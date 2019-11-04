Michael Che continues to draw criticism for his unfunny & offensive SNL ‘jokes’

I tend to avoid covering Michael Che directly. I’ve read and seen the horror stories about how he treats women (and only women) who are mildly critical of him. I’ve read his terrible opinions about dumpster fire predators. And I’ve heard the “jokes” he tells on Saturday Night Live, where he “co-anchors” the Weekend Update desk with Colin Jost. Che’s jokes are usually the worst, and just last week, he misgendered Caitlyn Jenner as a “joke.” As in, that was the joke, that Caitlyn Jenner used to be a man. But how dare you say “that’s not a funny joke” or “stop punching down on marginalized people, you f–king a–hole.” Because then Michael Che will come after you online. It’s all very incel-y. Anyway, Che was at it again for this past weekend’s SNL/Weekend Update. Here’s the clip. I’ve cued it up to the “joke.”
Michael Che is in hot water once again. Just one week after the comedian sparked backlash for referring to Caitlyn Jenner as a “fella” on Saturday Night Live, he was slammed on Twitter for making a joke during Weekend Update that many fans deemed ageist and sexist.
Che, 36, said that a woman who gave birth at the age of 67 “set a record for most friction,” which earned both laughs and groans from the audience.
“See, you guys don’t realize this but that joke took me like four hours to write,” he said. “I had much better punchlines but the fellas at NBC standards said they were all too dirty.”
Che continued: “Like, at first I was gonna say, ‘Well I hope that kid likes his milk chalky!’ But they said, ‘You can’t say that on TV.’ It was my second favorite punchline! My first favorite being, ‘She can breastfeed just by standing over the crib.’ That’s a good one, right? Nope, NBC said, ‘Too gross,’ which is ridiculous. Too gross would be like if I said, ‘Doctors described the birth as pulling a penny out of a wad of gum. Now that would be too gross. Even I wouldn’t tell that joke on TV.”
To be clear, Michael Che is exactly the kind of comic who complains about “cancel culture.” So I’m not saying he’s canceled. That would imply that I gave a sh-t about him enough to consciously ignore him. What I will say is that there are so many interesting, funny comics working today. There are so many great comedians and comedy writers who don’t need to deadname, misgender, or riff on network television about how old vadges are gross to be “funny.”
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Micheal really needs to rethink things. He does not have a wealthy fiance who can take care of him until she is bored.
He’s never been funny to me. Off-topic, but is there a reason his top lip doesn’t move?
A while back he told a joke about commemorating Women’s History Month and now that better not make dinner late. Hee hee abusive men are funny.
Jost isn’t any better, he epitomizes white guy Harvard Lampoon privilege that oozes all over television comedy.
The thing about racist and sexist jokes – other than, of course, that they are racist and sexist – is that they betray how untalented the jokewriter is, in that they rely on stereotypes and cliches and are unoriginal and lazy.
The thing about SNL these days is that they started out with a patina of counterculture but the truth is, Lorne Michaels is as establishment as you can get. A lot of their comedy enforces the status quo rather than challenge it.
I agree totally on every point.
Bruh, you ain’t even funny tho….
It took him 4 hours to write a s*itty joke?? Sounds about right for a talentless hack.
Che and Jost are the reason SNL has sucked for the past couple years. They get lucky a couple times a season (Oscar the grouch sketch being phenomenal) but the vast majority of skits these days are painfully unfunny since those two became the head writers.
This last episode with K. Stew was so flat. I walked away from it multiple times because it just made me sad and uncomfortable for everyone involved. The doggo was the only highlight
I will agree that Jost and Che aren’t the funniest writers on SNL (I miss the Tina Fey days). But I didn’t find Che’s joke offensive. Its a bad joke in that its not terribly funny but I wasn’t offended AT ALL. How is Che’s joke different when they do jokes about older men, Ie. Biden, Sanders. Trump, etc? I’m all for women’s rights and turning our current culture to be more inclusive and respectful, but this joke is simply stupid and not offensive IMO.
These are standard SNL dude-bro type jokes. Just b/c SNL makes fun of the President (and they always make fun of the President whether democratic or republican) I don’t know why people expect them to be socially conscious or above the easy jokes.
If this is what gets aired, imagine what the SNL writers room must look like…
I just watched Mindy Kaling’s movie “Late Night,” which deals with the issue of racism and sexism in writer’s rooms. I thought it was a spot on critique. And Emma Thompson was great in the lead role!
That was a good movie!
It’s a shame, because SNL has some very talented performers, especially the women, and up to these 2, had good duos on Weekend Update. I don’t find either of them funny, just kind of douchey and annoying.
Interesting, because commenters on youtube love this jokes, the weekend update is one of the most watched SNL segments on youtube. While I think these jokes are bad, but do you seriously believe that it took him 4 hours to write them and his other jokes ho told live were “not approved” by producers, like seriously you believe that. “SNL producers are not approving our jokes” is the second most popular theme between SNL writers.
Huh, the Venn diagram of YouTube commentators and sexists/misogynists is probably a damn near perfect circle…
They are both deeply unfunny. A few months ago Tina Fey did a segment after Charlottesville and she was perfect. Made them look even worse.
So true – Tina slayed!
I didn’t find the jokes funny, but I don’t find them offensive either. A 67 year old woman having a baby is crazy. I don’t really know if I can properly joke about it, but it is pretty crazy.
Would it be better if a woman told Che’s jokes? Seth Meyers has “Jokes Seth Can’t Tell” with Amber Ruffin and Jenny Hagel. BTW, dissecting jokes is like learning how hotdogs are made.
@ Ceecu33
Yeah the joke wasn’t funny but honestly what was so offensive about him making fun of an old woman having a baby? Just because we have the technology to allow people to have kids THAT late in life, should we be doing it? I’m Indian and I can tell you it’s a HUGE problem in India right now. It’s a country that’s already over-populated but yeah sure let’s have senior citizens give birth too ! Very old couples are using IVF (egg donation) to have kids in their late sixties and seventies. People ask them who will take care of the babies since you are so old and their answer is always “God will”. PUH-LEASE ! The stupidity and ignorance is insane. Doctors are making so much money off this and the egg donors only make around 500 bucks and also put their lives at risk (there are poor women who do it for money over and over again…some have died). This is a serious issue. Ok I’m done lol.
Che and Jost are one of the weakest weekend update anchors they’ve ever had imo and they’ve had weak ones. Why they haven’t been changed out yet is a mystery to me.
I agree.
Che and Jost are one of the weakest weekend update anchors they’ve ever had imo and they’ve had weak ones. Why there hasn’t been changed out yet is a mystery to me
Trevor Noah and Stephen Colbert cover the news five days a week and their material is always better. It’s pretty bad that SNL has the whole week to work on weekend update and it remains this bad.
Che and Jost need to go. Neither are very good.
They are both head writers for snl i think too
Che performed at the Boston Calling festival a few months ago and was apparently so bad that he apologized several times from the stage and then sent out an Instagram apology in which he said he stunk.
SNL is in a lull right now in general. Sorry but Kate McKinnon is way overrated; that Lindsey Graham impression from a few weeks ago was terrible and unfunny. This is how SNL is though, it ebbs and right now it has a mediocre to bad cast. The best update duos of recent years has included a woman and it was at its peek in my lifetime with Amy Poehler and Tina Fey. I don’t know what woman on the current cast has the chops for Update but I bet adding any woman would improve things.
Cecily Strong was on Weekend Update for a while, and was replace by Che. Ugh. She was good.
I loved the Poehler/Fey era too, but I think the current women are great too.
I want to know who the people are that create such funny memes on twitter, etc. Now those people should be writing for SNL ! So much good comedy and hilarious tweets from random people all over the world who have sooo much more talent than these guys.