Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson was the highest paid actor last year

Forbes released its highest paid actor list yesterday and the reigning king of Hollywood dollars is Dwayne The Rock Johnson. This is despite the fact that he earned $20M less than the year before, when he came in at #2. Poor kid, he’s going to have to find a way to get by on just $90M.

He climbed from his number two placing last year – despite his $89.4m (£73.6m) earnings actually being less than the $119m (£98.1m) he made in 2018. The lists include celebrities’ overall earnings, including brand endorsements and don’t solely consist of payments for acting. Johnson’s endorsements include sportswear firm Under Armour. In the last year, he has starred in the Fast & Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw, Skyscraper and has produced films like Fighting with My Family and Shazam!. Later this year, he will star in Jumanji: The Next Level alongside Kevin Hart and Jack Black.

[From BBC]

Well, now we know why Lauren finally agreed to marry him – I’M KIDDING! I actually did not know that their endorsement deals are included in their ranking numbers. It makes sense, I just didn’t know. It also clarifies why some outlets are saying DJ is the highest paid actor for the second year in a row. Technically, George Clooney was last’s year’s number one earner, but his numbers came from the $1B sale of Casamigos. But since George didn’t appear in any film, DJ was the top earner for acting. I’m not surprised by DJ’s coming out on top, action stars usually head these lists. I remember when Tom Cruise could not be toppled from them. Popcorn films pay off – for everyone, apparently. Forbes full Top Ten is as follows:

1. Dwayne Johnson – $89.4m (£73.6m)

2. Chris Hemsworth – $76.4m (£62.9m)

3. Robert Downey Jr – $66m (£54.4m)

4. Akshay Kumar – $65m (£53.5m)

5. Jackie Chan – $58m (£47.8m)

6. Bradley Cooper – $57m (£46.9m)

7. Adam Sandler – $57m (£46.9m)

8. Chris Evans – $43m (£35.4m)

9. Paul Rudd – $41m (£33.8m)

10. Will Smith – $35m (£28.8m)

If you want to know the Top Ten earning actresses, you’ll have to wait until tomorrow. Forbes releases the lists a few days apart. I assume this is so we will all forget how many zeros seem to be missing from the list of highly accomplished women’s earnings by the time it comes out.