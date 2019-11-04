Katy Perry took 64 friends on a 10-day trip to Egypt for her 35th birthday

Katy Perry likes to travel. If I had her money, I would travel a lot too, but I’m always surprised by how few rich people really do spend their money exploring the world. Katy turned 35 years old on October 25th. She didn’t do some Instagram-binge of decadent LA parties. No, Katy did something a bit different, but still decadent in its own way: she spent a good chunk of change to fly 64 friends and family members to Egpyt for an all-expenses-paid ten-day vacation.

Katy Perry celebrated her 35th birthday with a romantic trip to Egypt — cruising down the Nile, riding camels through the desert and watching the sun rise over the Pyramids with her fiancé Orlando Bloom and more than 60 friends. The “Teenage Dream” singer went all out as she took 64 pals on a 10-day trip during which her BFF Markus Molinari posted a photo slideshow titled “How to build a powerful bond in 10 days.” Molinari revealed in a lengthy caption: “Get 64 people hand picked by a musical goddess Katy Perry to live on a boat down the Nile with only ONE request.” The request? “That each of us step out of our comfort zones and for every meal sit with someone different.” The group, that also included actress Shannon Woodward, Perry’s stylist Jamie Schneider and hubby Nico Mizrahi, alongside designer Johnny Wujek and even Bloom’s mom Sonia Copeland – who posted a photo of the actor in the desert – were given a private tour of the Valley of the Moons and the Pyramids. They also took in the Sphinx, guided by famed archaeologist and Egyptologist Zahi Hawass.

I could see going on a special 10-day trip with your fiance and a core group of four to a dozen friends. But 64-65 people? All traipsing through Giza? That’s just a logistical nightmare and it would stress me out on my birthday. For my birthday a few months ago, all I wanted was peace and quiet and for no one to put their g–damn drama on me for one whole day (I got that). I can’t imagine trying to organize this big contingent on my birthday. But Katy is just built differently. Because chica is a f–king Scorpio. All of that drama was probably her birthday present to herself.

Also: I looked at Markus Molinari’s Instagram posts about the Egypt trip and I swear to God, it looks like someone is trying to modernize some of those old Agatha Christie mysteries. Death on the Nile? Appointment with Death? But you know me, I love a good Agatha Christie adaptation.