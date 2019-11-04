Katy Perry took 64 friends on a 10-day trip to Egypt for her 35th birthday

Katy Perry likes to travel. If I had her money, I would travel a lot too, but I’m always surprised by how few rich people really do spend their money exploring the world. Katy turned 35 years old on October 25th. She didn’t do some Instagram-binge of decadent LA parties. No, Katy did something a bit different, but still decadent in its own way: she spent a good chunk of change to fly 64 friends and family members to Egpyt for an all-expenses-paid ten-day vacation.

Katy Perry celebrated her 35th birthday with a romantic trip to Egypt — cruising down the Nile, riding camels through the desert and watching the sun rise over the Pyramids with her fiancé Orlando Bloom and more than 60 friends. The “Teenage Dream” singer went all out as she took 64 pals on a 10-day trip during which her BFF Markus Molinari posted a photo slideshow titled “How to build a powerful bond in 10 days.”

Molinari revealed in a lengthy caption: “Get 64 people hand picked by a musical goddess Katy Perry to live on a boat down the Nile with only ONE request.” The request? “That each of us step out of our comfort zones and for every meal sit with someone different.”

The group, that also included actress Shannon Woodward, Perry’s stylist Jamie Schneider and hubby Nico Mizrahi, alongside designer Johnny Wujek and even Bloom’s mom Sonia Copeland – who posted a photo of the actor in the desert – were given a private tour of the Valley of the Moons and the Pyramids. They also took in the Sphinx, guided by famed archaeologist and Egyptologist Zahi Hawass.

I could see going on a special 10-day trip with your fiance and a core group of four to a dozen friends. But 64-65 people? All traipsing through Giza? That’s just a logistical nightmare and it would stress me out on my birthday. For my birthday a few months ago, all I wanted was peace and quiet and for no one to put their g–damn drama on me for one whole day (I got that). I can’t imagine trying to organize this big contingent on my birthday. But Katy is just built differently. Because chica is a f–king Scorpio. All of that drama was probably her birthday present to herself.

Also: I looked at Markus Molinari’s Instagram posts about the Egypt trip and I swear to God, it looks like someone is trying to modernize some of those old Agatha Christie mysteries. Death on the Nile? Appointment with Death? But you know me, I love a good Agatha Christie adaptation.

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom at arrivals fo...

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and Instagram.

30 Responses to “Katy Perry took 64 friends on a 10-day trip to Egypt for her 35th birthday”

  1. Purrrr says:
    November 4, 2019 at 10:30 am

    She’s looking good these days!

    • T.Fanty says:
      November 4, 2019 at 10:36 am

      I was just thinking that if OB had not been standing next to her, I would not have known who she was. She looks good – for her – but she also kind of looks like a slightly wealthy suburban New Jersey mom whose peloton name is WillSpinForWine.

  2. Erinn says:
    November 4, 2019 at 10:30 am

    I think both Katy and Orlando look better together than they did apart if that makes sense. Both of them seem to be in a happy place.

  3. Agirlandherdog says:
    November 4, 2019 at 10:30 am

    Okay, show of hands… how many of you actually have more than, let’s say, 5 people you could spend 10 days with and not want to kill someone and bury them in the desert???

  4. Valiantly Varnished says:
    November 4, 2019 at 10:30 am

    Katy is also a multi-millionaire who has people who handle all the logistics for her. She just had to show up with her friends and family.

    • Paz says:
      November 4, 2019 at 11:35 am

      lolz right? I was also thinking, what drama? It’s not like she is doing all the coordination with 60 people, she is probably paying someone for this job.

  5. Tiffany says:
    November 4, 2019 at 10:31 am

    If I had that bankroll, I would do the same thing.

  6. Other Renee says:
    November 4, 2019 at 10:43 am

    I think it was a unique, wonderful and generous thing to do. She can afford it so why not? It’s been 35 years since I visited Egypt but I have fond memories. I’d always thought the outer surface of the pyramids was smooth, but I was mistaken. Very cool. And it’s the only time I’ve ever ridden on the back of a camel.

  7. Nancypants says:
    November 4, 2019 at 10:45 am

    My older daughter and her husband spent 10 days in Egypt not long ago.
    They loved it. I hated it. It’s not the safest place to be American or female but they made it home about a week or so before someone blew up a bunch of Vietnamese tourists just outside the pyramids.
    Me: “Why can’t you two go somewhere NORMAL like France or Italy??? You always go somewhere weird! Patagonia?? Now you’re just messing with me.”

    Anyhoo, Katy is rich and I’m sure she just told a bunch of people, “Let’s go to Egypt for my birthday!” and they made it happen and they probably had a herd of security personnel.

    • Lara says:
      November 4, 2019 at 10:57 am

      I mean 249 people have been killed in France since I think 2015 due to terrorist attacks so let’s not generalise about places…

      • Nancypants says:
        November 4, 2019 at 10:59 am

        I know and I’m not but Paris isn’t all France has to offer. Also, I’ve traveled the world including the Middle East. I’ll take France.

    • Joanna says:
      November 4, 2019 at 10:59 am

      I will trade you places. You can chill at my house w my husband who I can’t get to go out for dinner, much less a trip! I will stay in a separate room lol.

    • Andrea says:
      November 4, 2019 at 11:55 am

      Why is it bad to be American and female in Egypt? I ask because I want to go to Egypt badly. I am about to get Canadian citizenship as well. When I do travel there, shall I travel on a Canadian passport rather than an American one?

    • Piptopher says:
      November 4, 2019 at 11:55 am

      Not sure if this is your intention but “normal” is reading as “white”. The “weird” places they’ve visited (Egypt, Patagonia) are countries with majority non-white populations while the “normal” places (France, Italy) are majority white.

      I think you have some unconscious biases that need re-analyzing. Having traveled to all of the places you’ve mentioned as a white, american female, I felt most threatened late at night in Rome. I found Patagonia to be a wonderful and welcoming place, personally.

  8. Eliza says:
    November 4, 2019 at 10:45 am

    Orlando has lost his looks. He looks really old. Katy’s career is over so why not travel the world

  9. Aims says:
    November 4, 2019 at 10:47 am

    I don’t even know 65 people.

  10. styla says:
    November 4, 2019 at 10:57 am

    Oooh there was a world Egyptologist convention there that week. That would be the week to go! Everyone you’d bump into would be experts and a wealth of information.

  11. CynicalCeleste says:
    November 4, 2019 at 11:07 am

    Misha Nonoo posted pics in Egypt this weekend – coincidence? Maybe Duchess Meghan was secretly among the 64? Previously Harry barefoot bonded with Katy & Orlando in Italy… So many questions, so little coffee.

  12. Sierra says:
    November 4, 2019 at 11:09 am

    Or this could have been a secret wedding…

  13. Alexandria says:
    November 4, 2019 at 11:36 am

    Her team of assistants pulled this off, not her. But it’s nice and generous of her…for me personally too many people.

  14. Jessica says:
    November 4, 2019 at 11:47 am

    I’m rewatching all the Marples on Hulu right now. Bliss.

  15. Andrea says:
    November 4, 2019 at 11:52 am

    No wonder her and Russell Brand didn’t work out–she is a Scorpio and he is a Gemini. My parents are same signs (dad Scorpio, mom Gemini) and they fight like two cats. They have never gotten along. Orlando is a Capricorn–a better match for her.

  16. Risa says:
    November 4, 2019 at 12:07 pm

    Honestly, if I had the money… I would LOVE to take my friends to different places with me. Give them a break, we all enjoy ourselves.

