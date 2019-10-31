Chelsea Clinton feels like Jay-Z didn’t do enough to support Beyonce’s weight loss

I honestly fast-forwarded through parts of Beyonce’s Homecoming. I just wanted to see the Coachella performance, you know? I appreciate that Beyonce wanted us to see all of the work that went into the performance at every level though. She worked her ass off to get into shape after giving birth to the twins, and rehearsed the show like crazy and she went on an insane diet to fit into the costumes and all of that. At one point in the documentary, Beyonce calls Jay-Z and tells him proudly that she fits into her costume, meaning she’s lost the pregnancy weight because she’s been working so hard. Jay’s reaction was muted. His reaction did not go unnoticed by Chelsea Clinton, who was pregnant at the time and watching Homecoming.

Chelsea Clinton thinks Jay-Z‘s reaction to Beyoncé‘s post-pregnancy weight loss was underwhelming. Clinton, 39, recalled being pregnant with her third child while watching Beyoncé’s Netflix documentary, “Homecoming,” with her husband, Marc Mezvinksy. In the film, Beyoncé is seen FaceTiming her rapper husband about how excited she is about fitting into a costume after giving birth to twins. Clinton was less than pleased with Jay-Z’s reaction. “I said, ‘Marc, if that’s ever me, you better have more enthusiasm,’” she told The Cut in a recent interview. “It wasn’t the ‘I’m so proud of you. That’s amazing’ that I arguably think any woman deserves, particularly someone who has clearly worked herself body, mind, heart, soul, and spirit to get to that place.” Clinton added, “Marc was like, ‘Duly noted.’” “I was like, ‘I bet every woman watching this has this sense of she deserves more enthusiasm,’” she said. “Marc was like, ‘I got it. Can we go back to watching it, please? We’ve talked about it three times in the last 90 seconds.’”

[From Page Six]

I mean, it’s funny that Chelsea Clinton has strong feelings about this and that she even talked about it in an interview. Hillary Clinton is a well-known member of the Beyhive, and I guess Hillary passed it on to Chelsea too. Members of the Beyhive aren’t always stanning for both Beyonce AND Jay-Z though. Most could take or leave Jay. Most Bey stans think that Jay-Z doesn’t do enough for Beyonce, that he doesn’t praise her enough, or keep it in his pants enough, etc. But yeah – I remember that part. Beyonce was so happy about her weight loss and Jay treated it like it was nothing. Men truly don’t understand that they’re supposed to get really excited by that kind of thing. “I fit into my jeans from college, don’t you GET IT?”