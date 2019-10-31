Kylie Jenner’s latest Halloween costume is ‘Sexy Little Mermaid’ just FYI

Hello, happy Halloween to all of you witches, ghouls, ghosts and unchill peeps. Here’s Kylie Jenner’s Halloween costume, or should I say, one of her many costumes. This is being called “Sexy Ariel” but I am absolutely positive that she’s Amelia Earhart. Perhaps Marie Curie? Hillary Clinton? No, no no. Sexy Little Mermaid it is. And is it just me or does that Ariel wig make Kylie look crazy-different? She looks like Halsey all of a sudden.
As everyone knows by now, I am a scaredy cat and I have no chill when it comes to scary stories, scary movies or scary TV shows. I honestly watch that silly-cheeseball show Prodigal Son and it’s started to freak me out too! And yet every friggin’ year now, I try to read some of Jezebel’s Scary Stories (contributed by readers) and I end up freaking out and scaring myself so badly. The panther kitten knew I was scared last night too, and he was such a good boy – he stayed right beside me, sleeping with his head on my pillow ALL night. He was there for his mama and he got a special treat. If you too want to scare yourself (WHY?), you can read Jezebel’s annual scary stories here and here.
Lupita Nyong’o is a scaredy cat too, I think, but she still enjoyed freaking people out at Universal’s Haunted House – she dressed up as her Us character and people were losing their minds.
it always annoys me that the ‘sexy [insert halloween costume]‘ is so gendered. where are the guys with their ‘sexy [insert costume]‘??? reminds me a lot of Mean Girls w/Lindsay Lohan as the zombie bride and showing up to find every girl in a ‘sexy [insert costume]‘ and learning what Halloween actually means in the weird western world (at least here), lol.
LL’s narrated line: “In Girl World, Halloween is the one day a year when a girl can dress up like a total slut and no other girls can say anything else about it.”
I find most are gendered. Women are to be sexy-costume (which half the time I can’t even tell what the costume is other than underwear), but men are either just blah or dressed as women bc that’s “hilarious”.
I would totally wear that! I love the little Flounder purse.
Halloween should be moved into the summer months so all those poor women in their sexy street walker costumes would not have to freeze their fake butts off. It’s not about the original Halloween anyway.
Kylie must have got her Aunt Flo visiting again… those seashells.