Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson were Perri Lister & Billy Idol for Halloween & it worked?

I am about to give Miley Cyrus some begrudging respect… this was a good couples-costume, right? Miley was Perri Lister and Miley’s boyfriend of a few weeks was Billy Idol. Billy and Perri were together for years in the ‘80s. Miley is very much into the ‘80s revival. Miley loves a wig. Cody actually looks a bit like Billy Idol. So… in every superficial level, this works. I respect that it’s an unconventional couple-costume too – I’ve never seen a couple do Billy and Perri, but then again, I barely pay attention so maybe it’s been done before.

My not-so-nice comment about these two is that they’re try-hard and they went way overboard. But, like, what did I expect? Of course Miley probably dropped a lot of money on customized ‘80s leather and of course she made Cody bleach his hair (I think?) and of course they devoted a million Instagram posts to it. Also: looking at photos of OG Perri Lister: Miley wishes. The video of them kissing is gross just FYI.

