Kim Kardashian ‘doesn’t want to change Kanye, she loves him & supports him’

Over the weekend, Kanye West’s interview with Big Boy came out and he said some horrible stuff about abortion, Plan B and a woman’s right to make her own reproductive choices. He sounded like one of those white evangelical preachers, claiming that Democrats oppress black folks with food stamps and force black women to have abortions. Donald Trump Jr. was orgasmic about it, tweeting that Kanye “is cracking the culture code… Leftists always try to silence those who are speaking truth. They’re waging a war on our family and culture. Kanye is a pioneer.” That’s who Kanye is speaking to and speaking for. And… it’s all fine with Kim Kardashian.
Kanye West may be known for speaking his mind — but that doesn’t make Kim Kardashian West love him any less! The 42-year-old rapper, who recently released his latest album Jesus Is King, certainly hasn’t been shy to vocalize his controversial opinions as of late. From expressing his disapproval about Kim’s sexy attire and their daughter North wearing makeup to asking his album’s collaborators to abstain from premarital sex, Kanye has faithfully stood by all of his sentiments, though they might not always be popular. Despite those outspoken beliefs, a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE that Kim, 39, has been fully supportive of her husband.
“Kim and Kanye are in such a great place right now,” the source says. “Kim doesn’t want to change Kanye. She loves him and supports him. Of course, there are going to be times when Kanye says something Kim didn’t know he was going to say, but in general they talk about everything and are usually on the same page,” the insider continues.
“They are incredibly supportive of each other,” adds the source. “Kanye, in particular, has been so proud of everything Kim has been doing lately. They are very in sync.”
A source previously told PEOPLE that Kim is “really his biggest fan” and “much prefers his new album over previous ones.”
Remember when Kanye had a nervous breakdown or he went off his meds and he was hospitalized in late 2016? That was the moment when Kim was ready to pack it in. She reportedly consulted divorce attorneys and was seriously thinking about leaving him. I think she decided to stay after they worked out some kind of compromise: that he would take his mental illness more seriously AND Kim would get to do whatever she wanted. Plus, they would continue to spend a lot of time apart. I just think that… it’s not really that Kim 100% agrees with Kanye and supports him. I think Kim really just wants some peace and quiet with the kids and Kanye goes off and does these things. But yeah… as Kanye goes all-in with the arch-conservative preacher sh-t, I keep thinking that Kim will eventually have enough.
“A source” being PMK, 😂
I am not a Kim Stan but I do get tired of this narrative of the women always having to make excuses for the men in their lives. She’s not his caregiver and he’s not a child. I also think she will eventually tire of this too but I also think she enjoys the access and lifestyle that being married to him has afforded her.
I also don’t think they live with each other full time either.
I don’t think he lives with Kim. Remember when she married Kris Humphreys and didn’t want him to move his stuff into her house?
I get that she shouldn’t have to answer for Kanye, but, she is normalizing him and his views. I am surprised none of these statements included her reiterating her support for reproductive rights.
….until the cult that he’s building self-destructs and people are suing and pointing fingers. He’s not on his meds and is flirting with a “God complex”. He’s in a delusion and taking people with him. I’m not gonna go into how as a musician, he doesn’t even rehearse that choir himself, and that’s just a basic thing if you’re in gospel music. And when he “sings” with the choir live , bitch is off key. He’s never studied theology and doesn’t plan to. If you’ve ever listened to one of his sunday services it’s pure gibberish. He hasn’t found God, he’s found a way to be off his meds, spout his nonsense and make money doing it. He doesn’t want to “help” anyone as this is all about him and his “ideas”. Kim better get a clue because this will not end well.
What cult is he building exactly?
Please see the part where he doesn’t know the bible or the theology therein. It’s based on nothing but what he feels like that day. That’s not a spiritual discipline.
I love my husband madly. If he ever siad anything that raised my eyebrows, I’d bring it up. Do we see everything eye to eye? Nope. But there are some fundamental things that we agree on. Because it shows our character. For example, we both wholeheartedly agree with our disgust over Trump. Why is that a big deal? Because there are some basics in life you have to stand for. Compassion, justice, empathy. If my husband was cool with the disgusting tactics of Trump that would show me that he would lack the things I’ve mentioned. That would be a deal breaker for me and I would say something.
As soon as he impacts her ability to make money she will reconsider. Right now he is increasing his (white supremacist) fan base, and her image hasn’t taken a real hit. Time will tell.
I feel for those poor kids.
Kanye remains cancelled, to me anyway.
Kim and Beyonce like to hate each other but they might as well be the same person, what with standing by husbands they are better off leaving…
Remember when Trump took office and Kanye went begging for his attention and they wouldnt even let him perform? But now he and Trump are buddies? Reminds me of when he was desperate to get into the fashion world and had to be an intern at Vogue, fetching coffee with all his pride. Maybe the Kardashians give him ultimatums. Like get us into Vogue, get us into politics, buy us some recognition and power and we will let you stay and do whatever you want.
Idk, maybe he is finally dealing with his mental issues and found Jesus and is happier. And maybe she actually loves and supports him. I hope they do love each other, especially for the kids’s sake.
I guess I just don’t get the cancel culture. I LOVED when Obama said yesterday that we have to look at ourselves more and stop trying to be “woke” and cancel everyone for having thoughts and opinions that aren’t out own. And forgive people for sometimes messing up. What a great statement and exactly how I feel.
Thanks Pres Obama for once again being kind and thoughtful.
I don’t agree with his politics at all. He’s spouting some gross and dangerous nonsense, in my opinion. But, I think you might be on to something with the happier thing. Often, when people make big changes in their lives, their mood lifts. Like getting a new job, or moving into a new house. He sounds like he is more focused on his family lately. That’s probably very nice for Kim and the kids. I doubt this will last very long, given his mental health issues, though.
One of the biggest issues of our generation is just how easily people categorize others. If you think this then this means you are that. It’s ridiculous. Obama has such a succinct and calm way of expressing the truth of matters, I have so much respect for him.
Vomit.
First. The orange idiot ruined gossip along with politics, democracy and human decency. I refuse to have sex ruined by him too, so that reference to orgasm next to Trumps name was very very hard for me.
Second. Meh. Not sure how a marriage can work wit such radical difference. Don’t get me wrong, I think difference is great, and that loving someone very much different from your self is great. I mean me and my husband disagree about parenting, about politics or even have heated discussions about gender roles at times. But if he ever pulled a Kanye and refused to try to see things as they are by rallying one self with Trump, I would probably fell out of love with that person. And not because of difference in politics. You don’t have to have the same politics to be in a relationship. But supporting Trump is not the same as supporting conservative politics, it is a support for deception, lies as a norm, assault of women and so so much more that refers more to pathology in core moral principles rather that liberal vs conservative politics. Also that shit about abortion indicates that a man lacks basic respect for a woman, how are you ok with whatever crap he will put into your daughter’s head?
I think your last question says it all, doesn’t it.
Sure Jan.
I’m sorry Kaiser but I think you think far too highly of her.
Quick fix to the headline: “Kim doesn’t want to have tough conversations with Kanye.”
“While Kanye and Kim continue to have the utmost love and respect for one another, they will be embarking on separate journeys…”
In 3…2…1
Kim is not going anywhere any time soon because Kanye is still very relevant and gives her more access than she could ever dream of. Plus I believe she genuinely loves him. I believe she is grateful for how he stood for her when every outlet, celeb and designer plus all the internet was humiliating her on a daily basis and she was in fear her career was over. I think she is doing more or less the same for him now.
What I don’t believe is that she listens to his music. It always amused me how randomly she refers to it.
Please.
It has nothing to do with devotion and everything to do with the fact that until his antics start to negatively affect her profit margin, she’s not going anywhere. As far as this family of grifters is concerned, he’s still serving a purpose.
And like her husband and his orange savior have realized, if the progressives they once pretended to be aren’t going to praise her the way she wants, she’s all to happy to get that attention from the alt-right. That’s why she had no problems with praising 45 – he is giving her the thing she most wants. No strings attached attention. It won’t surprise me in the least if she starts pretending that she thinks she should keep her political views private – it’s because she will be voting republican. If she bothers to vote at all. After all, she always has the tired family excuse of “always learning” and “trying to see the best in everyone”. There are apparently still tons of people who believe the line of BS coming out of her mouth.