Barack Obama on cancel culture: ‘The world is messy. There are ambiguities’

Honestly, I don’t think I throw around the word “cancelled” all the time. I think I’m reasonably judicious in who I cancel, and it has repercussions on the job too: I avoid writing about certain (cancelled) people unless they’re doing something particularly newsworthy. Kanye West is cancelled for his MAGA crap, misogyny and ignorance. Harvey Weinstein is cancelled for being a rapist. Lena Dunham is cancelled for being awful for years. We also made a site-wide decision to cancel a few actresses so thoroughly that I’m not even going to name them here. That’s about it. I know there are places on the internet which rejoice in cancelling people all the time, just as I know that “cancel culture” is something racist, unfunny dude-bros whine about when their words and actions have consequences. So, President Barack Obama has some thoughts about Cancel Culture and whether people should be cancelled for, I guess, simply making a mistake here and there.
Former President Barack Obama has made an appeal to Americans not to see “compromise” as a bad thing. He hit out at Twitter outrage and “cancel culture,” saying it was “not activism.” The former president was speaking at an Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago on Tuesday, HuffPost reports, and he urged Americans to stop seeking ideological purity.
“This idea of purity, and you’re never compromised, and you’re always politically woke and all that stuff. You should get over that quickly,” Obama said. “The world is messy. There are ambiguities. People who do really good stuff have flaws.” He went on to say that young people in particular are are risk of mistaking being judgmental about people as activism. “You know, that’s not activism” he said. “That’s not bringing about change. If all you’re doing is casting stones, you’re probably not going to get that far.”
He continued to tie the issue to activism: “I do get a sense sometimes now among certain young people, and this is accelerated by social media — there is this sense sometimes of the way of me making change is to be as judgmental as possible about other people, and that’s enough. If I tweet or hashtag about how you didn’t do something right or used the wrong verb, then I can sit back and feel pretty good about myself. Did you see how woke I was, I called you out. Then I’m going to get on my TV and watch my show … That’s not activism. That’s not bringing about change. If all you’re doing is casting stones, you’re probably not going to get that far.”
I understand what he means with the hashtag activism and people just being outraged all the time about everything. As I writer of pop culture/political gossip, of course I’ve made mistakes and I’ve had “bad takes.” I would hate to be “cancelled” over some stupid sh-t I wrote. But… I still feel like there are some really bad actors using the “cancel culture” argument – the worst conservatives, the worst racists and white supremacists and generally terrible people are the ones whining about cancel culture, and it’s just because their actions and words have consequences, you know? Delineate between “so-and-so is canceled” versus “so-and-so did a sh-tty thing, then didn’t apologize and I remember it.”
He doesn’t get it bc he’s an artifact of the pre-Trump era.
Did he consider how ‘online activism’ helped the #metoo movement catch on farther & bigger? How about the exposure of ppl marching in Charlottesville, including cops? He seems to be painting w/a pretty broad brush.
Honestly, I don’t have time for Obama’s spiel. It’s not 2012. Maybe he should just go sit on the edge of a lake and read a book like a good retiree. Seriously, just sit down and be quiet. This is a new world now & it isn’t the world he had to deal with. It’s so, so much worse – it makes his two terms look quaint by comparison.
You think the first black president of the United States doesn’t get it?
And I think he’s aware of the positives of social media because he utilized it.
The drawback of hashtag activism is there in the meme: That is so sad. Alexa, play Despacito.
Social media should be an entry way, not the full thing. That’s what he’s saying.
Perfectly said.
If you “don’t have time for Obama’s spiel”, what are you making time to listen to? I’d listen to him speak all day, reminiscing about the days when we had a President with dignity and class.(not “you”, @silas, ).
Is this satire? You can’t possibly be serious. Maybe he’s never dealt with sexual harassment (that we know of) but he’s dealt with a LOT of prejudice and ignorance that he became a beacon of hope for the ability to overcome it.
If anyone should sit down in this conversation, it’s you. He is more than welcome to share his thoughts, which have always proven to be intelligent and nuanced.
If you think the hellscape world we live in & the vitriol on SM & beyond as of the last 4 years matches the world from 2008 till the campaigning started for 2016 in’14…..can you send over whatever you’re smokin’? Cause me & the real world would love some.
Marisse. The world is ambiguous. Yeah, there are the extremes that warrant dismissal outright, but summarily dismissing anyone and everyone for every perceived slight or misstep has taking a seat alongside fake outrage these days about the most trivial and ridiculous of things. I think his argument is that humans are flawed…and while there are legitimate sources of outrage that warrant activism…a mutually-exclusive, hair-trigger, and reactive mindset to most anything in general doesn’t allow for most anyone to grow—-who can grow——which I believe is the majority of us or so I would hope. Reacting to everything waters down what is important and what should truly warrant outrage. This doesn’t mean one CANNOT be outraged by crimes and corruption.
What I interpret this as is that there needs to be more room for nuance and conversation and GROWTH in the world rn. That’s my biggest problem with American society – a complete lack of nuance. Everything is black or white. Everything is Dems or GOP. Everything is cancelled or not cancelled. One of my fav twitter follows tweeted something the other day along the lines of “y’all pretend to be so woke but you were using f****t as a throwaway insult until 2009″ (shout out Guy Branum, go follow him) and you know what, he’s right. Everyone in this entire world weren’t woke until suddenly they were. It’s so performative and it’s such a joke.
What he’s NOT telling you to do: forgive or make room for or educate the likes of Trump/Weinstein/etc. Don’t get it twisted.
Cancel culture has been around always. Republicans, for example, canceled Obama because he was part black. And HRC cause she was a woman.
I think he’s trying to help voters understand that even strong candidates for office aren’t Messiahs and it’s not helpful to hold them up to that impossible standard. That social media may flatten and erase some of complexity and ambiguities he’s faced in years of public life. I don’t think he’s saying there is no immorality or that anything goes.
I love this man with every fiber of my being. He is so introspective and thoughtful. Just a kind, balanced, even guy who cares. We need more of his kind of leadership. It’s beautiful.
I think he is speaking more of the stupid mistakes people have made like saying something dumb in a tweet 10 years ago or when you were a child. Celebrities get pile driven for tweets they sent at 13 or 19 that were mildly racist or ignorant in general without people taking a look at who they are now. Nobody is perfect and we all have done some stupid things but when they are online those stupid things live forever and always there to bite us 5 to 10 years later
I love Obama, but if you read between the lines this is support for Biden.
I don’t know, that wasn’t my first read of it.
I respectfully disagree. This is a general statement that would apply to anyone.