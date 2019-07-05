“Katharine McPhee posted some wedding photos on social media” links
  • July 05, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Katherine McPhee also posted some wedding photos on her IG. [Seriously OMG]
Janelle Monae & Lupita Nyong’o danced together on stage. [LaineyGossip]
Jenelle Eason has custody of her kids again, sigh. [Starcasm]
Ice cream truck owner makes “influencers” pay double. [Dlisted]
Rethinking Independence Day, which is sort of an okay movie. [Pajiba]
What the fug is Gigi Hadid wearing? [GFY]
Nicole Kidman’s flat-ironed hair though… [Tom & Lorenzo]
Joe Biden is still salty about Kamala Harris. [Towleroad]
Marion Cotillard wore a strange Chanel ensemble. [RCFA]

Embed from Getty Images

return home

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

12 Responses to ““Katharine McPhee posted some wedding photos on social media” links”

  1. Anon says:
    July 5, 2019 at 10:45 am

    Ugh. Giving me creepy father-of-the-bride vibes.

    Also: Who the hell thought it was a great idea to stage a *wedding* photo shoot under that rather strange painting featuring a lion getting torn to shreds by dogs?

    Reply
  2. Jb says:
    July 5, 2019 at 10:51 am

    Daddy issues or money issues, the root of this relationship. Wonder who each will marry after this one reaches its end date

    Reply
  3. Chica71 says:
    July 5, 2019 at 10:54 am

    beautiful wedding. But KM seems done .. Botox?

    Reply
  4. JanetDR says:
    July 5, 2019 at 10:57 am

    Joe Biden, sit down!
    Independence Day, still excellent.
    Katherine and her dress look good in that long distance photo, ’nuff said.
    Lupita and Janelle =too hot, so cool
    Heading back to click more links!

    Reply
  5. Robinda says:
    July 5, 2019 at 10:58 am

    My husband is 18 years older than me, so I’m no stranger to big age differences, but this is such an odd match. I mean, I can see why he’s into her and why she’s into him, connected and wealthy, but still odd. I can tell you, though, age 70 is where the age difference really starts to kick in, and she’s going to earn every penny of her eventual divorce settlement.

    Reply
  6. Aims says:
    July 5, 2019 at 10:59 am

    I can’t believe Jenelle got her kids back. For some reason I’ve been keeping track on her story. Her husband shows all signs that he’s and a abuser, has a horrible temper and apparently has a very extensive collection of firearms. Which is the worst thing for him to have. This is just going to reaffirm to Janelle that she can do anything she wants. If a man can have such a rage that he can kill a family pet and do it in front of the kids, is someone who can easily do something to you. He is someone who has no respect for life and should be locked up. It’s only a matter of time and when it does happen, Janelle and South Carolina will be partially responsible. Also, Janelle is total trash.

    Reply
    • Ams says:
      July 5, 2019 at 11:13 am

      Dude me too! I’ve been following their drama and did not think they would get their kids back. I can’t believe it!!!! I was sure the kids were better off with family members.

      Reply
      • Aims says:
        July 5, 2019 at 11:45 am

        I know. Kaiser was finally able to hangout with his dad and looked happy. This girl has a very extensive history of drug abuse, bad decisions and a long rap sheet. She will never leave this guy and she will always pick a man over her kids.

  7. Jane says:
    July 5, 2019 at 11:17 am

    I see nothing. It’s been removed on my end. Anyone else able to see the infamous picture?

    Reply
  8. SJR says:
    July 5, 2019 at 11:17 am

    Well, the old saying “You marry for money, you will work for every cent” applies here, IMO.

    If he stays healthy, he might do OK for a few years but, any serious health problems of his, are going to cost her the rest of her youth. By 74+ he is going to truly age and she will be early-mid 40′s.

    Nope. Not for me.

    Btw, no 69-70 y/o man needs a 35 y/o woman, he might want one. Get that viagra ready.

    Reply
  9. Flying fish says:
    July 5, 2019 at 12:22 pm

    What happened to Katharine’s face?

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment