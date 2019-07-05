“Katharine McPhee posted some wedding photos on social media” links

Katherine McPhee also posted some wedding photos on her IG. [Seriously OMG]

Janelle Monae & Lupita Nyong’o danced together on stage. [LaineyGossip]

Jenelle Eason has custody of her kids again, sigh. [Starcasm]

Ice cream truck owner makes “influencers” pay double. [Dlisted]

Rethinking Independence Day, which is sort of an okay movie. [Pajiba]

What the fug is Gigi Hadid wearing? [GFY]

Nicole Kidman’s flat-ironed hair though… [Tom & Lorenzo]

Joe Biden is still salty about Kamala Harris. [Towleroad]

Marion Cotillard wore a strange Chanel ensemble. [RCFA]

Embed from Getty Images