Duchess Meghan called MP Holly Lynch to thank her for the letter of solidarity

I don’t have an ear for regional British accents yet, but the few times I’ve heard a Yorkshire accent, I’ve fallen in love with it. So sing-songy, everything sounds so lyrical. MP Holly Lynch has a Yorkshire accent, and we know that because she gave an interview a day after the open letter in support of the Duchess of Sussex was published. The letter of solidarity was organized by MP Holly Lynch and signed by 72 female MPs, all of whom expressed concern that the British media has been acting like a bunch of neocolonialist chucklef–ks who hate women, hate Americans and especially hate divorced biracial American women. Here’s what MP Holly Lynch had to say:
EXCL: 'I got a phonecall. It was Buckingham Palace asking me was I available to speak to the Duchess of Sussex.'
Meghan Duchess of Sussex called @HollyLynch5 this morning to say thank you. It comes after the Halifax MP sent her a cross-party letter of solidarity from female MPs. pic.twitter.com/8ykIEEvrbG
— Joe Pike (@joepike) October 30, 2019
So the Duchess of Sussex called Holly Lynch personally Wednesday morning. The way Lynch says the call came from Buckingham Palace… I mean, Meghan and Harry’s office is in BP now. Was Meghan in her palace office? Did all of the Queen’s courtiers hiss at her when she walked down the hall? Anyway, here’s what Lynch said:
“Here in Westminster, I got a phone call. It was Buckingham Palace asking me was I available to speak to the Duchess of Sussex. She was calling to thank myself and other women MPs for standing with her, sending the open letter to say we as women in public office absolutely understand what she’s going through, although in very different public roles.”
“We stand with her in solidarity to say we shouldn’t be tearing down women in public life through the press or otherwise. Yes, she was pleased to have seen that letter…. As a fairly new mom myself, the challenges of both being in the public eye, managing childcare, managing public responsibilities can all be a challenge, so we did discuss that.”
“We were quite happy to stand with her and recognize that what she’s going through has on occasion had xenophobic undertones, we’re not happy about that at all. We stand with her in challenging that and we will look to do everything we can at this end if some of our national press do not have a healthier, shall we say, interest in her life,” Lynch said. When asked whether she thinks there have been colonial racist undertones in the treatment of Meghan in the press, Lynch replied: “I do. I’ve been really concerned about some of the narratives — some of the articles that have been incredibly sexist. I’m afraid that’s unacceptable in this day in age.
“She’s here, she’s married our prince, they’ve got a young son, we really want to welcome her to our society and I’m afraid not all of the articles in our national press reflect that and it’s time that stopped.”
“She’s here, she’s married our prince, they’ve got a young son, we really want to welcome her to our society.” Hey now, don’t steal Canada’s thunder. Canada is the one known for being welcoming. We expect Britain to be snooty and judgy and pearl-clutching. But even judgy pearl-clutchers are like “whoa, maybe you shouldn’t trash this poor gauche American over every single f–king thing she does.” Anyway, what do we think about Meghan calling Holly Lynch to personally thank her? I think it’s sweet. It shows that Meghan was very aware of the letter and the conversations around the letter.
