination with 60 people, she is probably paying someone for this job.
If I had that bankroll, I would do the same thing.
I think it was a unique, wonderful and generous thing to do. She can afford it so why not? It’s been 35 years since I visited Egypt but I have fond memories. I’d always thought the outer surface of the pyramids was smooth, but I was mistaken. Very cool. And it’s the only time I’ve ever ridden on the back of a camel.
My older daughter and her husband spent 10 days in Egypt not long ago.
They loved it. I hated it. It’s not the safest place to be American or female but they made it home about a week or so before someone blew up a bunch of Vietnamese tourists just outside the pyramids.
Me: “Why can’t you two go somewhere NORMAL like France or Italy??? You always go somewhere weird! Patagonia?? Now you’re just messing with me.”
Anyhoo, Katy is rich and I’m sure she just told a bunch of people, “Let’s go to Egypt for my birthday!” and they made it happen and they probably had a herd of security personnel.
I mean 249 people have been killed in France since I think 2015 due to terrorist attacks so let’s not generalise about places…
I know and I’m not but Paris isn’t all France has to offer. Also, I’ve traveled the world including the Middle East. I’ll take France.
I will trade you places. You can chill at my house w my husband who I can’t get to go out for dinner, much less a trip! I will stay in a separate room lol.
Why is it bad to be American and female in Egypt? I ask because I want to go to Egypt badly. I am about to get Canadian citizenship as well. When I do travel there, shall I travel on a Canadian passport rather than an American one?
Not sure if this is your intention but “normal” is reading as “white”. The “weird” places they’ve visited (Egypt, Patagonia) are countries with majority non-white populations while the “normal” places (France, Italy) are majority white.
I think you have some unconscious biases that need re-analyzing. Having traveled to all of the places you’ve mentioned as a white, american female, I felt most threatened late at night in Rome. I found Patagonia to be a wonderful and welcoming place, personally.
Orlando has lost his looks. He looks really old. Katy’s career is over so why not travel the world
I don’t even know 65 people.
Hah! +1
I would say I know at least 65 people….but do I LIKE 65 people? God no! 😉
I could get at least 40 or 50 people if I got her level of rich together for a birthday. Most of them are in NC and I met them in college/graduate school and really like their company over anyone I have met in Toronto.
Oooh there was a world Egyptologist convention there that week. That would be the week to go! Everyone you’d bump into would be experts and a wealth of information.
Misha Nonoo posted pics in Egypt this weekend – coincidence? Maybe Duchess Meghan was secretly among the 64? Previously Harry barefoot bonded with Katy & Orlando in Italy… So many questions, so little coffee.
Or this could have been a secret wedding…
Ooh! I like that theory!
Her team of assistants pulled this off, not her. But it’s nice and generous of her…for me personally too many people.
I’m rewatching all the Marples on Hulu right now. Bliss.
No wonder her and Russell Brand didn’t work out–she is a Scorpio and he is a Gemini. My parents are same signs (dad Scorpio, mom Gemini) and they fight like two cats. They have never gotten along. Orlando is a Capricorn–a better match for her.
Honestly, if I had the money… I would LOVE to take my friends to different places with me. Give them a break, we all enjoy ourselves.