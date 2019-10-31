The highest-rated power scrubber, a cashmere blend sweater and the cutest baby bath



From Hecate: I am enjoying my Health Yoga high-waisted pants with pockets They were on the daily deal at one point so I got some more colors and they still feel great. I forgot how much cute workout clothes motivate me to get out and do it.

From Hecate: A sheet mask subscription to remind you to do self care



I got this idea from Buzzfeed. I don’t do many subscription things, but sheet masks feel like such a luxury item, but can be quite affordable. This FaceTory subscription offers either a four mask box for about $9/month or a seven mask box for about $20/month. You can also get a K-Glow box for $30/month if you’d prefer. These have 4.5 stars, 102 reviews and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers call it “a neat way to try masks that I have never heard of” and like the bonus gifts that come with the masks. One review said the eyes and nose cutouts can be small.

From Hecate: An identity protection stamp kit to give you peace of mind



I kept getting ads on Instagram for an ID protection roller and speaking as a person who just sorted through 15 years of financial paperwork when I moved, this really appealed to me. I burn my personal stuff when it’s just a couple of pieces and pay to have it shredded when I have voluminous amounts (like I did this summer). But I’m getting this set to manage my stuff from here on out. It has 4.4 stars, 25 ratings and a B on Fakespot. Most comments say it works as intended. If you don’t need the different sizes, there is a single wide roller for $16.99 with refills, which I recommend because running out of ink is annoying.

From Hecate: An oversized sweater you’ll want in several colors



We got a request for sweaters a little while back. Unfortunately, as a Californian, specifically a Southern Californian, I am wholly unqualified to suggest any real sweaters. I have a brother who lives in Fairbanks, Alaska and bought him a few sweaters from our stores here for Christmas. He politely told me not to bother with it because what I was getting him was basically spring wear. However, if you are okay with layering, I love this oversized sweater. I bought it in ‘purple red’ (which is a dusty rose irl) when it was on a lightning deal on Amazon but I would buy it again at its $17.99 price. It comes in a bunch of colors, plus some patterns, and both short or long sleeves. It has 4.1 stars, almost 5,000 ratings and a C on Fakespot. Folks say “it is soft and comfortable,” that it isn’t “itchy or too thick” and that it goes “perfect over leggings.” If you want the baggy look, order a size bigger. I wear it with a tank under and skinny jeans and it makes for a nice crafted, weekend-wear look.

From Hecate: A $40 “cashmere” sweater that will make you feel fancy



Living in CA allows me to get away with cashmere as my winter wear. I can rarely afford it, though. I found this sweater for $39.97! It has 4 stars, 683 ratings and a C from Fakespot. Reviewers say it’s a great quality and that it fits just like an oversized sweater should. It’s called the “perfect lounge sweater!” It’s one size fits all but there are a lot of customer photos showing that it looks great on all body types. Some reviewers say they think it’s cashmere blend rather than straight cashmere but that it’s really soft and feels like quality stuff. It comes with or without a cable knit pattern and in 33 different colors. I’m currently debating whether to get the flower blue or light grey. I’ll report back once I get it.

From Hecate: A flattering maxi wrap dress



This dress was on the daily deals for $22 and it looks like it’s still around that press point. I have a very similar cap sleeved version of this dress that is my go-to in the summer. I love the wrap style and my favorite – sleeves! This looks like it will be perfect for holiday hosting duties. Plus I like that you can pair it with flats or boots. This has 751 ratings, 4.6 stars and a C from Fakespot, which is decent for clothing. One reviewer noted, “Being 5 months postpartum I needed something to hide me. Love that this dress is flattering.” Another said, “The wrap neckline stayed put, so there was no tugging or adjusting of the dress needed throughout the night.” There are also customer photos so you can see how it looks on. It comes in 10 different prints. I’m officially excited to receive this.

From CB: A rechargeable power scrubber to make quick work of dirty jobs



I have been considering getting a power scrubber for cleaning for so long, but it’s hard to figure out which one is the best. I ran so many of them through Fakespot and most have D or F ratings, but the Homitt electric scrubber has a legitimate 4.1 stars, over 400 ratings and an A from Fakespot! This rechargeable power scrubber comes with an extendable handle, a hook to easily mount it on a wall or closet, and three replacement brush heads. It’s supposed to last well over an hour on a single charge. The little video in the listing makes me want to clean all the things! Users say this makes cleaning along baseboards, showers and floors so much easier, that “you can easily reach surfaces while standing,” and that “the different scrubbers allow you to scrub everything without hurting your back.” This is also great for cleaning around sinks, the hard-to-reach areas of windows and the dirtiest parts of cars and motorcycles. Some people even use it to deep clean their toilet but I don’t think I would use it for that. Maybe around the bottom though.

From CB: A flower-shaped baby bath that’s soft, safe and Instagram-worthy



I am pretty sure I first saw this adorable baby bath on People’s site. The Blooming Bath resembles an open flower and sits in your sink to provide your baby with a safe and comfortable place to bathe. The polyester plush petals cradle your baby and are a nice alternative to hard plastic baby baths. It comes in ten different color combinations to match your decor. This has 4.5 stars, over 16,000 ratings and a B from Fakespot. The best part of this listing are all the photos of the users’ babies in it! Moms and dads say that their baby is so secure in it they don’t have to hold them constantly when they’re giving them a bath. Some babies find it so comfortable they fall asleep. One person even uses it for their dog and says it helps avoid slipping and that he finds it very comforting during his bath. (That picture is below!) You can also use it in the tub as a nice anchor for older babies. The only drawback is that it does get soaking wet and you will need to wring it out and hang it up afterwards.

