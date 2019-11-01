Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson were Perri Lister & Billy Idol for Halloween & it worked?
I am about to give Miley Cyrus some begrudging respect… this was a good couples-costume, right? Miley was Perri Lister and Miley’s boyfriend of a few weeks was Billy Idol. Billy and Perri were together for years in the ‘80s. Miley is very much into the ‘80s revival. Miley loves a wig. Cody actually looks a bit like Billy Idol. So… in every superficial level, this works. I respect that it’s an unconventional couple-costume too – I’ve never seen a couple do Billy and Perri, but then again, I barely pay attention so maybe it’s been done before.

My not-so-nice comment about these two is that they’re try-hard and they went way overboard. But, like, what did I expect? Of course Miley probably dropped a lot of money on customized ‘80s leather and of course she made Cody bleach his hair (I think?) and of course they devoted a million Instagram posts to it. Also: looking at photos of OG Perri Lister: Miley wishes. The video of them kissing is gross just FYI.

Photos courtesy of Miley Cyrus’s social media.

11 Responses to “Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson were Perri Lister & Billy Idol for Halloween & it worked?”

  1. Bex says:
    November 1, 2019 at 10:25 am

    Billy Idol has more sex appeal in his little finger than Miley’s boyfriend. That’s all I got.

  2. olive says:
    November 1, 2019 at 10:27 am

    it feels like this relationship is taking place entirely in front of cameras. they seem to be on tiktok and instagram live every night. it’s boring.

  3. otaku fairy.... says:
    November 1, 2019 at 10:42 am

    This whole halloween costume (including make-up) is better than her normal greasy blonde look lately.

  4. SJR says:
    November 1, 2019 at 10:42 am

    Ha!
    Billy Idol and Perri Lister each have more talent, originality, a great looks in one eyelash vs. Miley and her current whoever.
    And, yes everything Miley does is for attention. Every thing.

  5. Erinn says:
    November 1, 2019 at 10:44 am

    Billy Idol stole Spike’s look. ;)

  6. Leah says:
    November 1, 2019 at 10:50 am

    He doesn’t look at all like Billy Idol. Billy idol had a weird sort of sex appeal and he used to do this thing with his lip. This kid is trying but no. I thought maybe he was going for Sid Vicious until I saw the blonde hair.

  7. Jadedone says:
    November 1, 2019 at 11:00 am

    I find them both so gross. Nothing attractive about either of them

  8. Lisa says:
    November 1, 2019 at 11:07 am

    I like the costume.

  9. Rapunzel says:
    November 1, 2019 at 11:09 am

    Me when I see these two posuers:
    :sings:

    With a rebel yell,
    I cried no no more
    With a rebel yell,
    I cried no no more.

  10. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    November 1, 2019 at 11:23 am

    This just makes me play some Billy Idol. A little flesh for fantasy sounds morning coffee good.

  11. Lady Keller says:
    November 1, 2019 at 11:28 am

    Everything about her and her relationships is so performative. I’d be exhausted having to be “on” all the time.

