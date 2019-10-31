Dog-hater Donald Trump tweeted a Photoshopped image of a military dog

Today, the House of Representatives votes on a resolution to make the next phase of the impeachment inquiry public. In the next month, we will see public hearings and hear from many of the same people who have been testifying in closed committee hearings about Donald Trump’s messy quid pro quo with Ukraine. Impeachment can be a lengthy process, and from where I sit, it seems like the House is moving at a steady, reasonable pace, no matter what Republicans are whining about.

Also happening today: “Conservative hawk” and national-security expert Tim Morrison will be testifying in a closed-door committee hearing about what he saw and heard during his tenure on Trump’s National Security Council. Morrison is a Russia expert and he’s got some sh-t to say. He wants to be able to speak freely, which is why he’s also resigning from the NSC as he testifies. It’s bonkers to me that Republicans are still trying to pretend like all of this is just some Democratic Party conspiracy or “sham” or whatever. Truly, the Republicans who actually worked in the White House and saw the way Trump operated up close are all appalled and heading for the exits, trying to save their own skin. Even John Bolton will be testifying against Trump before the month of November is over.

And finally, you know how a dog was injured during the Special Forces operation to kill Baghdadi? Well, the White House has invited the dog, Conan, to come to meet Trump at some point (even though he hates dogs). Conan has not come to the White House yet. But Trump still tweeted this:

It’s a Photoshopped image. Poorly ‘shopped by a conservative site. And Trump tweeted it out.

And @nytimes has a story out on this: https://t.co/EgMof9ktPO — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) October 30, 2019