Catherine Zeta-Jones & Carys Douglas did an awkward Fendi ad campaign

Last year, we learned that Catherine Zeta-Jones is trying to get her teenage daughter Carys some kind of career through nepotism. Catherine and Carys appeared on the cover of Town & Country together, and Carys bizarrely spoke about how she’s “worked hard” to get where she is and how she “constantly” feels like she has to prove herself. She was 15 years old at the time and I had truly never seen her model anything, anywhere. She was just a regular 15-year-old kid but it felt like Catherine was trying to make her into the next Kaia Gerber, in every sense. Then over the summer, Catherine and Carys did another joint photoshoot for Vanity Fair Spain where – again – it felt like Catherine is really forcing this on Carys, and forcing the idea that Carys is the next big model/actress or something.
So… what was next for the mother hellbent on making her daughter “happen”? Catherine and Carys got a joint ad campaign for Fendi’s Peekaboo handbags. They did a hilariously awkward video together and these simply “okay” print ads. Carys told People Magazine: “We had so much fun on set. Our sense of humor is pretty similar so we are always laughing when [my mom and I] are together. She is honestly the funniest person I know.”
Real question: do you think this is a case where Carys went to her mom and said “I want to be a model” and Catherine is just hellbent on getting Carys a career? Or is this Catherine forcing it on Carys? I think it’s Catherine forcing it on Carys. And I also think that Catherine doesn’t actually care about whether she gets Carys some kind of career. I think Catherine is doing this for Catherine. It’s all very strange.
Photos courtesy of Fendi.
When I was about 15 my mom got me a job as a part time cashier at the Shoppers Drugmart she worked at. I am thankful they did not make us to a photo shoot. That is all!
Haha. Yes! Having said that, I bet the photos would have been awesome to look at now though.
Mommy and me Fendi bags…
Sigh…give me a break.
The sad part is Catherine is legit talented. She was crazy good in Chicago. How about drama school for this child (and I do mean child)? Maybe work on showing some actual skill and not just parading you’re face around?
She’s on Instagram. She probably asked Mom for some modeling gigs to cement her influencer status and build her brand. But I agree. Catherine is doing this for herself.
Catherine was great in Traffic too.
Jones is an incredibly beautiful woman. How she ended up with Douglas, who always looked like a mouse to me, isn’t something I can explain.
She’s also quite talented and I wish she had done more acting. OMG I love her in Intolerable Cruelty!
Michael Douglas is a hot person. He’s not a Michaelangelo painting but he’s incredibly charismatic. His daughter is very cute in a CW series castmember kind of way. People were mean to Devon Aoki back then because she’s short, strange looking and a product of nepo. But she can definitely model. Her face is really special unlike Ivanka.
Her daughter looks so damn smug I can’t help but dislike her. Catherine really is a beautiful woman, though. I like that striped bag.
Yes! In every single photo of her I see “Do you know who I am??” levels of smug.
I like the red bag. That’s it. Mom may want “it” for Carys, but Carys doesn’t have “it”, that compelling presence that makes you *want* to look.
Mommy is pushing Carys; Daddy is pushing Cameron. Why aren’t they pushing them both getting an education and actually contributing to the world in a real way? (And yes, I know about Cam’s drug/prison background (and the fact both parents basically ignored him growing up). Still not too late for him to actually DO something with his life instead of parasiting off Daddy Dearest).
I know Carys is only 15, it doesn’t seem like education is a being made a priority for her. Is brother Dylan is the only one going to college?
Oof these photos and the video are cringey AF… But I do think Carys is totally adorable. Her look is a lot more special than Kaia Gerber.
I agree. I think she’s a really pretty, but also adorable girl. She might not have “it” in the way that the women in the SUPERmodel era had, but she’s got “something”. Nepotism has definitely helped, but I could easily see this young lady on a teen/young adult tv show. I prefer her to Kaia as well.
I find Kaia looks a lot older than she is, but Carys looks her age. And they’re only two years apart. Kaia might look a bit more like a runway model, but there’s nothing to be ashamed of when it comes to having a more commercial look. It’s still profitable.
Carys isn’t even pretty! (Which is perfectly fine; most of the people in the world aren’t physically beautiful.) Catherine really believes that just because she herself is famous, that her daughter is entitled to be just given a modeling career?? What a joke.
She’s trying to make her daughter ‘happen’ like the other nepotism model kids.
I gotta be real….that girl is not beautiful enough to be a model. Hell, she’s even too average for catalog. She’s not ugly or anything bad, it’s just she doesnt have ‘it’ & is too average in the face. Hell, she makes Kaia Gerber look like a goddess by comparison (& Kaia Gerber, while not as gorgeous as her mom Cindy in the face, at least has *enough* of ‘it’ i.e. modelesque look in face/body).
Seems like a vanity project for Catherine. Sigh, with all the opportunity that comes with their kind of wealth and privilege it would have been great if their children cultivated interests apart from being a celebrity. Seems like a waste.
This is really depressing me for some reason. I imagine that was not the ad’s desired effect.
How about having Catherine do the damn campaign and leaving her daughter out of it. She’s not only beautiful but talented.
What’s weird to me is that their looks/affect don’t match in the print ads. Carys looks pretty, cute, young with a playful vibe and Catherine is all about the smolder, sexy look. It’s weird. They don’t seem to have the mother daughter feel in the print ads; I couldn’t bring myself to watch the video.
Good thing, because it’s revolting!
What the hell???? It looks like they’re about to make out! It’s terrible.
I like the red handbag though, I’ll find a copy of that.
I have to disagree with other posters that Catherine is mega-talented. I saw her in Chicago and i felt Renee zelwegger (sp.?) Carried the acting burden in the movie and Catherine was adequate. Then she won an academy award. I’m betting by then her big star and influencer husband Michael Douglas was a great cheerleader for her in getting that award. Nepotism award winner Catherine wants to be that big star/influencer for her teenag daughter. Others might not agree, but that is my opinion.
Sigh. Just looking at the pictures reminds me it must be exhausting for Zeta to pretend she’s 49 when really she’s 59. That’s why pic looks out of focus on her face.
WHAT DID I JUST WATCH. Was that outtakes from an Amy Grant music video circa 1991? Also, I know they’re mother/daughter, but is there a chance that this was actually the first time they had met and it was captured on film? The F-CK.