Dog-hater Donald Trump tweeted a Photoshopped image of a military dog

Today, the House of Representatives votes on a resolution to make the next phase of the impeachment inquiry public. In the next month, we will see public hearings and hear from many of the same people who have been testifying in closed committee hearings about Donald Trump’s messy quid pro quo with Ukraine. Impeachment can be a lengthy process, and from where I sit, it seems like the House is moving at a steady, reasonable pace, no matter what Republicans are whining about.
Also happening today: “Conservative hawk” and national-security expert Tim Morrison will be testifying in a closed-door committee hearing about what he saw and heard during his tenure on Trump’s National Security Council. Morrison is a Russia expert and he’s got some sh-t to say. He wants to be able to speak freely, which is why he’s also resigning from the NSC as he testifies. It’s bonkers to me that Republicans are still trying to pretend like all of this is just some Democratic Party conspiracy or “sham” or whatever. Truly, the Republicans who actually worked in the White House and saw the way Trump operated up close are all appalled and heading for the exits, trying to save their own skin. Even John Bolton will be testifying against Trump before the month of November is over.
And finally, you know how a dog was injured during the Special Forces operation to kill Baghdadi? Well, the White House has invited the dog, Conan, to come to meet Trump at some point (even though he hates dogs). Conan has not come to the White House yet. But Trump still tweeted this:
AMERICAN HERO! pic.twitter.com/XCCa2sGfsZ
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2019
It’s a Photoshopped image. Poorly ‘shopped by a conservative site. And Trump tweeted it out.
And @nytimes has a story out on this: https://t.co/EgMof9ktPO
— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) October 30, 2019
Garbage dumpster. That’s all I can say about this s-show now. What else is there.
Truly, there’s nothing else to say. And don’t even get me started on Don Junior earnestly telling Sean Hannity he wishes he was Hunter Biden and could profit off his dad’s presidency.
Imagine how pissed elephant murderer Donald Jr is that his Biden equivalent’s name is Hunter…
And how insulting to Mr. McCloughan who actually got the medal for his service in Vietnam while that piece of garbage was having a bad bit of bone spurs. He’s insulting dogs and the vets he claim to love so much. I don’t get how anyone who’s in the army or loves someone in the army could support this breathing, walking orange trash.
I have been authorized to speak on behalf of all dogs. They hate him, too, and just wanted to make that clear.
I hope the dog bites him. Or pees on his shoe. On camera.
I would pay a million dog biscuits for Conan to pee on #45′s leg. On camera.
Hehe, trump would pee himself if that happened. Unfortunately the poor dog would have to go into hiding when the maggats hunted him down and billy barr ordered an investigation of him.
Dump is pathetic.
I have to say, one of my new fav vids is this one that was posted in my Twitter feed yesterday. As we dog lovers, know: Dogs TOTALLY know sh!t when they see it! Check these two out:
https://twitter.com/MollyRach33/status/1189674925029806081
I tweeted back that I’d like to shake their paws and buy ‘em a bone!
LOL, this is actually kind of funny. It’s just so poorly done – that was the kind of photoshop quality I was churning out when I was a YOUNG teenager ahhaha.
I mean, it’s all completely disingenuous but compared to all of the other horrific things this man says and does, I can at least laugh at this one. Not laughing WITH, laughing AT.
Never Trumper now and forever.
Dogs probably cannot go near him as they can smell the drugs and decay seeping out of his pores and would likely react and alert.
He’s got his priorities set. He’s a fuckin joke!
The dog image is likely to counter how he repeatedly uses “dog” as a very negative term.
The daily distractions are becoming easier to tune out as more come forward to confirm what has *already been admitted* by Orange and Company.
The career people who are stepping forward to testify, even if it means resigning, deserve applause. The bigger figures, like Bolton and Mikey P, are likely going to hide out as long as they can. The real heroes are those who make far less, are not public figures and are willing to stand up for what is right.