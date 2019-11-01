The Rock names his tequila company Teremana in honor of his Polynesian roots



It’s been a good year to be “The Rock.” It turns out that Dwayne Johnson was the highest paid actor in 2018. He got married in August. He’s one of the celebrities who has supported the protesters at Mauna Kea in Hawaii against the building of the Thirty Meter Telescope. He’s starred in three films that either have been or will be released this year. The last of these, Jumanji: The Next Level is scheduled to make its way to theaters in December. At the beginning of October, he announced that he was returning to his home in the WWE for the relaunch and 20th anniversary of SmackDown Live. He had one other surprise for fans: Next year, you’ll be able to purchase his tequila:

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has never been shy of his love for tequila — and now the actor is planning to share that love with the world with his very own version of the popular alcoholic beverage. On Wednesday, Johnson, 47, unveiled the name of his new tequila and let fans know it’ll be hitting shelves soon. “Ladies and gents, I proudly bring you, TEREMANA TEQUILA 🥃,” he wrote on Instagram. “TERA is meant to represent ‘Terre’ which means of the earth and MANA is our powerful Polynesian spirit that guides us.” With his announcement, the Fast and Furious star shared a photo of himself and his crew outside the distillery in Mexico. Johnson holds a glass of his tequila while wearing matching shirts with his team in the photo. “Our goal is to create a tequila that is the best of quality and taste, but done the right way — by hand,” he continued. “Small batch, hand crafted tequila from our Teremana blue agave, maturing in the highlands of Jalisco, for everyone to enjoy.” His tequila has been years in the making, the father of three revealed, and he’s excited for it to finally hit shelves next year.

[From People]

The Rock is the latest celebrity to release his own liquor brand. His tequila will join George Clooney’s Casamigos, Justn Timberlake’s Sauza 901, and Diddy’s DeLeón. If whiskey is your preferred drink, Matthew Mcconaughey and David Beckham have you covered, and Dan Aykroyd has his own vodka. Dave Matthews is one of several celebs who has his own brand of wine.

It’s intensely gratifying when a project that is years in the making comes to fruition, so while I’m not a tequila drinker, I’m excited for the Rock, and know at least one of his hard-core fans who will be among the first to buy Teremana when it’s released. I hope it’s good! I’m more excited for Jumanji. Speaking of Jumanji, The Rock’s costar, Kevin Hart, had some Halloween fun at his expense.

