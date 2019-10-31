“Ciara & Russell Wilson dressed up as Beyonce & Jay-Z for Halloween” links
Actress Lori Loughlin exiting Boston court

Ciara & Russell Wilson were Beyonce & Jay-Z for Halloween and they got it SO right. Perfect homage to “Apesh-t.” [LaineyGossip]
Emilia Clarke failed at “Box of Lies” with Jimmy Fallon. [JustJared]
I love all of the discussions with these AITA Reddit posts. [Pajiba]
Is Shia LaBeouf okay now? Did he get un-cancelled? [Dlisted]
Are these My 600 Lb Life stars still together? [Starcasm]
I enjoyed these Halloween-themed local news bloopers. [Seriously OMG]
Emilia Clarke’s dress looks so ‘90s! [Tom & Lorenzo]
Devin Nunes continues to be the absolute worse. [Towleroad]
Chadwick Boseman is still very thin, right? [RCFA]

1 Response to ““Ciara & Russell Wilson dressed up as Beyonce & Jay-Z for Halloween” links”

  1. DiegoInSF says:
    October 31, 2019 at 12:31 pm

    He’s too handsome to pull off Jay Z. 🤭

    Reply

