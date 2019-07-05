“Katharine McPhee posted some wedding photos on social media” links

Katherine McPhee also posted some wedding photos on her IG. [Seriously OMG]
Janelle Monae & Lupita Nyong’o danced together on stage. [LaineyGossip]
Jenelle Eason has custody of her kids again, sigh. [Starcasm]
Ice cream truck owner makes “influencers” pay double. [Dlisted]
Rethinking Independence Day, which is sort of an okay movie. [Pajiba]
What the fug is Gigi Hadid wearing? [GFY]
Nicole Kidman’s flat-ironed hair though… [Tom & Lorenzo]
Joe Biden is still salty about Kamala Harris. [Towleroad]
Marion Cotillard wore a strange Chanel ensemble. [RCFA]
Ugh. Giving me creepy father-of-the-bride vibes.
Also: Who the hell thought it was a great idea to stage a *wedding* photo shoot under that rather strange painting featuring a lion getting torn to shreds by dogs?
Daddy issues or money issues, the root of this relationship. Wonder who each will marry after this one reaches its end date
beautiful wedding. But KM seems done .. Botox?
Botox and bolt-ons
Joe Biden, sit down!
Independence Day, still excellent.
Katherine and her dress look good in that long distance photo, ’nuff said.
Lupita and Janelle =too hot, so cool
Heading back to click more links!
My husband is 18 years older than me, so I’m no stranger to big age differences, but this is such an odd match. I mean, I can see why he’s into her and why she’s into him, connected and wealthy, but still odd. I can tell you, though, age 70 is where the age difference really starts to kick in, and she’s going to earn every penny of her eventual divorce settlement.
I can’t believe Jenelle got her kids back. For some reason I’ve been keeping track on her story. Her husband shows all signs that he’s and a abuser, has a horrible temper and apparently has a very extensive collection of firearms. Which is the worst thing for him to have. This is just going to reaffirm to Janelle that she can do anything she wants. If a man can have such a rage that he can kill a family pet and do it in front of the kids, is someone who can easily do something to you. He is someone who has no respect for life and should be locked up. It’s only a matter of time and when it does happen, Janelle and South Carolina will be partially responsible. Also, Janelle is total trash.
Dude me too! I’ve been following their drama and did not think they would get their kids back. I can’t believe it!!!! I was sure the kids were better off with family members.
I know. Kaiser was finally able to hangout with his dad and looked happy. This girl has a very extensive history of drug abuse, bad decisions and a long rap sheet. She will never leave this guy and she will always pick a man over her kids.
I see nothing. It’s been removed on my end. Anyone else able to see the infamous picture?
Well, the old saying “You marry for money, you will work for every cent” applies here, IMO.
If he stays healthy, he might do OK for a few years but, any serious health problems of his, are going to cost her the rest of her youth. By 74+ he is going to truly age and she will be early-mid 40′s.
Nope. Not for me.
Btw, no 69-70 y/o man needs a 35 y/o woman, he might want one. Get that viagra ready.
What happened to Katharine’s face?