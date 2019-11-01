Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson were Perri Lister & Billy Idol for Halloween & it worked?

I am about to give Miley Cyrus some begrudging respect… this was a good couples-costume, right? Miley was Perri Lister and Miley’s boyfriend of a few weeks was Billy Idol. Billy and Perri were together for years in the ‘80s. Miley is very much into the ‘80s revival. Miley loves a wig. Cody actually looks a bit like Billy Idol. So… in every superficial level, this works. I respect that it’s an unconventional couple-costume too – I’ve never seen a couple do Billy and Perri, but then again, I barely pay attention so maybe it’s been done before.
My not-so-nice comment about these two is that they’re try-hard and they went way overboard. But, like, what did I expect? Of course Miley probably dropped a lot of money on customized ‘80s leather and of course she made Cody bleach his hair (I think?) and of course they devoted a million Instagram posts to it. Also: looking at photos of OG Perri Lister: Miley wishes. The video of them kissing is gross just FYI.
Billy Idol has more sex appeal in his little finger than Miley’s boyfriend. That’s all I got.
it feels like this relationship is taking place entirely in front of cameras. they seem to be on tiktok and instagram live every night. it’s boring.
This whole halloween costume (including make-up) is better than her normal greasy blonde look lately.
Ha!
Billy Idol and Perri Lister each have more talent, originality, a great looks in one eyelash vs. Miley and her current whoever.
And, yes everything Miley does is for attention. Every thing.
Billy Idol stole Spike’s look.
He doesn’t look at all like Billy Idol. Billy idol had a weird sort of sex appeal and he used to do this thing with his lip. This kid is trying but no. I thought maybe he was going for Sid Vicious until I saw the blonde hair.
I find them both so gross. Nothing attractive about either of them
I like the costume.
Me when I see these two posuers:
:sings:
With a rebel yell,
I cried no no more
With a rebel yell,
I cried no no more.
This just makes me play some Billy Idol. A little flesh for fantasy sounds morning coffee good.
Everything about her and her relationships is so performative. I’d be exhausted having to be “on” all the time.