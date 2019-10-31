Netflix is pissing off filmmakers with their new option to speed and slow down shows

Filmmakers have another bone to pick in the name of cinema. This time, they’ve set their sights on media powerhouse Netflix, who is testing ways to let subscribers watch content at faster or slower speeds. And film folk are taking to Twitter to let Netflix know: this means war. And Judd Apatow is leading the charge.
First noted by Android Police, savvy mobile users of the streaming service spotted a new feature on the Netflix Android app that allowed subscribers to speed up (or slow down) playback without muting the volume (to playback speeds 0.5x, 0.75x, 1.0x, 1.25x or 1.5x, respectively).
The feature is not unlike what most podcast and audiobook apps already have and is used by some listeners to consume content more quickly (or, in some cases, to slow it down if they have a difficult time understanding it).
The first-blush response from industry creatives, however, was not good. Turns out filmmakers don’t like the idea of viewers watching their painstakingly crafted work on Chimpmunks mode.
Filmmaker Judd Apatow (Knocked Up), who also co-created the Netflix series Love, tweeted this threat: “Don’t make me have to call every director and show creator on Earth to fight you on this. Save me the time. I will win but it will take a ton of time. Don’t f— with our timing. We give you nice things. Leave them as they were intended to be seen.”
Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul, who is reprising his acclaimed role in the Netflix movie El Camino, slammed the move: “Stop … There is NO WAY @netflix will move forward with this. That would mean they are completely taking control of everyone else’s art and destroying it. Netflix is far better than that. Am I right Netflix?”
Director Peyton Reed (Ant-Man) tweeted: “This is a terrible idea, and I and every director I know will fight against it.”
Director Brad Bird (The Incredibles and Mission: Impossible: Ghost Protocol) tweeted it was “another spectacularly bad idea” and “another cut to the already bleeding-out cinema experience”.
Director Peter Ramsey (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) tweeted: “Does everything have to be designed for the laziest and most tasteless?”
I am super salty this week due to an Apple battery recall wreaking havoc with my work life, so I apologize for my lack of tolerance for, basically anything. On this subject, I hate to do this, but I do see both sides. I understand that these folks have put blood sweat and tears into their work and they want it watched in the way that was intended. Nuance and inferences might be eliminated at 1.5x speed. But I have to ask, have they never skimmed a book? I can promise you Margaret Mitchell did not intended for me to merely rush through the mangled bodies and falling South during the Civil War but that’s exactly what I did for about 75 pages. The article states that podcasts and audiobooks already offer this (I am unfamiliar with that feature) so why does film get to be sacred? As a viewer, I am also on both sides of the fence. I absolutely agree that we should all be looking for ways to slow down and drink in things at a slower pace to really absorb them. I can also think of four films off the top of my head I would actually watch if I had this option.
Even with the threat of World War Apatow coming at them, Netflix is sticking to their guns. Vice President Keela Robinson released a statement that said they routinely test features requested by their subscribers and that this test is only for mobile devices. She also points out that DVD players already have this option but they are sensitive to “creator concern” and will only move this out of testing after they’ve analyzed all the feedback they receive. You can read Netflix’s full statement here. Like I said, I could be swayed either way on this feature for films. However, I now desperately want this to be a feature of live performances. Like, the audience all votes at which speed the actors have to perform the play. Next thing you know, Eddie Redmayne’s doing helium hits to deliver the Saint Crispin’s Day speech during Henry V.
I don’t honestly know why this is a logical choice to add as a feature except that they also offer this in some streaming podcast apps like Stitcher. Idk what it is used for at all.
I will tell you that if someone speeds up the film and rips it off Netflix and reuploads it to the internet, it is MUCH harder for bots to catch it for copyright infringement. Sometimes the free stuff uploaded to YouTube, etc. is sped up or down a smidge.
I might be in the wrong side of this, but I don’t see a problem. Some of these movies are over 2hours with a bunch of no talking scenes that last for ever. Give me the substance and let me move on, cause nobody has time for that. Also, these directors need to bring it down a few notches. These wat threats don’t really mean anything to me and makes me not like them.
I couldn’t agree more! These people who are so opposed to this all come off as arrogant blowhards to me. Let people enjoy entertainment the way they want to.
This is so silly. You can already speed up films and TV via all sorts of media players. Netflix isn’t even the first streaming service to make it an option.
It’s not like people are going to sit down to watch amazing films like Roma and The Irishman and decide that want them playing at 1.5x speed. They’re going to use it for the trash tv they want to catch up on and the mediocre films they have on in the background while they play on their phone.
Also, Judd Apatow edits his films so indulgently that speeding them up a little might actually improve them.
Exactly. It has always been a feature, if anything, I’m rather surprised to hear that Netflix didn’t have that option before (I don’t have Netflix).
I’ve never seen any of Judd Apatow’s movies, but he sounds like a massive jerk and a spoiled high-school bully. ”Don’t waste my time… I will win…” How dare people pay for entertainment in their own home and then consume it the way they prefer? Just that the option exists is preposterous, now we’ll never be able to grasp the subtle undertones of an artistic masterpiece like Knocked up!
Erm, have these people never heard of the fast forward button??
Do they really think no one ever uses it? LOL
Well the sped up scenes are a staple of every live improv show, so you’re in luck there 😄 I honestly dont have an opinion on this. I don’t particularly get why you would speed up something, just skip the parts you don’t like, and if you have troubles understanding something, turn on the subtitles. But on the other hand: why police how people consume their media? I can guarantee you that a lot of people don’t really appreciate art out there without those features already.
If you pay to watch something you should be able to watch it the way you want to watch.