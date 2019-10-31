Catherine Zeta-Jones & Carys Douglas did an awkward Fendi ad campaign

Last year, we learned that Catherine Zeta-Jones is trying to get her teenage daughter Carys some kind of career through nepotism. Catherine and Carys appeared on the cover of Town & Country together, and Carys bizarrely spoke about how she’s “worked hard” to get where she is and how she “constantly” feels like she has to prove herself. She was 15 years old at the time and I had truly never seen her model anything, anywhere. She was just a regular 15-year-old kid but it felt like Catherine was trying to make her into the next Kaia Gerber, in every sense. Then over the summer, Catherine and Carys did another joint photoshoot for Vanity Fair Spain where – again – it felt like Catherine is really forcing this on Carys, and forcing the idea that Carys is the next big model/actress or something.

So… what was next for the mother hellbent on making her daughter “happen”? Catherine and Carys got a joint ad campaign for Fendi’s Peekaboo handbags. They did a hilariously awkward video together and these simply “okay” print ads. Carys told People Magazine: “We had so much fun on set. Our sense of humor is pretty similar so we are always laughing when [my mom and I] are together. She is honestly the funniest person I know.”

Real question: do you think this is a case where Carys went to her mom and said “I want to be a model” and Catherine is just hellbent on getting Carys a career? Or is this Catherine forcing it on Carys? I think it’s Catherine forcing it on Carys. And I also think that Catherine doesn’t actually care about whether she gets Carys some kind of career. I think Catherine is doing this for Catherine. It’s all very strange.